Tenants on SSI who rent from a parent in Connecticut, New York or Vermont no longer get a court-ordered second look at how much of their rent counts against the monthly check. Social Security marked its ruling on the 1989 case Ruppert v. Bowen as rescinded effective Aug. 31, 2026, ending a rule that applied only in those three states.

The ruling, known as AR 90-2(2), came from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Social Security published it July 16, 1990, to explain how the agency would apply the court’s holding to people who live in the circuit. It covered only residents of Connecticut, New York and Vermont at the time a decision was made on their case.

The rule SSI recipients fall under now

Social Security’s list of Second Circuit rulings marks AR 90-2(2) as rescinded 08/31/2026, and the ruling’s own page cites a notice at 91 Federal Register 55964. Three other Second Circuit rulings were rescinded earlier, in 2000, 2003 and 2008.

The national regulation now governs rent paid to a relative in all states. Under 20 CFR 416.1130, rent paid under a business arrangement is not counted as in-kind support and maintenance, and an arrangement qualifies when the required rent equals or exceeds the presumed maximum value. If the required rent is lower, Social Security counts the difference between the required rent and the lesser of the presumed maximum or the current market rental value.

The rent test is close to the ruling’s own. What the regulation as Social Security publishes it does not contain is the step the Second Circuit required, which asked first whether the subsidy was actually available to the recipient. With the ruling rescinded, a Vermont tenant’s case is decided the way a case in any other state is decided.

For recipients, the question is what rent the parent actually requires and whether it reaches the presumed maximum. In 2026 that figure is $351.33, built on a federal benefit rate of $994, according to Social Security’s SSI living arrangements page. A tenant who pays a parent that amount or more is where the old and new rules agree. A tenant who pays less has the shortfall counted as income, up to the cap.

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What the Second Circuit ordered in 1989

Before the court acted, Social Security’s policy was that when a child rented from a parent for less than the market rent, the gap counted as income, up to a cap. The cap is the presumed maximum value, which is one-third of the federal benefit rate plus the $20 general income exclusion. The agency treated that gap as an “actual economic benefit,” according to the text of the ruling.

The Second Circuit held the statute and the regulations valid on their face. It added that when housing costs take up so great a share of a person’s income that it “flies in the face of reality” to say the subsidy is available, the income should be disregarded. The court sent the case back to decide whether an actual economic benefit existed.

Social Security’s ruling turned that decision into a two-step test for the three states. Staff first asked whether any actual economic benefit existed. If the rent a person was required to pay equaled or exceeded the presumed maximum, there was none and the subsidy was disregarded. If the rent was lower, the agency counted the difference between the required rent and the lesser of the presumed maximum or the market rental value.

How much rent to a parent can cost an SSI check

In-kind support and maintenance, Social Security says, is food, shelter or both that somebody else provides, and receiving it can reduce monthly SSI payments by as much as $351.33 in 2026. Food no longer counts, effective Sept. 30, 2024, so shelter is what remains in the calculation.

After the $20 general exclusion, the largest cut in the agency’s own example is $331.33, which takes a $994 payment to $662.67. A recipient whose parent charges no rent at all sits at that ceiling, because the page says a rent-free house is counted as in-kind support.

Rent is a different matter from sharing a household. People who live with others and pay their share of the shelter expenses have no in-kind support counted. The page’s example has a person living with a sibling and two other adults who pays a $400 share of $1,600 in monthly expenses, and paying less than that share means in-kind support.

Reporting a change in what a parent charges

Recipients must report changes in their household and in help with living expenses, and Social Security’s SSI booklet sets the deadline at 10 days after the month the change happens. A late or incorrect report can bring a penalty of $25 to $100.

A parent who raises, cuts or waives the rent is changing what the recipient pays for shelter. The regulation tests the rent a person is required to pay, so the amount the parent actually requires is the figure that matters.

The tenants with the most at stake are those whose required rent falls below the presumed maximum, because that is where the Second Circuit’s two-step test and the national rule can part ways. Everyone whose rent meets the amount sees no difference.

An acquiescence ruling tells staff how to apply a court’s holding when it differs from the agency’s own reading, and it binds only people inside the circuit. When one is rescinded, the agency’s national rule is the only one left, which now includes recipients in all three states.

Paying a parent less than the market rent?

A mistake on rent costs real money on this program: the shortfall between a parent’s rent and the presumed maximum can be counted against the check, up to $351.33 a month in 2026. A recipient who is in the three Second Circuit states and has not told Social Security about a change in rent, or who assumed the old test still applies, can end up with a smaller payment than expected.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit includes review and reporting steps and an income and resource organizer, so a change in what a parent charges is written down and reported on time. Part 5, Reviews, Reporting and Overpayments, walks through what to report and when.

Get the kit’s review and reporting steps for when a parent changes the rent →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post SSI recipients in Connecticut, New York and Vermont who rent from a parent lost a special rent test when Social Security rescinded its Ruppert ruling effective Aug. 31 appeared first on The Money Overview.