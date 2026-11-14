Wireless customers on plans AT&T has retired are being moved to Value 2.0, Extra 2.0 or Premium 2.0, and the company says the monthly price may rise by up to 15% as part of the change. AT&T’s notice, last updated Sept. 30, 2026, says each line will be moved within three bill periods. The notice does not list which retired plans are affected, so the message on each account is the guide.

The page says affected customers’ current plan is being retired and will no longer be offered. AT&T tells them they deserve to hear that directly from the company. What the page leaves to the account is the dollar change, which depends on what each customer pays today.

Three plans and their one-line prices

On AT&T’s plan change notice, one line on Value 2.0 costs $50 a month with AutoPay and paperless billing, or $60 without. Extra 2.0 is $70 with AutoPay and paperless billing and $80 without. Premium 2.0 is $90 and $100. The page carries price tables for one to 10 lines.

The plans differ mainly in data. According to a separate AT&T plan update page last updated July 16, 2026, Value 2.0 includes 5GB of high-speed data, 3GB of hotspot data and standard video streaming. Extra 2.0 has 100GB of high-speed data and 50GB of hotspot. Premium 2.0 has unlimited high-speed data, 100GB of hotspot and 4K video streaming.

Because AT&T’s page does not say which retired plan maps to which replacement, the data allowance on the replacement is the first thing to check. A line moved to a plan with far less high-speed data than the old one is a different product at a different price.

The question for each account holder is which of the three plans a line is headed for and what the total will be. At up to 15%, a line now costing $60 could end up as much as $9 higher, or $69. That is arithmetic from AT&T’s ceiling, not a figure the company publishes. Customers can compare the replacement against the current bill and decide whether to accept it or shop for another plan before the move lands.

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Two AT&T pages, two price messages

AT&T’s wording on price differs between pages. The July 16 plan update page said the new monthly price “should be the same or less.” The Sept. 30 notice now says it may increase by up to 15%. The later page is the one that applies, and customers who remember the earlier promise should not count on it.

The July page also gave no effective date, only the same three-bill-period window. For a customer, the change can arrive on any of the next three statements. The first bill on the new plan is where the new price shows, and the “See all important details” link on the notice leads to the full terms.

Retired unlimited plans already got a separate increase

AT&T has already raised prices on some retired unlimited plans under a different notice. Its June 22 page on retired unlimited plans says single-line accounts pay $10 more a month and accounts with multiple lines pay $20 more in total, not per line. The affected list includes Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Choice and Unlimited &More Premium.

The same list names retired Unlimited Your Way plans called Starter, Extra and Premium, plus select Mobile Share plans. A customer who sees a $10 or $20 line should not assume it is the 2.0 move, because the two notices sit on separate AT&T pages. Comparing the bill message against each page is the only way to tell which one applies.

On the June page, AT&T tells customers who want to keep their current plan that they do not need to do anything. It points others to a “Change plan” option after signing in, and lists Elite 2.0, Premium 2.0, Extra 2.0 and Value 2.0 as newer options. The Sept. 30 notice does not describe a way to stay on the retired plan.

Ways to hold the price down

AT&T’s own table shows the AutoPay and paperless billing discount is $10 a month on one line, on every one of the three plans. A customer who pays by hand or gets paper statements gives that up on the new plan. Switching both on is the quickest change to the monthly total, and it costs nothing to ask.

Idle lines are another cost. Because the page prices one to 10 lines, a household can add up the total with and without a line nobody uses. A line that sits unused still adds its share to the monthly total.

A call to AT&T before the move is the practical step. The company directs customers to its “See all important details” link and to support for anything the page does not cover. The useful questions are which plan the line is moving to, the exact new monthly total with taxes and fees, and whether a lower plan fits the way the line is used.

The facts are firm on the three plans, the three-bill-period window and the 15% ceiling. The dollar change on any one account is not published, and it appears on that account’s own notice and bill. Customers who learn the number before the move have time to answer it.

Is the old AT&T plan next on the list?

The costly mistake here is accepting the move without a word. A plan switched within three bill periods can add up to 15% to a line, and the increase repeats every month until someone calls. Each statement that goes unquestioned is another month at the higher price.

101 Phone Scripts to Lower Your Bills gives short scripts to read straight off the page when calling a company, including 101 calls, word for word, for every company a household pays. It includes a section on phone and wireless: bill review, 55+ plans and lines nobody uses.

Every script is true to say, none threatens or bluffs, and the kit ends with a call log for who was spoken to, what was saved and the reference number. AT&T’s own notice stays the free official route to confirm the plan and price.

Read the call script for a plan switch and a price jump →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post AT&T is moving customers on retired wireless plans to its Value, Extra and Premium 2.0 plans, with higher prices within three bill periods appeared first on The Money Overview.