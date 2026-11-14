Adults whose blood sugar has crept into the prediabetes range can join a coaching program through Medicare Part B, but only one time. The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program costs nothing for people who are eligible under Original Medicare, Medicare.gov says. It runs weekly group sessions for six months, then monthly follow-ups, with extra maintenance months for people who reach weight and attendance goals.

The once-in-a-lifetime limit still stands. Medicare.gov says coverage is available one time only, and the federal rule behind the program says a person must not have previously received the set of program services in a lifetime. Never having taken part in the program is one of the listed requirements, so someone who joined earlier cannot start over.

The tests and measurements that decide eligibility

Medicare.gov says Part B covers the program once in a lifetime if all of the conditions apply. They are a blood test result in the prediabetes range, a body mass index at or above a set line, no past diagnosis of type 1 or type 2 diabetes or end-stage renal disease, and no earlier participation in the program.

The blood test can be any one of three. Medicare.gov lists an HbA1c of 5.7% to 6.4%, a fasting plasma glucose of 110 to 125 mg/dL, or a 2-hour plasma glucose of 140 to 199 mg/dL on an oral glucose tolerance test. The HbA1c is the lab test that reflects average blood sugar over recent months. The result must be from within 12 months before the first core session.

The body mass index requirement is 25 or higher, or 23 or higher for people who are Asian. The federal rule measures it on the date of the first session and treats the lower line as applying to people who self-identify as Asian. The program also requires enrollment in Part B, so a person with only Part A does not qualify.

For a retiree whose doctor mentioned an A1c in the high 5s or low 6s, the question is whether a lab result already in the chart meets Medicare’s test. It has to be recent, within 12 months of the first session, and it has to fall in one of the three ranges. A result outside those ranges, or a body mass index under the line, does not meet the test.

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What the program involves, session by session

The core sessions are weekly and held in a group over six months, led by a specially trained coach. Medicare.gov says they cover realistic, lasting diet and exercise changes, tips for increasing exercise, strategies for weight control and support from people with similar goals. After that come six monthly follow-up sessions.

People who meet certain weight loss and attendance goals can get up to 12 additional months of maintenance sessions. Added together, that is up to two years of support from one enrollment, which is why the single-enrollment rule deserves attention before signing up. Anyone unsure whether an earlier class counted should ask the supplier or 1-800-MEDICARE first.

The federal rule sets the schedule in more detail: up to 16 core sessions in months one through six, at least a week apart, then up to six maintenance sessions in months seven through 12, at least a month apart. Make-up sessions are limited to one a day and one a week.

Sessions follow a curriculum approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the supplier must be enrolled in Medicare. The rule also allows online delivery during a period running from Jan. 1, 2026 through Dec. 31, 2029, with extra requirements, so a person who cannot travel to a class may find a supplier offering sessions virtually.

Cost, and where Medicare Advantage stands

Under Original Medicare, a person who is eligible pays nothing for the services, Medicare.gov says. The page does not say whether Medicare Advantage plans cover the program, because it describes Original Medicare only. Members of those plans should ask the plan whether it covers the program and which suppliers are in its network.

The coaching is separate from the blood tests that find prediabetes in the first place. Part B covers diabetes screenings for people whose provider finds them at risk, up to two a year, at no cost if the provider accepts assignment, meaning the provider agrees to take the Medicare-approved amount as full payment.

Qualifying for a screening takes at least one of high blood pressure, a history of abnormal cholesterol and triglyceride levels, obesity or a history of high blood sugar, or two or more of age 65 or older, overweight, a family history of diabetes in parents or siblings, or a history of gestational diabetes or delivering a baby over 9 pounds. Age 65 counts toward the second group, so an older enrollee who is overweight meets it.

A screening can supply the blood test the program requires. A fasting glucose of 110 to 125 mg/dL, for example, falls in the range Medicare lists, as long as the result is within 12 months before the first core session.

Finding a supplier and avoiding two mistakes

Medicare.gov offers a search for suppliers in an area, and the rule requires suppliers to be enrolled in Medicare to furnish the services. A class run by a gym or health group that is not enrolled is not the covered program, so the first call to any class should ask whether it is a Medicare supplier.

One mistake is assuming a doctor’s prediabetes note alone opens the door. The body mass index line, the date of the lab result and the never-before rule all have to line up, and one out-of-range number ends eligibility. Another is waiting: a blood test more than 12 months old at the first session no longer counts, so the lab work and the first class need to be scheduled close together.

Has a doctor mentioned prediabetes?

The coaching program costs nothing under Original Medicare, but the rest of a Medicare year does not work that way. Deductibles, drug costs and plan choices still add up, and people managing blood sugar often face all three.

Cut Your Medicare Bill covers the $2,100 drug cap for 2026 and what counts toward it, and puts 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table. It is a guide to paying less for the same care, not a way to qualify for anything.

Inside are ten moves, including the fall plan check that compares plans by total yearly cost for an exact list of drugs, and a worksheet to fill in.

Get the guide with the 2026 Medicare costs table and drug-cap explainer →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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