Credit card holders cannot be made to pay more than $50 for charges they did not make, and often owe nothing, under federal law. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the cap applies when a lost or stolen card is used before the loss is reported. Many card agreements go further and set the amount at zero.

The limit comes from the Truth in Lending Act and its implementing rule, Regulation Z. The statute, 15 U.S.C. 1643, sets the cap, and the regulation repeats it as the lesser of $50 or the value of what the thief actually obtained before the card issuer was told. State law or a card agreement that sets a lower limit controls instead.

Where the $50 figure comes from

The cap is a ceiling, not a bill. If a thief charged $30 before the issuer was notified, the cardholder’s share is $30 at most. If the thief ran up $900, it is $50. Regulation Z says liability cannot exceed the lesser of $50 or the value obtained through the unauthorized use before the issuer is notified.

Notification does not have to reach a particular employee. Under the regulation, a cardholder has notified the issuer once reasonable steps are taken to pass the information along, whether by phone, in person or in writing. Charges a thief makes after the issuer has been told are outside the cardholder’s responsibility entirely, because liability reaches only use that occurs before notice.

Anyone who finds a charge they did not make faces one question: does it have to be paid? Not while the issuer investigates, under Regulation Z’s billing-error rules, and the cap limits what can be owed if the charge proves to be unauthorized use. The step is to tell the issuer right away by phone, then confirm the problem in writing.

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When the cardholder owes nothing

The CFPB’s consumer page on unauthorized charges sorts the situations. If a lost or stolen card is reported before anyone uses it, the cardholder cannot be held responsible for any charges. If it is used first, the most the cardholder owes is $50, and the card agreement may set it lower.

The third case matters most for phone and online fraud. When the card itself is never lost but someone steals and uses the account number, the CFPB says the cardholder generally has no liability for unauthorized use. A thief who gets only a number, from a data breach or a scam call, never needs the plastic.

The CFPB suggests checking the card agreement to confirm the rights it grants, which can be found on the issuer’s website or in the bureau’s Credit Card Agreement Database. Many card agreements state that the cardholder owes nothing, the CFPB says, and an agreement that is more generous than the statute is the one that applies. The page is dated: last modified Jan. 22, 2025.

What the issuer has to show

An issuer can hold a cardholder to the $50 only if conditions are met. The card must be an accepted card, the issuer must have given adequate notice of the potential liability and how to report a loss, and the issuer must have provided a way to identify the card’s user. When one is missing, the issuer cannot hold the cardholder to the $50.

The burden also falls on the issuer. Under 15 U.S.C. 1643, when an issuer sues or otherwise pursues collection, it must prove the use was authorized. If the use was not authorized, it must prove every one of the statute’s conditions was met. A cardholder does not have to prove a negative.

Employer cards follow a separate path. For an issuer that provides 10 or more cards to an organization’s employees, the parties can agree on their own liability terms, and Regulation Z limits what can be imposed on an individual employee. That arrangement does not affect personal cards issued to retirees or couples.

Putting a dispute in writing

A charge for use by someone without authority to use the account counts as a billing error under 12 CFR 1026.13. The notice has to be written, received at the address the issuer lists on the statement for billing errors, and received within 60 days after the issuer sent the first statement showing the charge.

The issuer must acknowledge the notice in writing within 30 days, and resolve it within two complete billing cycles, no later than 90 days after receiving it. While the dispute is pending, the cardholder need not pay the disputed amount or related finance charges, and the issuer cannot report the amount as delinquent or close the account solely because of the dispute.

Automatic payments get one more safeguard. If the written notice arrives at least three business days before a scheduled automatic payment, the issuer may not deduct the disputed amount. Cardholders who use autopay should send the notice by a method that records the date it was received, since the deadline counts from receipt.

If the issuer finds an error, it must correct the account and send a notice. If it finds none, it must explain in writing, provide copies of evidence on request, and state what is still owed with a grace period to pay. The CFPB’s dispute page adds that a charge already paid can still be disputed, though the money probably will not come back until the issuer rules in the cardholder’s favor.

The two protections work together. The $50 cap limits what a thief’s charges can cost, and the 60-day written notice preserves the right to dispute them. A phone call starts the process, but the letter is what keeps the dispute alive if the issuer pushes back. The $50 figure belongs to credit cards; debit cards run under a separate regulation with its own reporting deadlines.

Spotted a charge nobody at home made?

A card charge that nobody in the household made is worth a same-day call. The $50 cap limits the cost, but the 60-day written-notice window and the issuer’s 30-day acknowledgment clock both run from paper, not from a phone call.

The Senior Fraud Defense & First-Hour Recovery Kit lays out the first-hour recovery plan and a fraud evidence and report log for keeping every call, date and reference number in one place. Part 3 covers reporting and what each report does, and Part 4 covers locking down what is left after a card number has been used.

Get the kit with the first-hour plan and evidence log for a card charge nobody made →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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