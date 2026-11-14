Retirees who work while collecting Social Security are measured against the earnings limit on only two kinds of income: wages and net profit from self-employment. A pension check, an annuity payment or a dividend never enters the calculation, however large it is.

The limit itself is a dollar figure that changes with the year. For 2026, SSA’s exempt amount is $24,480 for anyone under full retirement age all year, and its 2027 fact sheet sets it at $25,560, with $1 withheld for every $2 earned above the line.

What the earnings test counts

SSA’s retirement planner page lists the earnings that count: wages from a job, net profit from self-employment, and bonuses, commissions and vacation pay. Wages are counted in the year they are earned rather than the year they are paid, so a December bonus paid in January still belongs to the earlier year.

Anyone who draws a pension or takes IRA withdrawals while also collecting Social Security retirement benefits asks whether those dollars count toward the limit. They do not. SSA counts only wages and net self-employment profit, so pension payments and annuities stay out, and the agency names investment income and interest among the exclusions as well. SSA does not name IRA withdrawals on either list, but a withdrawal is neither a wage nor self-employment profit.

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One detail catches workers with employer retirement plans. SSA’s booklet How Work Affects Your Benefits says an employee’s contributions to a pension or retirement plan count toward the limit when they are included in gross wages, because the test looks at the wages as paid.

What stays outside the limit

SSA’s page lists what it does not count: pensions and annuities, investment income and interest, veterans benefits, and other government or military retirement benefits. The booklet adds capital gains and other government benefits to the exclusions.

SSA’s page on what income is included in a Social Security record gives the reason. Only earned income, wages or net income from self-employment, is covered by Social Security, and pensions, annuities and investment income may be taxed as income without counting as earnings.

A retiree living on a pension and a small investment account, with no job, therefore sees no withholding no matter how large the pension is. The earnings test only reaches people who are still working or running a business.

Self-employed retirees and the 45-hour rule

Self-employment gets its own check. SSA’s booklet says more than 45 hours of work a month means a person is not retired, fewer than 15 hours means retired, and 15 to 45 hours counts as retired only if the work does not take a lot of skill and the person is not managing a sizable business.

Net profit is the figure that counts toward the dollar limit, not gross receipts. Self-employment income is counted in the year it is received, with an exception for amounts earned before the person became entitled to benefits and paid afterward.

The 2026 and 2027 limits in dollars

A different limit applies in the calendar year a person reaches full retirement age. It is $65,160 for 2026 and $67,920 for 2027 according to SSA’s 2027 cost-of-living fact sheet, and only earnings in months before full retirement age count, with $1 withheld for every $3 above it.

The fact sheet lists no limit beginning the month a person reaches full retirement age. SSA’s page says that from that month on, earnings no longer reduce benefits no matter how much a person earns.

SSA’s worked example for 2026 shows the arithmetic. A person under full retirement age all year who earns $33,400 is $8,920 over the $24,480 limit, SSA withholds $4,460, and $5,140 of a $9,600 annual benefit is paid.

A special rule helps in the first year of retirement. SSA’s booklet says that in 2026 a person under full retirement age is considered retired in any month with earnings of $2,040 or less, and any whole month of retirement pays a full benefit regardless of annual earnings.

Withheld benefits and reporting changes

Withheld money is not lost. SSA says it recalculates the benefit at full retirement age to give credit for the months it reduced or withheld, though spouses and survivors caring for minor or disabled children do not receive that increase.

SSA sets the benefit from the earnings estimate a worker gives it, and the booklet says to notify the agency right away if actual earnings will differ. A worker’s earnings can also reduce benefits paid to family members on that worker’s record, while a family member’s own work affects only that person’s own benefits.

Retirees can test a plan before the year begins with SSA’s earnings test calculator, linked from the planner page, and the booklet’s examples. Survivors should note that the test uses full retirement age for retirement benefits even when survivor benefits reach full age earlier.

Will the pension or IRA check count against the limit?

A retiree who earns above the limit gets reduced payments, and SSA expects word when actual earnings differ from the estimate it used. Missing that report or losing track of which deposit arrives when makes a routine adjustment harder to sort out.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes the 2026 payment calendar, so the dates for each month’s payment sit in one place beside the question of what earnings changed. The kit does not calculate withholding or report earnings for a reader.

Part 1 of the kit is a protection map, and Part 8 collects worksheets, contacts and a deadline calendar for the calls and letters a working retiree may need to answer.

Get the kit with the 2026 payment calendar for a working retiree’s checks →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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