A New York State Supreme Court justice has sentenced Joseph Makhani, a Long Island man the state’s attorney general calls a “notorious deed thief,” to 7 to 21 years in prison for stealing two Harlem brownstones worth about $4.7 million combined. Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentence on Nov. 10, 2026. Both buildings were taken with forged deeds, false filings and companies Makhani controlled.

Justice Michele Rodney imposed the term after a jury convicted Makhani, 63, of Kings Point, of two counts of first-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud. The attorney general’s office announced that verdict on July 1, 2026, noting that the top count carried a maximum of 8⅓ to 25 years.

How 107 West 118th Street changed hands on paper

Starting in 2012, the attorney general’s office says, Makhani used fraudulent deeds, false documents and shell companies to take 107 West 118th Street from an elderly, vulnerable owner. A 2012 filing by a corporation he controlled claimed a payment of only $10 for the building.

He then told a mortgage lender he had paid $975,000, a statement that helped him win a $650,000 construction loan, and later refinanced into a $1.2 million long-term mortgage. A forged application to the city’s Housing Preservation and Development agency let him convert the building to market-rate rentals.

From 2016 to 2023 he rented units for up to $3,400 a month, collecting more than $12,000 a month in rent. The true owner never received any of it and spent years in a homeless shelter. The building was valued at about $2.9 million in 2023.

The case speaks most directly to people who own a house that has stayed in one family for decades, an inherited home, or a building whose real owner is elderly or no longer around. Both stolen buildings fit that description. Anyone who suspects a deed was changed without a signature can call the attorney general’s office at 1-800-771-7755, email deedtheft@ag.ny.gov or use its online complaint page, and the office describes the complaint as confidential.

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The second building and the fake job offer

The second target, 135 West 131st Street, had no genuine deed recorded since 1975, when it went to an elderly homeowner who died soon after. Around 2012, the attorney general says, Makhani told a tenant he had bought the building and got the tenant’s signature by offering a job that did not exist.

He filed a fraudulent deed naming the tenant as owner, then moved the property into a company he controlled. In 2013 that company sued to evict the tenants. When questions about his ownership came up in those proceedings, he filed another fraudulent deed claiming the heirs of the last recorded owner had transferred the building to his company.

The building was valued at about $1.8 million in 2018. The jury also found that Makhani orchestrated fraudulent civil lawsuits to help him obtain the two properties, according to the verdict announcement.

Four to 12 years, then three to nine more

The sentence is built from three pieces. Rodney ordered 4 to 12 years for stealing 107 West 118th Street and 3 to 9 years for stealing 135 West 131st Street, to be served one after the other. A term of 1⅓ to 4 years for the scheme to defraud runs at the same time, which makes the total 7 to 21 years.

James said the sentence “sends a clear message to anyone who attempts to steal a home in New York,” and that her office will keep working to stop deed theft. Her office’s Real Estate Enforcement Unit and Public Integrity Bureau handled the prosecution, with help from the New York State Police and the New York City Sheriff’s Office.

What happens to the money and the recorded deeds

Makhani must pay $500,000 in restitution to Flushing Bank by May 7, 2027. A later hearing will decide whether to vacate the deeds and the mortgage he recorded against 107 West 118th Street. That hearing is the step that goes after the paper trail itself.

The rightful owner of that building was left homeless, and tenants there endured years of disruption, the office says. The time line is the lasting detail: the first deed was filed in 2012, rent was collected through 2023, and the indictment came in July 2023.

People who are deaf or hard of hearing can reach the same office at 1-800-788-9898, and the complaint page includes a request-status link for following up on a filed complaint. It also offers a whistleblower portal for sending sensitive information securely, and lists the housing and real estate category as the place to start.

The office lists other recent deed-theft cases alongside this one: a June 2026 arrest in Queens, a 2025 guilty plea by a former Rockland County real estate agent, and 2025 indictments and convictions tied to thefts of homes owned by elderly or vulnerable New Yorkers. The sentence is one of several, which points to a crime the office is treating as recurring.

Does a stranger’s name show up on a family deed?

The cost of missing a theft like this is the house itself. The rightful owner of 107 West 118th Street spent years in a homeless shelter while rent went to someone else, and the thefts surfaced a decade after the first forged deed.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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