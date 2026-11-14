The credit test for Social Security disability gets easier the younger a worker is when the disability begins. Someone disabled before age 24 generally needs six work credits earned in the three years before it started, while a worker 31 or older generally needs 20 credits from the 10 years before.

The agency applies two separate tests, one about recent work and one about total work over a career, and an applicant has to pass both. Credits are only the first of the hurdles for disability, since a person must also have a condition that meets Social Security’s definition of disability, but the credit count decides whether the claim can go forward.

How a work credit is earned

A worker earns one Social Security and Medicare credit for each $1,890 in covered earnings in 2026, with a maximum of four credits a year, the agency’s credits page says. Earning $7,560 in a year therefore fills the year’s four credits. The dollar amount rises over time, so the 2026 figure applies to 2026 earnings only.

Social Security’s publication on credits adds that self-employed people earn them from net earnings under the same dollar amounts, with special rules when net annual earnings fall under $400. Credits also stay on a worker’s record through job changes and stretches with no earnings, so a credit earned at 19 still counts at 49.

Six credits for workers under 24

For a worker who becomes disabled before 24, the recent work test calls for six credits earned in the three-year period ending when the disability starts. That is a year and a half of work. At the 2026 amount, six credits means $11,340 in covered earnings, earned within the three years.

For ages 24 through 30, the test sets a sliding scale instead of a fixed number. In general, the worker needs credit for working half the time between age 21 and the date the disability began. The agency’s example is a worker disabled at 27, who needs three years of work, or 12 credits, out of the past six years.

The question for a young worker is whether a short work history is enough. For many it will be, but the credits have to fall in the right window. A 26-year-old who worked from 18 to 21, then stopped, and became disabled at 26 would be counted against the years since 21, not the years of earlier work.

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Twenty credits in 10 years from age 31

From age 31 on, the rule is steadier. A worker generally needs at least 20 credits in the 10 years immediately before the disability began, which is five years of full-credit earnings. The agency’s disability page calls this the 20/40 rule, since a worker also generally needs 40 credits in total.

Twenty credits take at least five years to build, because four a year is the ceiling. A worker who earns $7,560 in January and a worker who earns it over twelve months both end the year with four credits, and anyone earning less gets one credit for each $1,890.

The recent work test is where long-time workers get caught. A person who stops working and is disabled years later may find that the 20 credits no longer fall inside the 10-year window. The agency warns that stopping work can mean a worker does not meet the requirement later, even with a long earlier record.

Social Security’s guidance also sets a second hurdle called the duration of work test. It estimates the total years of work needed by age: about 1.5 years before 28, two years at 30, three at 34, five at 42, seven at 50 and 9.5 at 60. The agency says that table does not cover every situation, and a worker disabled at 62 or older generally needs 40 credits, or 10 years.

Blind workers follow different rules

Statutorily blind applicants must meet only the duration of work test, the agency says, and the recent work test does not apply to them. A worker who stopped working years before losing vision is not shut out by a gap in the most recent years, though the duration table still applies.

Retirement uses a different count. Social Security says 40 credits are needed for retirement benefits, and that the number of credits does not affect the benefit amount, which depends on average earnings over a career. Disability credits and retirement credits come from the same record, but the windows differ.

The way to see where a record stands is a personal my Social Security account on ssa.gov, where a worker can review the earnings listed and the credits those earnings produced, or a call to 1-800-772-1213 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The credit count is the one part of a disability claim a worker can look up in advance. A younger worker with six credits in the right three years, or an older worker with 20 in the last 10, has cleared the first test. The medical question is separate and comes after.

Enough credits on the record?

The detail workers miss is what comes after the credit test. A claim that clears the credit and medical hurdles still ends in a payment, and a late, short or wrong deposit is a problem every recipient should know how to handle.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit shows when Social Security money arrives and what to do the day a payment is late, short or wrong. It includes the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, so a family has the dates and the first call to make in one place.

Get the Check Protection Kit with the 2026 payment calendar and late-payment plan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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