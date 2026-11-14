Medicaid expansion adults who are blind or disabled, or who have a substance use disorder or a disabling mental disorder, fall into the “medically frail” group that federal law excuses from the 80-hour monthly work rule. States must start the rule no later than Jan. 1, 2027.

Congress named five groups in the 2025 law, and on Oct. 29 a federal judge ruled that CMS could not shrink them with a test of its own. The list is now the starting point for any adult who expects to ask for the exemption.

The five groups written into the law

The statute, quoted in U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns’s Oct. 29 opinion, covers a person who “is medically frail or otherwise has special medical needs,” including anyone who is blind or disabled, has a substance use disorder or has a disabling mental disorder. It also names people with a physical, intellectual or developmental disability that significantly impairs one or more activities of daily living, and people with a serious or complex medical condition.

Activities of daily living are basic self-care tasks. The federal Medicaid rule lists the same five groups in its exclusions, alongside nine others, including former foster care youth, certain veterans rated 100 percent disabled and people in drug or alcohol treatment programs.

For an adult in the expansion group with a serious illness, the question is whether the state will treat the condition as one of the five and what it will ask to see. A person who cannot show 80 hours a month, or $580 in monthly earnings, must be given 30 calendar days to show compliance or to show that an exclusion applies, CMS says in its June 1, 2026 fact sheet.

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The statute leaves the final definition of “special medical needs” to the secretary of Health and Human Services, which is why CMS wrote a rule at all and why the lawsuit turned on how far that authority reaches. Congress supplied the five groups, and the rule’s job was to carry them out.

How a state decides who counts as medically frail

States are told to look at what they already hold before asking the person. Under the verification rule, an agency checks claims adjudicated in the preceding 12 months and encounter data from the same period, using “all reliable information available to the State” before requesting more from the individual.

Before Jan. 1, 2028, the agency “may require documentation or accept a statement or other information under penalty of perjury.” From that date, a state may accept such a sworn statement only once during a person’s period of enrollment. Medically frail status must be reverified at least every 12 months.

The wording leaves 2027 to each state. One may take an adult’s sworn word that a condition fits one of the five groups, while another may ask for a doctor’s letter or other records. The state’s renewal notice is where that choice shows up for the person affected.

What the court threw out and what stands

CMS’s June 2026 interim rule added a condition: a person in one of the five groups also had to have a condition that “significantly impairs the individual’s ability to comply” with the work requirement. Stearns vacated that language, holding that “the agency lacked authority to exclude any subset of individuals in the five subcategories delineated as ‘medically frail’ by Congress.”

The court left other pieces of the rule in place. It upheld the 12-month lookback and the limit of one self-attestation per period of enrollment, and it found the states’ objections to those parts unconvincing. It issued a permanent injunction against the vacated language and a six-month stay of enforcement on medically frail determinations for the states that sued.

Neither the injunction nor the stay moves the Jan. 1, 2027 deadline. A multistate coalition that includes Vermont brought the case in June 2026. Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark called the ruling “a huge win for Vermonters with serious medical conditions.”

Other adults the work rule leaves out

CMS’s fact sheet lists nine groups of exempt adults: former foster care youth, American Indians and Alaska Natives, and parents or family caregivers of a child 13 or younger or of a disabled person. It adds veterans with a total disability rating, the medically frail, people meeting TANF or SNAP work rules, people in treatment programs, inmates and anyone pregnant or eligible for postpartum coverage.

The work rule itself asks for 80 hours a month of work, community service or a work program, or monthly income of at least $580 in 2026, which is 80 times the federal minimum wage. CMS says 43 states and the District of Columbia cover the expansion adults who must comply.

A condition named in the statute still has to be found. Because states check claims and encounter data from the preceding 12 months, an adult with recent treatment shows up in the records more easily than one who has not seen a provider in a year, and that person may need a provider’s statement to back the exemption.

Living with a serious condition and facing the 80-hour rule?

An adult who fits one of the five medically frail groups can still lose coverage if the state cannot match the condition to its records at renewal. A notice that arrives with 30 days to respond leaves little room to hunt for paperwork.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer lays out the new Medicaid work requirement and who is exempt in Part 6, along with the 90-day window after coverage is dropped. It also includes a renewal document checklist and a pack for each of 51 states.

Get the Medicaid work-rule exemption guide and your state’s renewal pack →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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