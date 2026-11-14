Chronic low back pain is the only condition for which Part B pays for acupuncture. The benefit allows up to 12 treatments in 90 days, with a cap of 20 treatments in a 12-month period, and dry needling is covered on the same terms. Acupuncture for any other condition is not covered.

The extra eight visits depend on results. Medicare.gov says that if a patient shows improvement, Medicare covers an additional 8 sessions after the first 12. Without improvement, coverage stops, and the patient pays 100% of the cost of any further treatments.

Patients who are weighing a course of acupuncture need to answer two questions up front: does the back pain meet Medicare’s definition, and does the practitioner qualify to bill? Both are written into the coverage rule. A yes to each is what keeps the visits to the 20% share. A no to either one can make the whole course self-pay.

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The pain has to fit the definition

Medicare.gov defines chronic low back pain as pain lasting 12 weeks or longer, with no known cause such as spread cancer, inflammation or an infectious disease. It also cannot be associated with surgery or pregnancy, so back pain after an operation falls outside the benefit.

The rule behind the page is a national coverage determination, NCD 30.3.3 in the CMS coverage database. It applies to services on or after January 21, 2020, and it says treatment must stop if the patient is not improving or is regressing.

The same determination says all types of acupuncture, including dry needling, are nationally non-covered for any condition other than chronic low back pain. A patient hoping to use Medicare for knee pain, migraines or neck pain should expect to pay in full.

How the 12, the 8 and the 20 fit together

The three numbers are a ladder. The first 12 visits must fall inside a 90-day window. If the patient improves, 8 more are allowed, and the annual ceiling is 20 treatments in a 12-month period. A patient who used 12 and 8 has reached the limit for that period.

Improvement has to be documented, which makes the treating provider’s notes part of the claim. A patient who feels better but whose chart does not record it can run into a denial at visit 13, so asking the provider how progress is recorded is a reasonable question.

The annual limit is not a calendar-year count. The coverage page speaks of a 12-month period, so a patient who started treatment in October and used all 20 by spring should ask the provider’s billing staff how the 12 months are counted before booking more.

The stopping rule matters at the end of the first 12. The CMS determination says treatment must stop if the patient is not improving or is regressing, so a patient whose pain is unchanged at visit 12 should ask the provider, before booking visit 13, whether Medicare will pay for it. If not, the cost is 100%.

Who can bill, and what it costs

The billing rule trips people up more than the visit count. Medicare.gov states that Medicare cannot pay licensed acupuncturists directly for their services. A patient who sees an independent licensed acupuncturist, however skilled, pays in full unless the care is furnished through a qualifying provider.

The qualifying provider is a doctor, or a nurse practitioner, physician assistant, clinical nurse specialist or auxiliary personnel meeting state rules, with a master’s or doctoral degree in acupuncture or Oriental Medicine from a school accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine, plus a current, full, active, unrestricted state license.

On cost, the page says that after the Part B deductible, the patient pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount. The 2026 Part B deductible is $283, paid once a year. Other insurance, what the doctor charges, assignment and the type of facility also affect what a patient owes.

The free Medicare.gov acupuncture page is the official statement of the benefit. Since the page leaves the dollar figures to the cost rules, a patient planning 20 visits should ask the clinic for its Medicare-approved amount per treatment and multiply it by the 20%.

As an illustration only, if the Medicare-approved amount for one treatment were $50 and the deductible were already met, the patient’s 20% would be $10 a visit, or $200 across the full 20 treatments. The real approved amount is set by Medicare for the service and varies with where the care is given.

What differs in a Medicare Advantage plan

Plans must cover all medically necessary services that Original Medicare covers, so the back-pain acupuncture benefit applies, according to Medicare.gov’s comparison page. What differs is the cost and the access: copays are set by the plan, and non-emergency care is generally limited to the plan’s network.

Some plans add benefits beyond Original Medicare and may require approval first. A patient in an Advantage plan should call the plan to ask whether the acupuncturist is in the network, whether prior approval is needed, and how the plan counts the 12 and 20 visits, since the plan’s own sheet governs the copay.

Past the first 12 acupuncture visits?

The cap on acupuncture is a counting problem. Twelve visits in 90 days, eight more only with documented improvement, and a ceiling of 20 in 12 months. Visit 21 is paid entirely by the patient, and a practitioner who cannot bill Medicare turns every visit into a full-price one.

Cut Your Medicare Bill is a guide to paying less for the same care, and it starts with the 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table. A patient tracking visits against the deductible and the 20% has the figures in one place.

The guide carries ten step-by-step moves, a worksheet and a large-print edition, plus a source list drawn from CMS, Medicare.gov and Social Security, so each number can be traced.

Get the Cut Your Medicare Bill guide to budget the back-pain visits →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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