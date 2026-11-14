Hospice coverage is counted in benefit periods, not in months: two of 90 days each, then an unlimited run of 60-day periods for as long as a doctor recertifies that the patient is terminally ill. The six-month figure families often hear is the life-expectancy estimate that opens the benefit, not a cap on how long it lasts. Medicare.gov spells out both rules.

Anyone helping a parent or spouse choose hospice faces the same practical question: how long the coverage will keep going and what has to happen to renew it. The answer depends on the doctor’s recertification each time a period ends, not on a fixed end date.

How the 90-day and 60-day periods stack up

Medicare.gov says patients can get two 90-day benefit periods, followed by an unlimited number of 60-day benefit periods. The federal rule at 42 CFR 418.21 lists them the same way: an initial 90-day period, a subsequent 90-day period and an unlimited number of subsequent 60-day periods.

The rule adds that the periods are available in the order listed and may be elected separately at different times. A patient who leaves hospice care and later returns therefore does not have to use the periods back to back, though they still come in sequence.

To start, the patient must have Medicare Part A. The hospice doctor and the patient’s regular doctor, if there is one, must certify that the patient is terminally ill with a life expectancy of six months or less. The patient must also accept comfort care, called palliative care, instead of treatment meant to cure the illness.

Before any services begin, the patient signs a Hospice Election Statement choosing hospice over other Medicare-covered treatment for the terminal illness. A family weighing hospice should ask for that document early, because it is the point where the choice becomes formal and Medicare payment for the terminal illness shifts to the hospice.

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What recertification takes

After six months, hospice care can continue if the hospice medical director or hospice doctor recertifies that the patient is still terminally ill. That is the answer to the question families ask most often, which is whether coverage stops when the doctor’s original estimate passes. It does not stop on a date; it continues while the recertification does.

Recertification follows a face-to-face meeting with the hospice doctor or a hospice nurse practitioner, Medicare.gov says. Families can expect that visit to come before the doctor signs off on continued care.

A patient who stays on hospice past six months is not doing anything unusual under the rules. The unlimited 60-day periods exist so that care can continue for as long as the recertification holds, and the benefit has no set end date.

What hospice costs and what it leaves out

Medicare.gov says patients pay nothing for hospice care from a Medicare-approved hospice provider. Two costs can still appear: outpatient prescriptions for pain and symptom management carry a copayment of up to $5 each, and inpatient respite care, the short stay that gives caregivers a rest, may cost 5% of the Medicare-approved amount.

The respite copayment cannot exceed the inpatient deductible, which Medicare.gov lists as $1,736 for 2026. Room and board is the larger exposure. It is not covered at home, in a nursing home or in a hospice inpatient facility, apart from short stays the hospice team arranges, so a patient who lives in a nursing home may owe it.

Hospice pays for the care in the plan of care, not for treatment intended to cure the terminal illness. Care from providers the hospice team did not arrange is not covered, and hospital care and ambulance transport are generally paid only when the hospice team arranges them or when they are unrelated to the terminal illness. Medicare.gov advises contacting the hospice team before getting any of those services, or the patient may pay the full cost.

Original Medicare still covers health problems unrelated to the terminal illness, but the usual deductible and coinsurance apply to those. The election statement goes further: by choosing hospice, the patient gives up the right to Medicare payment for items, services and drugs related to the terminal illness, outside the designated hospice and the chosen attending physician, according to the model Hospice Election Statement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Choosing and changing hospice providers

Patients can change their hospice provider once during each benefit period. The election statement also lets the patient name an attending physician or decline to name one, and it allows the start date to be the first day of care or a later date, though never earlier than the date of the statement.

A patient or family that disagrees with a hospice’s decision about what is unrelated to the terminal illness has two routes. The patient can ask the hospice in writing for a list of the items, services and drugs it considers unrelated, and the hospice must supply it within five days if asked in the first five days of care, or within three days if asked later. A patient can also contact the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization for help.

Medicare.gov’s hospice page describes Original Medicare benefits and leaves the Medicare Advantage question without an answer. Members of a Medicare Advantage plan should call 1-800-MEDICARE or the plan to learn how a hospice election fits with their coverage before signing the statement.

Counting the days of a parent’s hospice care?

Hospice covers the care in the plan of care, but room and board is not covered at home, in a nursing home or in a hospice inpatient facility. Families who learn that after the election is signed can face a facility bill that the 90-day and 60-day rules never mention.

Protect Your Savings From Care Costs explains what Medicare pays for nursing care, and what it won’t, and covers Medicaid’s 5-year look-back before anyone gives anything away. Those are the two questions that follow the hospice decision when a parent lives in a facility.

The guide sets the four ways care gets paid for side by side and includes a care-plan worksheet to fill in with the family.

Get the care-cost guide that covers the nursing home bills hospice leaves out →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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