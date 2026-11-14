The doctor who treats a patient’s diabetes has to certify the need before Medicare pays for therapeutic shoes. That certification is the gate, and it rests on a diagnosis of both diabetes and severe diabetes-related foot disease. Part B pays for the shoes once per calendar year, with the amount set by which kind of shoe the patient needs.

According to Medicare.gov, the covered choices are a pair of depth-inlay shoes (also called extra-depth shoes) plus 3 pairs of inserts, or a pair of custom-molded shoes with inserts plus 2 more pairs of inserts. In some cases Medicare may cover separate inserts or shoe modifications instead of the shoes.

For a patient with diabetic foot problems, the question is whether the paperwork and the supplier line up before the year closes. The treating doctor certifies the need, a podiatrist or another qualified doctor orders the shoes, and a qualified fitter supplies them. When any step is missing or the person is not enrolled in Medicare, the claim can be denied.

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Who the shoe benefit is for

Medicare.gov’s therapeutic shoes page says the patient must have diabetes and severe diabetes-related foot disease. A diabetes diagnosis alone does not meet the rule, and ordinary comfort shoes bought for diabetic feet are not what the benefit pays for.

Custom-molded shoes are reserved for people who cannot wear depth-inlay shoes because of a foot deformity. A doctor who sees a deformity too severe for the standard extra-depth style is the one who points the order toward custom-molded shoes, and the document trail has to show it.

The ‘one pair per year’ language is a calendar-year limit, not a rolling 12 months. A pair delivered in March 2026 uses the 2026 allowance, and the next pair is available in 2027. A patient who has not used the benefit in 2026 loses it on December 31.

Medicare.gov adds that, in certain cases, Medicare may cover separate inserts or shoe modifications instead of a full pair of shoes. A patient whose shoes still fit but whose inserts have worn out should ask the doctor whether that route applies, because the rule follows the patient’s foot condition.

The 2026 cost of the shoes and inserts

Medicare.gov says that after the Part B deductible, the patient pays 20% of the Medicare-approved amount if the supplier accepts assignment. For 2026, the Part B deductible is $283, paid once a year before Original Medicare begins paying its share.

A hypothetical shows the structure. If the approved amount for a pair of shoes and inserts were $400, and the deductible were already met, the patient’s 20% would be $80. If the deductible were untouched, the first $283 of approved charges would come before the 20% starts.

The rule has a catch about assignment. Medicare.gov says suppliers who do not accept assignment can charge any amount. A patient who orders from a non-assigned supplier can owe far more than 20%, so the first question for any shoe fitter is whether it accepts assignment.

Where the claim can fail

The enrollment rule trips people up. Medicare.gov says doctors and suppliers must be enrolled in Medicare, or Medicare will not pay their claims. A podiatrist’s office that is not enrolled, or a shoe store that sells diabetic styles but is not a Medicare supplier, produces a bill the patient pays in full.

The ordering and certifying steps involve two roles that people confuse. The doctor treating the diabetes certifies the need, and a podiatrist or other qualified doctor orders the shoes. The supplier must be a podiatrist, orthotist, prosthetist, pedorthist or another qualified individual.

Medicare.gov also says a provider who does not charge the approved amount can bill more, and the patient may need to pay the full cost at the time of service. Anyone paying up front should ask what will be refundable.

Patients should keep the dates of the certification, the order and the delivery. Those dates show which calendar year the benefit was used, and they are the first thing a billing office will ask about if a claim is questioned or a second order is placed in January.

What changes in Medicare Advantage

A Medicare Advantage plan has to cover what Original Medicare covers, so a patient in a plan is not locked out of the shoe benefit. Medicare.gov says costs differ by plan, and plans generally limit non-emergency care to the network, which for shoes means the plan’s own list of suppliers.

The plan may also ask for approval before covering supplies, according to Medicare.gov’s comparison page. A patient in a plan should call before the fitting to ask which suppliers are in the network and whether approval is needed, because an out-of-network pair can cost more.

Because the allowance ends on December 31, the 2026 shoe benefit is a use-it-or-lose-it item. A patient who has a doctor’s certification in hand should book the supplier early enough for the order to be filled by December 31, and ask the supplier what the deductible and the 20% will add up to.

Still without this calendar year’s diabetic shoes?

The shoe benefit renews on the calendar, and December 31 ends the 2026 allowance. A patient who waits on a certification letter or a supplier appointment can reach January with nothing used, or with a claim denied because a doctor or supplier was not enrolled.

Cut Your Medicare Bill puts the 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, so the $283 deductible and the 20% share are easy to find before a fitting is booked. It is a guide to paying less for the same care, not a claim form.

Inside are ten step-by-step moves, a worksheet and a large-print edition, with a source list from CMS, Medicare.gov and Social Security.

Get the Cut Your Medicare Bill guide and its 2026 costs table before the shoe fitting →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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