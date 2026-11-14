Veterans qualify for VA’s Veterans Pension only if their service included at least one day of active duty during a recognized wartime period, the Department of Veterans Affairs says. Those who served before Sept. 8, 1980 also need at least 90 days of active duty, while enlisted veterans who started after Sept. 7, 1980 generally need 24 months or the full period they were called to serve.

The pension is a monthly, needs-based payment for wartime veterans who are 65 or older or disabled and have limited income and net worth. The wartime test shuts out veterans whose entire service fell outside VA’s list of conflicts.

Veterans who served between the end of the Vietnam era and the Gulf War should compare the dates on their discharge papers with VA’s list before filing. No period on that list covers May 8, 1975 through Aug. 1, 1990, so a veteran whose whole service fell in that stretch has no wartime day, and the pension claim fails on that test alone. Anyone whose service touched even one day of a listed period passes this first hurdle.

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The war periods VA counts

VA’s pension eligibility page lists seven recognized periods. The Mexican Border period ran May 9, 1916 to April 5, 1917, World War I ran April 6, 1917 to November 11, 1918, and World War II ran December 7, 1941 to December 31, 1946.

The Korean conflict is June 27, 1950 to January 31, 1955. The Vietnam era has two windows: November 1, 1955 to May 7, 1975 for service in the Republic of Vietnam, and August 5, 1964 to May 7, 1975 for service elsewhere.

The Gulf War period began August 2, 1990 and has no end date. It stays open until Congress or the president sets one, which means veterans who served on active duty in any year since 1990 can meet the wartime test.

How much service is enough

The length rule depends on when service began. For service before Sept. 8, 1980, VA requires at least 90 days of active duty with at least one day during wartime. Enlisted veterans who started after Sept. 7, 1980 need 24 months, or the full period they were called or ordered to active duty, with at least one wartime day. The page does not describe the exceptions to the 24-month rule.

Officers face a separate line. VA’s page says an officer who started active duty after Oct. 16, 1981 must not have previously served at least 24 months on active duty with one day in wartime. Active-duty training or inactive-duty training can also count when a service-connected condition came from it.

A discharge matters as well. A dishonorable discharge bars the pension, and an other-than-honorable or bad conduct discharge may. VA points veterans with those discharges to a discharge upgrade or a Character of Discharge review.

Age, disability, income and net worth

Service is only the first gate. A veteran must also be at least 65, have a permanent and total disability, live long-term in a nursing home because of a disability, or receive Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income.

Family income and net worth must fall within limits set by Congress. Net worth counts personal property minus debts, leaves out the home, a car and most furnishings, and includes a spouse’s net worth. VA’s pension rates page puts the net worth limit at $163,699 from Dec. 1, 2025 through Nov. 30, 2026.

The same page sets maximum annual pension rates effective Dec. 1, 2025: $17,441 for a veteran alone, $22,839 with one dependent, and $29,093 for a veteran alone who needs Aid and Attendance. Those are ceilings, not flat checks, because VA reduces the payment by the household’s countable income.

A veteran in a Medicaid-covered nursing facility with no dependents may be eligible for a $90 monthly payment instead, VA says. Dependents who raise the payment include a spouse, a child under 18, a child 18 to 23 in school, and an adult child permanently unable to support themselves.

How to file the claim

VA’s how-to-apply page lists five routes: online on VA.gov, a PDF upload of VA Form 21P-527EZ through QuickSubmit, mail to the Pension Intake Center at PO Box 5365, Janesville, WI 53547-5365, a visit to a VA regional office, or help from an accredited attorney, claims agent or veterans service organization representative.

The application asks for a Social Security number, military and marital history, dependent details, household gross monthly income, asset values and unreimbursed medical expenses. Veterans under 65 also need medical records showing the disability.

VA’s own application page is the starting point for an online claim. Because the service dates decide the claim before income is ever counted, a veteran with a short or peacetime record can save weeks by matching discharge dates to the war periods first.

Did the service dates make the pension cut?

A veteran can lose months on a pension claim by guessing at the wartime test, or by paying a stranger to sort it out before anyone has checked the dates. The service rule, the age or disability gate and the net worth limit all have to line up, and a wrong guess on any one holds up the whole claim.

The Veterans Benefits Action Kit lays out the three VA pension levels including Aid & Attendance, and shows how to file for free with VA Form 21P-527EZ. It is written for wartime veterans and widows who want to claim the pension without paying a helper.

Part 7 of the kit, Getting Help Without Being Robbed, covers the pension-poacher warning signs, and Part 8 adds worksheets, contacts and the deadline calendar.

Get the VA pension levels and the free filing steps in one kit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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