A salesperson at the kitchen table, a pitch in a hotel meeting room and a stand at a fairground can all end with a signature that the buyer regrets by evening. Federal law gives a short window to undo that kind of sale, and it does not depend on the seller agreeing.

The Federal Trade Commission’s Cooling-Off Rule, 16 CFR Part 429, lets a buyer cancel a covered sale up to midnight of the third business day after it. No reason is needed. Saturdays count as business days. Sundays and federal holidays do not.

Which sales the three-day window covers

The rule covers consumer goods or services, meaning things bought mainly for personal, family or household use, sold by a seller who solicits away from its own place of business. The FTC’s consumer page lists the buyer’s home, workplace or dorm room and temporary locations such as a hotel, a convention center or a fairground. It also applies when the buyer invites the salesperson to the home.

Price sets the floor. Under 16 CFR 429.0, a sale made at the buyer’s residence is covered at $25 or more, and a sale anywhere else is covered at $130 or more. Courses of instruction or training are covered whatever the buyer’s purpose, the FTC says.

A sale on a Friday shows the clock at work. Saturday is day one, Monday is day two and the window closes at midnight Tuesday. A sale on a Monday closes at midnight Thursday. The cancellation must be postmarked by that deadline, not merely received by it.

For older buyers the questions are usually practical. Did the salesperson come uninvited or by invitation, did the paperwork include two cancellation forms, and did the total reach $25 at home or $130 elsewhere? A buyer who signed at home for a water softener, a set of cookware or a security system, and still has the contract, can count the days from the date written on the receipt.

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Sales the rule leaves out

Several kinds of sales fall outside it. The FTC lists purchases under $25 at home or under $130 at temporary locations, goods bought for a business, and sales made entirely online, by mail or by phone. Sales finalized at the seller’s permanent place of business are out as well.

Emergencies and repairs have narrow carve-outs. If the buyer started the contact to deal with a genuine immediate personal emergency, the buyer can waive the right with a separate, dated, handwritten and signed statement describing the emergency. If the buyer asked the seller to visit to repair or maintain personal property, the repair is not covered, but anything extra sold during the visit is.

Real estate, insurance and securities sold by a registered broker-dealer are excluded in the rule’s text, as are transactions where the buyer already has a right of rescission under the federal Consumer Credit Protection Act. Section 429.3 exempts vehicles sold at auctions or tent sales by a seller with a permanent place of business, and arts and crafts sold at fairs and similar places.

What the seller must hand over and what the buyer must do

At the sale, the seller must tell the buyer orally about the right to cancel, give two copies of a cancellation form and provide a dated copy of the contract or receipt in the same language as the sales pitch, with the seller’s name and address. Section 429.1 requires the cancellation statement in at least 10-point bold type.

To cancel, the buyer signs and dates a cancellation form and mails it to the address on it. If no form was given, a letter works. The FTC recommends certified mail with a return receipt and keeping a copy, so the postmark can be proved.

Once the notice goes out, the clock moves to the seller. The rule requires a refund of all payments, return of any trade-in and cancellation of any check or other negotiable instrument within 10 business days. The seller must also say within 10 business days whether it will pick up goods left with the buyer.

The FTC says the seller then has 20 days to collect the goods, or to reimburse the buyer’s mailing costs if the buyer agrees to send them back. The buyer must keep the items in as good condition as when they arrived and make them available. Otherwise the buyer remains responsible for paying under the contract.

State laws and where to complain

State and local laws can give more. Section 429.2 says the federal rule does not wipe out state or local door-to-door sales laws unless they are directly inconsistent, which includes laws giving buyers less than a substantially equal cancellation right or allowing a fee for cancelling. A state attorney general or a local consumer protection office can say which rules apply.

A seller who ignores a valid cancellation can be reported to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and a buyer who paid by card can also dispute the charge with the card company, the FTC says. A seller who never gave notice of the right to cancel has broken the rule too, because that notice is itself a requirement.

Signed a contract at the kitchen table?

The seller who took the order may also have taken a card number or bank details, and cancelling the sale does not take those back. A buyer’s own case can end well on the refund and still leave the accounts exposed.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Buyers pitched at home have three business days to cancel a sale of $25 or more under the FTC’s Cooling-Off Rule, with a $130 cutoff at a hotel or fair appeared first on The Money Overview.