Comcast says some Xfinity prices will go up starting in December 2026, but its notice names no dollar amounts. The company sends customers to the important information section of their own bill for the specifics. Customers still inside a promotional rate or a minimum-term agreement are told their service prices will not change until that period ends.

That leaves most households waiting for a statement to learn the size of the change. Comcast ties part of its TV costs to what programming providers charge it, and says those charges can reach a customer’s bill. The exact increase for any one account appears only in that account’s own paperwork.

What Comcast’s notice says about December

The notice on Xfinity’s price changes page carries one dated sentence: starting in December 2026, some of the company’s prices will increase. It does not say which products, which customers or what the new monthly totals will be. Anyone hoping for a rate table on that page will not find one.

The question for most households is whether the change reaches their account. The notice protects only customers with a promotional rate or a minimum-term agreement, and only until that period ends. Customers on a standard month-to-month price have no such shield, so they are the ones who most need to open the bill message and read it before the December statement arrives.

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Fees can move even while the rate holds

The protection has a limit. Comcast’s page adds that taxes, fees and equipment charges may change during and after any promotional period or contract term. A customer locked into a promotional rate can therefore still see the monthly total move, because the fee lines on a bill sit outside that promise.

Fees are where a TV bill can grow well past the headline rate. The consumer comparison site CableTV.com lists a broadcast TV fee of up to $34.55 a month and a regional sports fee of up to $20.80 a month on its Xfinity fee page, last modified in July 2026. Those are the site’s figures, not Comcast’s notice, and they show how much of a bill can sit beneath the advertised price.

Equipment is the other line to watch. Comcast’s page names equipment charges among the items that can change, which matters to anyone paying a monthly rental for a modem or gateway. A rental line that rises during a promotional period is not covered by the price protection the notice describes.

Programming costs behind the TV line

Comcast explains the TV side of the bill in plain terms. The page says TV costs reflect what the company pays to carry the shows and content customers enjoy, and that when programming providers raise their prices, it can affect the bill. Customers who buy only internet do not pay for channels, so that explanation speaks to the TV side.

Add-ons appear as separate lines: streaming apps bought through Xfinity, extra TV boxes and premium channels. Xfinity’s StreamStore page lists extra stream boxes at $5 a month and carries a warning that pricing is subject to change. Each add-on can move on its own schedule, so the December increase may land on one line and leave another alone.

Where Xfinity itself points to a lower price

Comcast’s own page offers one dollar figure, and it is a saving. Customers can save $10 a month by signing up for paperless billing and automatic payments, the notice says. Anyone not yet enrolled can find the switch in the account’s bill settings.

Streaming bundles are the other lever the company names. The StreamStore page lists Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max together at $22 a month against $32.97 at retail, and a six-app bundle at $35 against $60.95. It also tells customers they may need to manage existing subscriptions to avoid duplicate charges, so an app already paid for elsewhere can end up billed twice.

Reading the bill before the December statement

Comcast names the route itself: sign in to the account, open the billing statement and read the important information section for full details. The company does not say when those notices go out beyond the December start. Customers who see no message can still compare the December total against the November one, line by line.

That comparison shows which part moved. If the base price changed, the service line will say so. If a fee or an equipment charge changed, it will show on its own line, and a customer who sees a larger jump than expected can ask Xfinity to explain each line before paying.

Customers on a promotional rate should write down the end date, because the protection ends with it. Once the period is over, the standard price applies, and that is the price the December increase touches. A reminder set two months ahead leaves time to call about a lower plan or a different bundle.

Comcast’s notice does not offer a way out of an agreement over the increase. Customers under a minimum-term agreement should read the early termination terms in that contract before deciding to leave. For the rest, the verifiable facts are narrow: an increase in December 2026, protection for promotional and minimum-term rates, and fee and equipment lines that can still change.

Does the December Xfinity increase reach this bill?

The risk with a notice like this is the line nobody opens. A bill that says only “some prices will increase” hides the one line that went up, and a promotional rate that ends in the same month can double the surprise. Customers who miss it pay the higher price for months before anyone asks why.

Lower Your Phone & Internet Bill walks through a phone or internet statement line by line, marking what to keep, question or remove. It also includes the retention call, word for word, for the day a customer phones Xfinity to ask about a lower price.

Inside is a worksheet that sets the bill now against the options available, plus a section on stopping the modem rental when buying costs less. Each company’s own site and the FCC and FTC are listed as sources.

Mark up the Xfinity bill line by line, with the call script →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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