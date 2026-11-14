Spouses and dependent children of veterans rated permanently and totally disabled from a service-connected condition can get health coverage through VA’s CHAMPVA program, as long as they are not eligible for TRICARE. The program also covers the surviving spouses and children of veterans who died of a service-connected disability or were rated permanently and totally disabled at death. VA shares the cost of covered care with the family.

Who counts as a family member

VA’s CHAMPVA eligibility page lists the groups. They are the spouse or dependent child of a veteran rated permanently and totally disabled from a service-connected disability, and the surviving spouse or dependent child of a veteran who died from a service-connected disability. In certain cases, a surviving spouse or child of a service member who died in the line of duty, not from misconduct, may also qualify.

A permanent and total disability is one rated 100% disabling that is not expected to improve. Both parts matter. A 100% rating that VA expects to improve falls short of that wording, and so does a lower rating, whatever the veteran’s own needs may be.

TRICARE is the other gate. VA says a family member who is eligible for or enrolled in TRICARE cannot get CHAMPVA benefits. TRICARE’s own website says a sponsor’s uniformed service decides eligibility and records it in its enrollment database, DEERS, so spouses and children of retired service members should settle that first.

The question for most families is whether a spouse or child qualifies through the veteran’s rating. The test is the rating’s wording: permanent and total, from a service-connected condition, with no TRICARE eligibility. The veteran’s VA decision letter shows the rating, and a call to VA can confirm whether a spouse or child already has CHAMPVA on file.

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Children, stepchildren and surviving spouses

Dependent children generally qualify to age 18. The coverage extends to age 23 for a child enrolled full time in school, and VA asks for a school certification letter renewed each year for ages 18 to 23. A child who is permanently unable to support themselves because of a disability that began before 18 can stay covered past 18, with a disability rating letter on file.

Stepchildren lose benefits if they leave the veteran’s household because of a divorce or remarriage. Newborns need a Social Security number first, and the child is then added as a dependent through a VA regional office. VA does not pay claims for a newborn until that enrollment is complete.

Remarriage changes a survivor’s coverage. A surviving spouse who remarries on or after age 55 keeps the benefit. One who remarries before 55 loses it on the date of the remarriage, though eligibility may return on the first day of the following month if that marriage ends. Primary family caregivers without other health insurance may qualify through VA’s caregiver program instead.

What CHAMPVA pays and what stays with the family

VA’s CHAMPVA care page, last updated Nov. 9, 2026, sets a calendar-year deductible of $50 per person or up to $100 per family for outpatient care and urgent prescriptions through OptumRx. Inpatient care has no deductible. After the deductible, the family pays 25% of CHAMPVA’s allowable amount, which is generally what Medicare or TRICARE would pay for the service.

A household’s out-of-pocket cost is capped at $3,000 per calendar year. Once the family reaches it, CHAMPVA pays 100% of covered services for the rest of the year. Covered care includes inpatient and outpatient care, mental health care, skilled nursing, hospice, ambulance services, prescribed medical equipment, organ transplants and prescription drugs.

Vision coverage is limited, and eyeglasses and contact lenses are generally not covered. Dental insurance is available separately through the VA Dental Insurance Program at a reduced cost. Prior authorization is generally not needed, with exceptions for inpatient mental health care, alcohol or substance use treatment, certain dental care and organ transplants.

CHAMPVA has no provider network. VA tells families to ask whether a provider will “accept assignment,” meaning the provider agrees to charge only the allowable amount. A provider who does not accept CHAMPVA means the family pays up front, files a claim and is reimbursed only the allowable amount, and covers any difference. Hospitals that accept Medicare must also accept CHAMPVA.

Prescriptions follow a similar rule. Any pharmacy in the OptumRx network works. At a pharmacy outside the network, the family pays the full cost, files a claim and receives 75% of the allowable amount. The Meds by Mail option is open only when CHAMPVA is the sole prescription coverage.

How CHAMPVA works with Medicare

For family members eligible for Medicare, CHAMPVA pays second. Medicare pays first, and VA says both Part A and Part B are required to get or keep CHAMPVA. A Medicare Advantage plan also meets that requirement, and Part D is not required. CHAMPVA may cover some or all of the Part B outpatient deductible, but it does not cover Part B premiums.

A person 65 or older who is not eligible for Medicare needs a Social Security notice of disallowance as proof. Anyone with other health insurance, including Medicare, sends the front and back of the card with the application on VA Form 10-7959c. Providers bill the other insurer first and submit its explanation of benefits with the CHAMPVA claim.

Applying and filing claims

Families can apply online through VA.gov or mail VA Form 10-10d, the application, with supporting documents to VHA Office of Community Care, CHAMPVA Eligibility, PO Box 137, Spring City, PA 19475. Proof of marriage and a child’s birth certificate are optional but speed processing. Adoption papers and proof of a stepchild’s relationship are added where they apply.

VA says it typically reviews applications within 5 business days and mails a decision letter. Approved families also receive a welcome letter and a CHAMPVA ID card by mail. Anyone signed in to VA.gov when applying can check status online.

Claims have a clock. VA’s claim filing page says a claim must be filed within 1 year of the care, or within 1 year of leaving the hospital after a stay. Claims go on VA Form 10-7959A with an itemized bill and proof of payment, direct deposit is required, and processing takes about 90 days.

The rule fits in one sentence: a permanent and total rating from a service-connected condition opens CHAMPVA to the spouse and children, and the family then pays a $50 or $100 deductible and 25% up to $3,000 a year. The rest is paperwork, and the claim deadline is the part families most often lose.

Can a spouse get CHAMPVA through this rating?

The family question and the veteran’s own benefits are linked. A rating that opens CHAMPVA to a spouse also sets the veteran’s compensation, and a surviving spouse’s other VA money depends on what continues after a death. Families that treat CHAMPVA as the whole picture can leave the rest of the VA map unread.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit covers that money side, including the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance. It does not enroll anyone in CHAMPVA; that application goes to VA itself, and the kit is a guide to the other VA benefits a veteran or widow may use.

Part 5 of the kit, Survivors: What Continues, sets out what carries on for a spouse after a veteran’s death. Part 8 holds worksheets, contacts and a deadline calendar.

See the VA pension levels in the Veterans Benefits Action Kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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