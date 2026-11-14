Companies that send money abroad for customers generally have to refund the money or send it again when a transfer fails to arrive by the date promised. Senders have 180 days from that disclosed delivery date to report the problem, according to Regulation E and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The date is printed on the receipt, and it starts the clock.

The protections come from the remittance transfer sections of Regulation E, which the CFPB administers. One section governs what the provider must disclose, another governs errors, and a third lets a sender cancel soon after paying. The error rules matter most to families who send money to relatives overseas and then hear nothing arrived.

What the receipt has to show

Before the sender pays, the provider must give a disclosure under 12 CFR 1005.31. It lists the transfer amount, the fees and taxes the provider charges, the total, the exchange rate and the amount the recipient will receive. A warning must say that outside fees or taxes may reduce what arrives.

The recipient’s bank can take out additional fees and foreign taxes, and the provider has to say upfront if they apply. Federal law does not require the provider to state how much, the CFPB says in its guidance on transfers that arrive short. Asking the recipient about local fees beforehand avoids a shortfall.

The receipt repeats those items and adds the one that matters for a lost transfer, the date the money will be available to the recipient in the foreign country. It also carries the recipient’s name, a statement of error and cancellation rights, the provider’s contact details, and contact information for the CFPB and the state agency that licenses the provider.

Anyone who has wired money to a relative overseas and found it never arrived faces the same first question: who is responsible? The receipt names the date the money was supposed to be available, and a failure to deliver by that date is a listed error. The step is to find the receipt and count 180 days forward from the date it states.

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How an error gets reported

The regulation, 12 CFR 1005.33, lists four errors. They are an incorrect amount paid by the sender, a bookkeeping or calculation mistake by the provider, failure to make the disclosed amount available to the recipient, and failure to make the funds available by the disclosed date. A request for documents or clarification counts too.

The notice can be oral or written. The CFPB’s page on notifying the provider says to contact the company right away and to follow up with a written error notice. The 180 days run from the available date on the receipt, so a late discovery is not necessarily a lost one.

The notice should give the sender’s name and a phone number or address, the recipient’s name and a phone number or address, the dollar amount of the transfer and a description of the error. The confirmation code, the date of the request and the destination are optional, but they help the provider find the transfer faster.

The provider must investigate and decide within 90 days whether an error occurred. It must report the results, and the remedies available, to the sender within three business days after it finishes. Senders should keep the confirmation code and every reference number the company gives.

When the money never arrived, or arrived late, the provider must either refund the sender’s funds or deliver the correct amount to the recipient at no extra cost. For a missed availability date it must also refund fees and, where the law allows, taxes. For an incorrect amount, the sender gets the correct amount delivered or a refund.

When the provider can refuse

The rule carves out four exceptions for a missed delivery date. They are extraordinary circumstances outside the provider’s control, delays from fraud screening or legally required investigations such as Bank Secrecy Act or sanctions checks, fraudulent intent by the sender or someone acting with the sender, and a wrong account number or institution identifier supplied by the sender.

The wrong-number exception has a condition. The CFPB says the provider is not required to refund or resend if it verified that the routing number matched the institution name the sender gave and made reasonable efforts to retrieve the funds quickly.

The error categories concern amount, delivery and information. They do not mention transfers a sender knowingly made to a scammer. A sender who suspects a scam should call the provider immediately and say so, because the CFPB’s advice for any problem with a transfer is to contact the company right away.

Senders who are unhappy with the response can file a complaint with the CFPB, and the bureau’s page on complaints about international money transfers also points to state attorneys general and state financial regulators. Some banks and credit unions are exempt from the federal error protections, but the CFPB says to contact them anyway.

Two dates decide whether the right survives: the available date on the receipt and the 180th day after it. A sender who keeps the receipt, the confirmation code and the date of the first call to the provider has what the process asks for. Together they show when the company was told and what it was told.

Money sent abroad that never arrived?

The error rules cover a transfer that fails to arrive, and the listed errors are about delivery and amounts, not fraud. The detail that often gets missed is that protection against a scam has to be in place before the money moves, not after.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Remittance companies generally must refund or resend an international transfer that never arrives, and senders have 180 days from the promised delivery date to report it appeared first on The Money Overview.