Anyone on Original Medicare whose hearing has faded over the years can see an audiologist once every 12 months without a doctor’s order, Medicare.gov says. The same program does not pay for hearing aids or for the exams used to fit them, so the device bill stays with the patient.

The no-order visit has two limits. Medicare.gov restricts it to non-acute hearing conditions, such as gradual hearing loss over many years, and to diagnostic services for hearing loss treated with surgically implanted hearing devices. A hearing problem outside those two groups follows the ordinary rule, which starts with a doctor.

When the audiologist visit needs no order

For everything else, Part B covers diagnostic hearing and balance exams only when a doctor or other provider orders them to find out whether a patient needs treatment, according to Medicare.gov’s hearing and balance exam page. Balance exams, which look at fall risk, run on the same rule. The once-a-year direct visit is an exception to that default.

A retiree with slow, steady hearing loss can therefore call an audiologist who takes Medicare and ask for the yearly visit directly, with no stop at a primary care office first. Anyone who had a hearing exam within the past 12 months should confirm the date of that visit before booking another, because the allowance is one a year.

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What Part B pays for the exam

Part B covers these exams, and after the Part B deductible a patient pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount. The deductible is $283 a year in 2026 and the standard Part B premium is $202.90 a month in 2026, Medicare.gov’s cost page shows. Both are 2026 figures and can change from one year to the next.

When the exam happens in a hospital outpatient department, the patient also owes the hospital a copayment. Medicare.gov lists no dollar amount for that copayment. It says actual costs depend on other insurance, what the provider charges, whether the provider accepts assignment, the type of facility and where the service is done.

Assignment matters because a provider who accepts it takes Medicare’s approved amount as full payment. A provider who does not can bill more than that amount. Medicare.gov’s advice on every service is to ask the provider what it will cost and why it is recommended before going ahead, since some recommended tests are not covered or are done more often than Medicare pays for.

Patients hunting for a provider can use Medicare’s Care Compare tool, which searches by ZIP code for providers that take Medicare. A phone call to the audiologist’s office can settle assignment and the cost before the appointment, and costs less than finding out from the bill.

Hearing aids stay an out-of-pocket purchase

Original Medicare does not cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids, Medicare.gov’s hearing aid page says, and it lists the status as not covered. A patient pays all costs for both the device and the fitting exam, with no Medicare share and no coinsurance formula to lean on.

That gap produces the most common mistake. A covered audiologist visit tests hearing loss. It is not an exam to fit a device. Someone who leaves a covered visit and buys a hearing aid from the same office should expect separate charges for the aid and for any fitting exam, because the program pays toward neither.

For a retiree weighing a device purchase, the 20% on the diagnostic exam is the small piece of the bill. The aid and its fitting are the large pieces, and Original Medicare contributes nothing to either one. Getting the exam results in hand first lets a patient compare device quotes from several sellers with the findings in front of them.

Advantage plans can add hearing benefits

Medicare.gov says some Medicare Advantage plans offer extra benefits that Original Medicare does not, hearing coverage among them, and tells members to contact the plan for details. Those benefits differ plan to plan, so the plan’s own benefit booklet is the document that answers the question for a member, not the Original Medicare rule.

A member of an Advantage plan should ask three things before booking: whether the plan covers hearing aids at all, how often it pays for one, and whether the audiologist has to be in the plan’s network. A plan’s answer on the phone is worth getting in writing before any money changes hands.

Annual enrollment runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, the stretch when the next year’s plan benefits can be compared in Medicare’s plan finder. People who expect to need a hearing aid can check each plan’s hearing line in that comparison, since the benefit that matters is the one that is in force when the device is bought.

The rule is easy to state and easy to misread. One direct audiologist visit a year for gradual hearing loss, doctor-ordered exams for anything else, and no Medicare money toward hearing aids or their fitting. A retiree who keeps those three lines apart can book the right visit and budget for the device separately.

Hearing slipping, with no hearing aid coverage?

The expensive mistake on hearing care is treating a covered exam as if it covered the device. A retiree who assumes Medicare will help with the aid can face the whole bill at the counter, on top of the 20% and the deductible owed for the exam itself.

Cut Your Medicare Bill lays out ten moves to pay less for the same care, with 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, so the deductible and coinsurance for a visit like this are in front of a reader before the appointment. It also holds the fall plan check, which compares plans by total yearly cost.

Get Cut Your Medicare Bill and its 2026 costs table before the next hearing visit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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