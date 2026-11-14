A white envelope with an IRS return address arrives, or an email says a tax bill is overdue, and the first question is whether it is real. The IRS has a short test. Taxpayers can log in to their IRS Online Account and see whether the letter or notice is in their file.

The agency’s scam tip, Tax Tip 2025-46, adds the rule that settles most email and social media cases: the IRS does not make initial contact through email or social media channels. A letter or notice is the usual first contact. A message that claims otherwise, whether it lands in an inbox, a text thread or a social media direct message, fits the scam pattern the tip describes.

What the IRS says about first contact

Common scams, the tip says, include phishing emails, fake IRS social media accounts that talk about bills or refunds, and texts about fake tax credits or stimulus payments. These messages usually link to fraudulent sites.

Text messages are narrower. The IRS sends texts only with a taxpayer’s permission and collects a phone number or email address only from people who subscribe to its messages. An unprompted text about a refund, a credit or an overdue balance does not fit that description.

Phone calls follow a letter, not the other way round. Agents may call to confirm an appointment or discuss a scheduled audit after an initial letter or notice. Private collection agencies may call about certain inactive tax debts, but only after the taxpayer and the taxpayer’s representative have received written notice.

Looking for the letter in the online account

Anyone holding a letter that claims to be from the IRS can compare it with what the agency shows in its own system. The tip lists four routes: look in the online account, compare the letter with the samples in the IRS guide to common notices, contact IRS customer service, or, for a private collection agency, match its Taxpayer Authentication Number to the one on the Notice CP40 the IRS sent.

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The online account page says the account lets taxpayers view digital IRS notices, see a balance by tax year, make and track payments, get transcripts and check refund status. New users are told to have a photo ID ready when they set the account up.

The account also shows up to five years of payment history and lets taxpayers schedule a payment from a bank account up to 365 days ahead and cancel it before the date. A taxpayer who owes a real balance therefore has a direct route that never involves a link in an email, a card number read over the phone or a gift card.

Taxpayers who use a tax professional can also approve Power of Attorney or Tax Information Authorization forms in the account, view lender authorization requests and see audit status for certain mail audits.

A letter that does not appear there is a reason to look further, not a verdict. The account shows digital notices, so the tip’s other routes matter: the notice guide on IRS.gov, or a call to IRS customer service using a number from IRS.gov rather than one printed in the suspect letter.

The same account carries a protection many taxpayers have not used. It lets people get an Identity Protection PIN, a number that keeps anyone else from filing a return under their Social Security number.

Threats, gift cards and doorstep visits

The IRS does not leave urgent or threatening messages, the tip says, and scammers often claim an arrest warrant will be issued unless the taxpayer calls back. The IRS and its authorized collection agencies never ask for payment by prepaid card or gift card, and the legitimate payment options are listed at IRS.gov/payments.

Visits are covered too. The tip says the IRS has ended most unannounced visits by revenue officers, so a stranger at the door demanding payment in the agency’s name deserves suspicion.

Where to send a fake

Fake IRS emails go to phishing@irs.gov with “IRS” as the subject line, according to the IRS’s reporting page. The agency prefers the email saved as a file or forwarded as an attachment, because a plain forward strips data it needs to trace the sender.

Texts go to the same address with “Text” as the subject and can also be forwarded to 7726 (SPAM). Social media messages are reported to the platform, with the account’s full URL sent to phishing@irs.gov under the subject “Social media.”

Calls are reported to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800-366-4484 after the taxpayer records the number and hangs up. A taxpayer who clicked, replied or paid has more to do than report: the IRS points victims to its identity theft resources, and the Federal Trade Commission also takes scam reports.

The tip is dated July 8, 2025 and still stands on IRS.gov, so the same tests apply to a message received in any filing season.

Is that IRS letter real?

A letter that looks right and a caller who sounds sure can push a taxpayer into a payment or a Social Security number before the online account is ever opened. Taxpayers who never set one up also leave the door open for a thief to set it up first.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend covers that gap. It shows how to get an IRS Identity Protection PIN so no one can file a return in a taxpayer’s name, and how to claim Social Security, Medicare and IRS online accounts before a thief does.

The guide puts ten moves in weekend order, with a first-hour plan for a scam that gets through anyway and a large-print edition.

Get the weekend checklist covering the IRS Identity Protection PIN and online account setup →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The IRS says taxpayers can check whether an IRS letter or notice is in their online account, and the agency does not make first contact by email or social media appeared first on The Money Overview.