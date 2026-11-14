Parents who collect Social Security retirement benefits can have a child paid on their record, up to half of the parent’s full benefit, until the child turns 18 or until about 19 for a full-time high school student. SSA calls these family benefits, monthly payments to certain family members of people who are eligible for retirement or disability benefits, and they are commonly called child benefits.

SSA’s publication on benefits for children says the payment goes to an unmarried child of a worker who is retired, disabled or has died after working long enough. For a retired parent, the child’s check is a separate payment from the parent’s own and does not reduce it.

Which children qualify, and until what age

The child must be unmarried, and SSA lists three age tracks on its family eligibility page. A child 17 or younger qualifies, a child 18 or 19 qualifies while in school full time at grade 12 or below, and a child of any age qualifies if a disability began before 22.

The parent has to be entitled to retirement or disability benefits, which is the word SSA uses on that page, rather than only receiving a check. Under certain circumstances SSA also pays benefits to stepchildren, adopted children, grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, though its pages leave the specific circumstances to the claim.

The age rule has a hard edge. Benefits generally stop at 18, according to the SSA booklet Benefits for Children, unless the child is a student or has a disability, and students are paid until graduation or two months after turning 19, whichever comes first.

Anyone asking whether a child can collect on a retired parent’s record has a short checklist. The parent must be entitled to retirement benefits, the child must be unmarried and under 18, in high school at 18 or 19, or disabled before 22, and the family can apply online at ssa.gov or by calling 1-800-772-1213 with birth certificates and Social Security numbers for the parent and the child.

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How much a child can receive

A child can receive up to half of the parent’s full retirement or disability benefit, SSA’s booklet says. The family amount page puts it the same way, as up to half of the benefit the family member would get at full retirement age.

A parent whose full benefit is $2,000 a month, for example, has a child entitled to as much as $1,000 a month. That is arithmetic on SSA’s rule, not an SSA figure, and the real amount depends on the parent’s record and the family cap below.

A child whose parent has died is paid on a different scale. The same booklet says a child receiving survivors benefits can receive up to 75 percent of the deceased parent’s basic benefit.

The family maximum caps the total

SSA sets a family maximum of 150 percent to 180 percent of the parent’s full benefit, worked out in every benefit computation. When the family total goes over it, each person’s benefit is reduced in proportion, and the parent’s own benefit is not reduced.

The cap bites in households with several children. On the $2,000 example, a 150 percent cap would hold the total for the whole family to $3,000, which leaves $1,000 for everyone but the parent, while a 180 percent cap would leave $1,600.

SSA’s family amount page adds that payments to ex-spouses do not count toward the family maximum, so a divorced spouse’s payment does not take anything from the children’s share.

Applying for a child’s benefit

SSA says to apply online at ssa.gov or by phone at 1-800-772-1213, or 1-800-325-0778 for TTY, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The documents are the child’s birth certificate or proof of adoption, the Social Security numbers of both parent and child, and medical evidence if a disability is claimed.

SSA mails a notice about three months before a child’s 18th birthday explaining what happens next. A child who turns 18 while still in K-12 school can ask to keep payments with Form SSA-1372, and the family must submit a school-certified statement of attendance.

What the family has to report

The family reporting page asks families to call SSA promptly about marriage, income and custody changes, and to put work-status or income changes in writing on Form SSA-795. Changes to a direct-deposit account or contact information can be made online.

Work can cut the checks. The SSA booklet on working while collecting says a worker’s earnings can reduce benefits paid to family members on that record, while a family member’s own work affects only that person’s benefit.

The result is a benefit that runs for a limited stretch, ends at a birthday or a graduation, and depends on a cap and on reports from the family. A parent who knows those dates can plan the household budget around when the child’s check stops.

When does the child’s check stop?

A child’s Social Security benefit ends at 18, or soon after 19 for a high school student, and it can shrink if the family cap or earnings rules apply. Parents who lose track of when payments arrive, or of the notice SSA mails before the 18th birthday, can end up planning around money that has stopped.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes the 2026 payment calendar, so the dates for Social Security payments sit in one place. The kit does not apply for a child’s benefit or decide who qualifies.

Part 8 of the kit adds worksheets, contacts and a deadline calendar, which gives a family one page for the 800 number, the school paperwork date and the birthday that ends the benefit.

Get the kit with the 2026 payment calendar and deadline calendar for a child’s benefit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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