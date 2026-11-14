Social Security mails representative payees an accounting form once a year, and every payee has to complete it unless the payee is exempt. The exemptions are narrow: a spouse, a parent living with a minor child, a legal guardian of that child, and a parent living with a disabled adult. An adult son or daughter managing an aging parent’s checks is not on the list.

The form asks how the money was spent, not just whether it arrived. The agency’s guide for individual payees makes the payee responsible for keeping records and reporting on how the benefits were spent, so the report is only as good as the records behind it.

Who has to file the payee report

“You must complete the report unless you are exempt,” says Social Security’s guide for individual representative payees. The guide names the forms SSA-623, SSA-6230 and SSA-6233, and says the agency mails the proper one once a year.

The rule behind it is in the regulations. 20 CFR 404.2065 covers Social Security retirement, survivor and disability benefits, and its SSI twin, 20 CFR 416.665, covers SSI. Both say the agency requires written reports from a payee at least once a year.

Both regulations list the same four exempt payees: a natural or adoptive parent of a minor child who lives mainly with the beneficiary, a legal guardian of that child, a natural or adoptive parent of a disabled adult who lives mainly with the beneficiary, and the beneficiary’s spouse. Nobody else is named, which means siblings, grandchildren, friends and adult children all file.

The question for a family is whether the person handling the checks fits one of those four boxes. A husband paying his wife’s bills is exempt. A daughter who deposits her mother’s check into an account she manages for her is not, and neither is a nephew, a neighbor or a friend, and each of them should expect the form to arrive every year.

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What the accounting form asks for

The guide describes the report as “reporting on how you spend the benefits.” Payees use an Income and Expenses Worksheet to total what came in, what went out and what was saved. The worksheet totals go onto the form: benefits received on line 3B of the SSA-623, expenses on line 3C and savings on line 3D.

The expense categories on the worksheet are food and housing, clothing, medical and dental, personal items, recreation and miscellaneous. Benefits saved for the beneficiary, including interest earned, are tracked separately. The regulation adds that Social Security may ask where the beneficiary lived during the accounting period, who decided how the money was spent or saved, and how savings were invested.

Payees can complete the annual accounting online as well. The agency’s representative payee page lists “Complete annual accounting” among the services for individual payees who have a personal my Social Security account.

Records a payee has to keep

The guide says a payee is “responsible for keeping records and reporting on how you spend the benefits.” The regulation says a payee should keep records of how benefits were used and must make them available when Social Security asks. A payee who saves receipts and statements as the year goes has little left to do but add them up.

Payees for certain children with SSI who have dedicated accounts carry an extra duty. The guide tells them to save the receipts for every item or service bought, because Social Security will review those records at least once a year.

The annual form is not the only review. The guide says the agency may select a payee for an onsite review, and the Protection and Advocacy agency in each state may contact a payee to review receipts and records of income and expenses. Records that match the worksheet make either visit simpler.

What happens when a payee does not report

The regulation names the consequence. If a payee does not provide an annual accounting or other required reports, Social Security may require the payee to receive the beneficiary’s benefits in person at a local field office or a designated federal facility. The agency may weigh the payee’s past performance and any past difficulty in reaching the payee.

Past difficulty in reaching the payee is one of the factors, so a payee who has moved or changed a phone number should tell Social Security, because the form is mailed once a year and a missed one counts against the payee.

Social Security’s guide gives the underlying duty in one line. A payee must spend the money on the beneficiary’s needs and save what is left, and the yearly accounting is how the agency confirms that happened.

The simplest habit for a payee is a running record: one page per month, with the check amount on the day it arrives, each purchase for the beneficiary, and what moved into savings. When the form comes, the totals are already done, and the year’s story fits on one sheet.

Managing a parent’s checks without a filing exemption?

A payee who is not a spouse or a parent living with the beneficiary gets the accounting form every year, and a missing annual report can lead Social Security to require the payee to collect the payments in person. The first line of the worksheet is the amount received, so the date and amount of each deposit matter from the first month.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes the 2026 payment calendar, which shows when each kind of Social Security payment is due, so a payee can log benefits received against the right dates. It also has a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, which is the other time a payee needs the record straight.

Get the kit’s 2026 payment calendar to log each deposit for the yearly report →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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