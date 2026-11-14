Anyone who has scrolled past an ad that borrowed the name of a bank, a retailer or a government agency has until Nov. 30, 2026 to tell the Federal Trade Commission what online platforms should do about it. The agency is asking whether social media sites, search engines and shopping marketplaces should have to screen scam ads that impersonate businesses and agencies, and remove the confirmed ones.

The question sits in an advance notice of proposed rulemaking that the FTC published in the Federal Register on Oct. 1, 2026. It is an early step, not a proposed rule. The agency is collecting evidence and opinions as it considers updating its impersonation rule or writing a new one that holds platforms accountable.

What the FTC is asking platforms to do

The FTC’s existing Impersonation Rule, in force since April 1, 2024, bars impersonating government agencies and businesses. The notice asks whether platforms that sell ads and offer ad-optimization tools, such as content creation and audience targeting, engage in unfair or deceptive practices when they help impersonation scams reach people.

Among the requirements the agency lists as possibilities are verifying advertiser identities, monitoring ads, investigating complaints, taking down confirmed scams and ending optimization services for advertisers caught running them. It also floats a safe harbor for platforms that comply, and recordkeeping rules.

The FTC’s consumer alert, published Nov. 2 and updated Nov. 12, describes scammers posing as well-known businesses or government agencies in social media feeds, search results and shopping platforms. It sums up three possible duties: vetting advertisers and ads before they are posted, giving people a way to report suspected impersonation ads, and investigating and removing confirmed scams.

For readers, the practical question is whether the people who see these ads should have a say. Anyone who has been shown a fake bank or agency ad, or who knows a relative who was, can file a comment saying what happened, what the ad looked like and where it appeared. The notice asks how many consumers encounter impersonation ads and what harm follows, and a first-hand account answers that directly.

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The scam numbers behind the notice

The Federal Register notice puts impersonation at the top of the fraud reports the FTC receives. It cites more than 1 million impostor reports in 2025 with about $3.5 billion in reported losses, across all kinds of impostor scams and not only ads.

The same notice says consumers reported losing about $16 billion to fraud in 2025, up 25% from 2024. Almost 30% of the people who reported a loss said the scam began on social media, with reported losses of $2.1 billion. The agency also estimated that the true cost of fraud in 2024 could be as high as $195.9 billion once underreporting is counted.

Those figures describe fraud in general. The consumer alert gives no dollar loss for ad scams alone, and the notice asks the public how common impersonation ads are and what damage they do. That gap is one reason the agency wants comments before it drafts anything.

Section 230 and the platform question

One of the notice’s questions is whether Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields many online services from liability for what others post, protects platforms in this situation. The FTC says the answer depends on a fact-intensive inquiry, and it asks commenters for the facts.

It also asks whether liability should depend on a platform knowing about a scam ad, and whether consumer education or voluntary industry efforts could work instead. The agency wants to hear what platforms do now to verify advertisers, screen ads, restrict trademark use, fix ads already posted and discipline advertisers.

The rulemaking has a short history. The FTC launched it in December 2021 after a sharp spike in impersonation fraud, finalized the rule in March 2024 and brought its first case under it on June 28, 2024, against a student loan debt relief scheme. The platform question followed in a request for public comment on Sept. 24, 2026, one week before the formal notice.

Nothing in the notice changes what a platform must do today. Any requirement would come only after a later proposed rule and a final rule, each with its own round of public input.

How to file a comment before Nov. 30

Comments go online through regulations.gov under docket FTC-2026-1552, and each should carry the label “16 CFR part 461—Impersonation Rule, Matter No. R207000,” according to the notice. The comments must be received on or before Nov. 30, 2026.

Paper comments can be mailed to the Federal Trade Commission, Office of the Secretary, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580. A useful comment says what the ad claimed to be, where it ran, what it asked the person to do and whether anyone lost money.

Questions about the notice go to Hong Park or Elyse McNamara in the FTC’s Division of Enforcement, who are named as contacts in the Federal Register. The notice is signed by April J. Tabor, the commission’s secretary. Anyone filing a comment should keep a copy with the date it was sent.

A person who sees an impostor ad can protect an account without waiting for any rule. Leave the ad alone, and go to the real organization’s website, typed in or saved, before clicking anything.

Spotting a fake Medicare or bank ad?

The comment period decides who has to screen ads later. It does nothing for the person who meets a fake bank or Medicare ad before any rule exists, and the FTC’s own notice says impostor scams topped its fraud reports in 2025.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend covers the protections that hold even when a fake ad gets through. It includes how to lock bank logins with two-step login, alerts and a verbal password, and how to freeze credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law.

The guide puts ten moves in weekend order, about four hours of work, with the ones that protect the most money first and a large-print edition.

Get the ten-move weekend guide to locking bank logins and freezing credit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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