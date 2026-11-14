People enrolled in the Qualified Individual program, known as QI, have to apply again every year to keep a state paying their Medicare Part B premium, and states approve applications first come, first served. The program pays the Part B premium and nothing else, for people with limited income who do not qualify for other Medicaid help.

The 2026 QI limits are $1,816 a month in income and $9,950 in resources for a single person, and $2,455 and $14,910 for a married couple. Those are 2026 figures, and income limits run slightly higher in Alaska and Hawaii. Some states approve people whose income or resources exceed the federal limits.

What QI pays

QI covers the monthly Part B premium only, according to Medicare.gov, and applicants must have both Part A and Part B. The 2026 standard Part B premium is $202.90 a month, so QI covers $2,434.80 over twelve months for a person who would otherwise pay the standard amount. The premium is higher for some incomes.

Medicare.gov says a person must apply every year to stay in QI, and the program runs on the calendar year. Anyone who has QI in 2026 should contact the state Medicaid agency about a 2027 application before the year ends instead of waiting for a renewal notice. Medicare.gov gives no application dates because each state runs its own process.

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Why the order of applications matters

The reason is in the federal law behind the program, 42 U.S.C. 1396u-3. Each state selects applicants in the order they apply, up to its allocation of federal money for the calendar year, and the state limits selections so estimated assistance stays within that allocation.

People who received QI help in the last month of the previous year and still qualify get preference over other applicants, the law says, and Medicare.gov repeats that priority goes to people who received QI the previous year. The preference helps returning enrollees, but the law adds that selection in one year does not guarantee help in later years.

The money limit is federal. The statute sets the allocation at $980 million for calendar year 2016 onward, which the Secretary of Health and Human Services may adjust, and it states that nothing in the program establishes an entitlement. In plain words, states may stop selecting applicants once the allocation is used, which is why an early application matters.

The preference goes to people who were receiving QI help in December and still meet the limits. That makes a current enrollee’s 2027 application worth filing early: it is the application the statute ranks ahead of first-time applicants, as long as the state receives it and the person still qualifies.

How QI compares with QMB and SLMB

QI has the highest income limits of Medicare’s three programs that pay the Part B premium. Medicare.gov’s 2026 limits for a single person are $1,350 a month for the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program, known as QMB, $1,616 for the Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary program, known as SLMB, and $1,816 for QI. For couples they are $1,824, $2,184 and $2,455. All three use the same $9,950 and $14,910 resource limits.

Only QMB pays more than the premium. It also covers the Part A premium for people who do not get Part A free, plus deductibles, coinsurance and copayments. SLMB and QI pay the Part B premium alone. Medicare.gov says QI is only for people who do not qualify for other Medicaid coverage, and a person above the QMB limit may qualify for SLMB or QI instead.

Medicare.gov’s advice to applicants is blunt: “Even if you don’t think you qualify, you should still apply.” Because states set their own review process and some approve people above the federal limits, a denial letter from one year does not settle the question for the next.

Extra Help comes with it

QI enrollees also get Extra Help with prescription drug costs, with a 2026 copayment cap of $12.65 per covered drug, Medicare.gov says. Extra Help is automatic for people whose state pays their Part B premium through a Medicare Savings Program, so a lapse in QI puts that automatic route at risk along with the premium help.

People who do not get Extra Help automatically can apply through Social Security. Medicare.gov says an applicant can seek Extra Help and a Medicare Savings Program at the same time, and Social Security sends the applicant’s information to the state to start a savings program application unless the person tells it not to on the Extra Help form.

Where to apply

Medicare Savings Programs are run by states, so the application goes to the state Medicaid agency. Medicaid.gov’s state lookup lists each state’s Medicaid agency or program link. People who want help filling out the form can use their State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which offers free application help.

The practical difference between keeping and losing QI is a calendar one. A person who confirms with the state agency early that the application is on file, and keeps the date and the name of the person who took it, has a record of when it went in, which is the date the first-come order depends on.

Is the Part B premium covered for 2027?

QI pays a Part B premium that is $202.90 a month in 2026, or $2,434.80 over twelve months, and the program runs on a first-come order inside a federal allocation. A person who has QI this year and does not file for next year gives up the preference the law gives to returning enrollees.

The Medicare Money Bundle includes Extra Help & Medicare Savings Programs, a guide to who qualifies, what each program pays and how to apply. It sets QMB, SLMB and QI side by side, so a person near an income line can see which program the numbers point to before calling the state.

All eight Medicare guides come in one download, with large print, and the same bundle covers billing errors and late-penalty fixes for the other Medicare paperwork that comes with a fixed income.

Get the Medicare Savings Programs guide with the who-qualifies and how-to-apply steps →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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