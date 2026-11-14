Original Medicare generally pays nothing for health care received outside the United States, and the Medigap plans with a foreign travel emergency benefit fill part of that gap. Plans C, D, F, G, M and N pay 80% of billed charges for certain emergency care abroad after a $250 annual deductible, up to a $50,000 lifetime limit.

CMS’s April 2026 fact sheet on coverage outside the U.S. puts the terms in one place, and Medicare.gov’s Medigap benefits chart shows the same six plans at 80%. Plans A, B, K and L do not carry the benefit, according to CMS’s 2026 guide to choosing a Medigap policy.

Where Original Medicare does pay abroad

Original Medicare has narrow exceptions for hospital care, according to the CMS fact sheet. It can pay when a medical emergency happens in the U.S. and a foreign hospital is closer than the nearest U.S. hospital that can treat the patient. It can also pay when travel through Canada between Alaska and another state ends in an emergency and the Canadian hospital is closest.

A third exception covers people living in the U.S. whose home is closer to a foreign hospital than to a U.S. hospital that can treat them, with or without an emergency. Cruise ships have their own rule: no coverage when the ship is more than 6 hours from a U.S. port, and possible coverage when the doctor is legally permitted to practice on board and the ship is in or within 6 hours of a U.S. port.

Anyone deciding whether a Medigap card is enough for a trip abroad has three things to check: that the plan letter is one of the six, that any emergency would start within the first 60 days of the trip, and that the $50,000 lifetime limit has room left. A two-week trip to Europe passes the 60-day test easily, while a winter in Mexico may not.

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What the Medigap benefit pays

The benefit covers certain medically necessary emergency care abroad, with Medigap paying 80% of billed charges after the $250 annual deductible. Under those terms, a covered $20,000 hospital bill works out to $15,800 from Medigap and $4,200 for the traveler: the $250 deductible plus 20% of the remaining $19,750. With no Medigap benefit, the whole $20,000 falls on the traveler.

The $50,000 is a lifetime limit, so it is used across every trip a policyholder takes rather than refreshed each year. One serious hospital stay abroad can use a large share of it. The $250 deductible, by contrast, is annual, so a second trip in a later year starts with a new deductible but the same shrinking limit.

Every plan with the benefit uses the same terms, according to the CMS fact sheet and the Medicare.gov chart, which lists 80% for C, D, F, G, M and N alike. A traveler comparing those plans is therefore comparing premiums and other benefits, not different foreign travel coverage.

The 60-day clock and what the benefit leaves out

Coverage applies only to emergencies that begin within the first 60 days of a trip and that Medicare would not otherwise cover. A snowbird who spends several months in Mexico, or a retiree who lives abroad for long stretches, could have an emergency on day 75 and find the benefit unavailable. Each new trip starts its own 60 days.

The benefit is written for emergencies. The fact sheet describes “certain medically necessary emergency care,” not routine checkups or planned procedures abroad, and a traveler who expects to schedule care overseas should ask the insurer on the Medigap card before leaving instead of assuming it will be paid.

Which plans carry it

The CMS fact sheet lists Plans C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, M and N. Plans E, H, I and J are no longer sold but can be kept by people who bought them before June 1, 2010. Among plans sold today, the benefit is on C, D, F, G, M and N, and absent from A, B, K and L.

Plans C and F are closed to people who became eligible for Medicare on or after Jan. 1, 2020, according to the CMS guide. For those newer enrollees, the foreign travel benefit comes with Plans D, G, M and N. People eligible before that date who have not yet enrolled can still buy C or F.

Someone on Plan A, B, K or L who travels abroad faces the foreign hospital bill directly unless other coverage applies, since Original Medicare in most situations will not pay outside the U.S. The Medicare.gov Medigap benefits chart shows the foreign travel row blank for those four letters.

Advantage plans follow different rules

Medicare Advantage plans must follow Medicare’s rules on coverage outside the U.S. but may cover additional services, the CMS fact sheet says. Some Advantage plans therefore cover emergency or urgent care abroad and some do not, and the plan’s own materials are where the terms are written. Members can call the number on the plan card before traveling.

Whatever the plan, the paperwork starts abroad. Keeping itemized bills and records from the foreign provider is the usual starting point for any claim, and the insurer named on the Medigap or Advantage card is the place to ask which forms it needs and whether it expects payment to the provider first.

The benefit is modest by design: 80%, a $250 deductible, a $50,000 ceiling and a 60-day clock. For short trips it is real protection against a hospital bill that Original Medicare would not touch. For long stays or very expensive treatment, the limits are the part of the policy worth reading before the trip, not after the emergency.

Packing for a trip abroad with a Medigap card?

The foreign travel benefit stops at $50,000 for life and covers only emergencies that start in the first 60 days of a trip, and a plan letter outside C, D, F, G, M and N carries none of it. Those details are easy to miss on the card, and they decide who pays when a hospital bill arrives from another country.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit keeps the Medigap side of a plan comparison in one place. It includes Medigap guaranteed-issue rights for people whose Medicare Advantage plan leaves or who return to Original Medicare, with a call script, so the questions for an insurer are written down before the call.

Its cost calculator spreadsheet compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, which puts a Medigap premium next to the alternatives before a plan is chosen or changed.

Get the Medigap call script and plan-cost spreadsheet for comparing letters →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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