West Virginia State Treasurer Larry Pack’s office returned $1,904,797 in unclaimed property to owners in October, and its database still lists more than $564 million waiting to be claimed. The Treasury announced the figures Nov. 6, 2026. The October payments covered 1,325 claims and 5,372 individual properties.

Pack’s office described the month as “more than $1.9 million returned to rightful owners in October alone” and said it remains committed to “making the claims process as simple and accessible as possible.” The money went to individuals, businesses and organizations.

Who received the biggest October checks

The Treasury’s release lists the five largest claims paid in October. They were $150,000 to an individual in Berkeley Springs, $71,000 to an organization in Morgantown, $22,000 to an organization in Princeton, $20,000 to an individual in Webster Springs and $20,000 to an individual in Hinton.

Those five claims add up to $283,000, roughly 15% of the month. The other 1,320 claims made up the remaining $1,621,797, so most West Virginia claims are far smaller than the headline checks. Across all 1,325 claims, October averaged about $1,440 a claim and about four properties per claim.

People who have ever lived, worked or banked in West Virginia, or whose parents or other relatives did, are the ones the Treasury asks to search. Unclaimed property means an account or item with no owner activity for a year or longer, such as an unpaid life insurance benefit, a forgotten bank account or an unused rebate card. Real estate is not included. The search at WVUnclaimedProperty.gov also lets a claimant track a claim once it is filed.

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A $564 million list and a $11.3 million fiscal year

Since July 1, the start of fiscal year 2027, the Treasury has returned more than $11.3 million. Its Oct. 21 release put the total at nearly $9.4 million through September, so October accounts for the whole difference.

Those earlier releases carried a smaller listing total. The Oct. 21 release and a Nov. 4 release both put the database at more than $530 million, and the Nov. 6 release raises that to more than $564 million. September alone saw more than $2.4 million go back to individuals, businesses and organizations.

Set side by side, the figures show the size of the gap. Four months of payments, $11.3 million, equal about 2% of a list that is now close to 50 times that amount. The Treasury counts the $564 million as listings, meaning records the state holds, not payments waiting on a schedule.

Where the unclaimed money comes from

The Treasury’s recent presentations show the sources. On Oct. 21, Pack presented $41,899.75 from liquidated shares and dividends to The Education Alliance in Charleston, saying it was “a significant amount of money that can be put back to work supporting their mission.” On Nov. 4, the office gave Hillsboro Mayor Gail Siers $4,624.38 from stale-dated and vendor checks.

Mayor Siers said the Hillsboro council will decide how to use the money at its next meeting, and thanked the Treasurer’s Office for “everything they’ve done for these small communities.” Pack said unclaimed property “belongs in the hands of rightful owners” and encouraged residents to check whether the office holds money for them.

Owners of unclaimed property are not only individuals. Towns, nonprofits and businesses that never cashed a check or closed an account properly appear in the same database, and October’s top five included organization checks of $71,000 in Morgantown and $22,000 in Princeton. A household that ran a small business or sat on a club’s board may find a listing under that name rather than a personal one.

Searching other states and reaching the office

West Virginia’s database covers property held by West Virginia. For property outside the state, the Treasury points to MissingMoney.com. The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators describes MissingMoney.com as a free website it manages that searches participating states’ databases, and says most states participate.

The same association’s page labels searching for unclaimed property as free. People who moved away from West Virginia, or who inherited from a relative who did, need to check each state where a name or address was ever used. The Treasury also says nearly 33 million people, about one in 10, are estimated to have unclaimed property.

People who would rather not search online can reach the State Treasurer’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston, by phone at 304-558-5000 or 800-422-7498, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The October release also points to a search demonstration video on the Treasury’s YouTube page.

The week-to-week story is the gap between what comes back and what sits. With $1,904,797 returned in October and more than $564 million listed, the October payments covered less than half of one percent of the database, and the rest is waiting on owners to search for it.

Is West Virginia holding money under a name you used?

The Treasury lists $564 million and returned $1,904,797 in a month, which leaves most of it unmatched to an owner. The people who find a match are usually the ones who searched every old name, every former address and every relative’s name.

The Settlement & Refund Recovery System keeps that search organized. It comes with a 5-tab Excel tracker pre-filled with all 51 state unclaimed-property offices and the source vault of 12 official places money sits, so a West Virginia search is one row among every state a person has lived in.

Get the 51-state unclaimed-property tracker and the 12-place source vault →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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