Medicare covers 36 cardiac rehab sessions over up to 36 weeks, and intensive cardiac rehab up to 72 sessions

Heart attack survivors and people who have had bypass surgery, a stent, a valve repair or a heart transplant can get up to 36 sessions of supervised cardiac rehabilitation over as many as 36 weeks under Medicare Part B. A separate intensive program allows up to 72 one-hour sessions, packed into a shorter stretch of up to 18 weeks.

The two programs are set by federal rule, 42 CFR 410.49, and both are built around exercise a physician prescribes and a written treatment plan the physician signs. What a patient pays depends on the setting, and the program a patient lands in depends on what the local hospital or clinic offers.

The heart conditions that open the benefit

Part B covers cardiac rehab after a heart attack in the preceding 12 months, coronary artery bypass surgery, heart valve repair or replacement, angioplasty or coronary stenting, or a heart or heart-lung transplant, the federal regulation says. Stable angina and stable, chronic heart failure also qualify, with the heart failure test set at an ejection fraction of 35 percent or less.

The heart failure rule has conditions attached. Patients must have symptoms in New York Heart Association class II to IV despite at least six weeks of optimal therapy, and the rule describes them as stable. Medicare.gov’s cardiac rehab page lists the same group of conditions in plainer terms for patients.

The reader question the rule answers is a practical one: how much rehab will Medicare cover after a heart procedure? The answer is one course of 36 sessions in most cases. Patients who finish a course need a new qualifying event before a later course is covered, according to the coverage article from a Medicare contractor.

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Regular rehab and the intensive version

Standard cardiac rehab covers a maximum of two one-hour sessions a day, for up to 36 sessions over up to 36 weeks. Spread across the full stretch, that is as little as one session a week. The regulation lets a Medicare contractor approve another 36 sessions over an extended period, which would bring the total to 72.

Intensive cardiac rehab is a different program with its own cap. It allows up to 72 one-hour sessions, no more than six a day, over up to 18 weeks. A program can only qualify as intensive if it shows in peer-reviewed research that it slowed heart disease or cut the need for bypass surgery or stents, and a list of approved programs is kept through the national coverage process.

Only approved programs can offer the intensive version, so many patients may be offered the standard course. Medicare lets a patient switch from the intensive program to the standard one a single time, and only the unused sessions carry over. Switching the other way, from standard to intensive, is not allowed, so the choice at the start matters.

The Medicare contractor Palmetto GBA, which covers seven southeastern states, spells out the switch with an example in its coverage article. A patient who completes 12 intensive sessions and switches has 24 standard sessions left, which brings the total to 36. The article also says a billable session must last at least 31 minutes.

What a session costs in 2026

After the Part B deductible, a patient pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for each session in a doctor’s office. In a hospital outpatient department the patient also pays the hospital a copayment. Medicare.gov gives no copayment amount, and the actual bill depends on other insurance, the provider’s charges, assignment and the type of facility.

The Part B deductible is $283 a year in 2026, and the standard Part B premium is $202.90 a month in 2026, Medicare.gov’s cost page shows. These are 2026 figures. Medigap or retiree coverage that pays the 20% can shrink or erase the per-session cost, though neither is part of Original Medicare itself.

Thirty-six sessions at 20% can add up to a real sum, so the order of questions matters. Patients should ask the rehab program for the per-session Medicare-approved amount and the hospital copayment, if there is one, before the first class. Medicare.gov advises asking what a service will cost and why it is recommended.

What the program has to include

Each session must include physician-prescribed exercise, the regulation says, aerobic exercise combined with other types such as strengthening and stretching. The program also has to deliver risk-factor counseling, a psychosocial assessment, an outcomes assessment and an individualized treatment plan that a physician establishes, reviews and signs every 30 days.

The setting is limited to a physician’s office or a hospital outpatient department, and a physician or other practitioner must be immediately available for consultations and emergencies while services run. A patient looking for a program should confirm that the site bills Medicare for rehab, which Care Compare can help with by listing providers that take Medicare near a ZIP code.

Medicare Advantage members belong to a plan that sets its own copayments for rehab sessions, so the plan’s cost sheet answers the price question for them. The session limits and the heart conditions above come from the Original Medicare rule, and a member who is unsure how a plan handles them can ask its member services line before the first visit.

The most useful habit after a heart procedure is to ask about rehab before leaving the hospital. The rule covers a heart attack only within the preceding 12 months, so the window does not stay open forever. Raising rehab with the cardiologist before discharge is the first step.

Heart procedure behind, rehab bills ahead?

A heart procedure is followed by months of bills, and rehab alone can mean 36 sessions with a 20% share on each one after the deductible. Patients who skip the cost questions at the start can find out the per-session amount only when the statements arrive.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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