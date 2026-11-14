A food stamp household with no member who is 60 or older or disabled can subtract no more than $769 a month in housing costs from its income in the 48 states and Washington, D.C., through Sept. 30, 2027. A rent or mortgage bill above that line stops earning a bigger deduction, and the benefit stops growing with it.

USDA set the figure in its fiscal 2027 cost-of-living memo to state agencies, dated Aug. 21, 2026, and the numbers took effect Oct. 1. Households with an older or disabled member are not held to the cap at all.

Where a high rent hits the ceiling

The excess shelter deduction is the part of a household’s monthly shelter bill that is more than half of its income after all other deductions, according to federal SNAP rules. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the formal name for food stamps, subtracts that excess before it sets the benefit, so a larger deduction means less counted income.

Round numbers show how the cap bites. A household with $1,200 left after other deductions has a $600 threshold. Rent and utilities of $1,500 leave $900 above it, yet only $769 counts. The remaining $131 earns nothing, and a household paying $1,700 would see the same $769 result.

USDA’s cost-of-living page, updated Nov. 4, 2026, lists $769 as the maximum excess shelter deduction for the 48 states and D.C. The memo, signed by Sasha Gersten-Paal for Ronald Ward, the acting associate administrator for SNAP, says the cap “will increase to $769.”

For a working-age renter or homeowner on food stamps, the question is whether the household’s real housing and utility costs run past the point where the deduction stops. Anyone paying more than the threshold plus $769 is already losing the extra, and a household that includes someone 60 or older or disabled should confirm the state is not applying the cap to it.

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Why households with an older or disabled member skip the cap

The federal rule is written as an exception. It says that if the household “does not contain an elderly or disabled member,” the shelter deduction “cannot exceed the maximum shelter deduction limit established for the area.” A household that does contain one deducts its whole excess, whatever the amount.

Returning to the round-number case, a household with an older adult in it would count the full $900, not $769. The same age-60-or-older-or-disabled test also sets a higher asset limit of $4,750 for those households, against $3,000 for everyone else, on the same USDA page.

Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the Virgin Islands have their own ceilings

USDA’s fiscal 2027 table prints separate maximums outside the 48 states: $1,229 in Alaska, $1,306 in Hawaii, $903 in Guam and $606 in the U.S. Virgin Islands. They run from Oct. 1, 2026 through Sept. 30, 2027, the same window as the $769 figure.

The cap applies only to households without an older or disabled member in those places too. Because the Hawaii ceiling is $1,306 and the Virgin Islands ceiling is $606, a household in Honolulu can count more than twice as much housing cost as a household in St. Thomas before the limit cuts in.

What counts toward the deduction, and one bill that no longer does

Continuing housing charges count, including rent, mortgage payments with interest, and condominium or association fees. Property taxes and insurance on the home itself count as well, and so do heating and cooling fuel, electricity, water, sewer and garbage service. One-time deposits do not.

Internet bills are out. USDA’s May 8, 2026 questions and answers say the 2025 law bars state agencies from counting internet costs toward shelter costs and that agencies still doing so “must discontinue immediately.” The same guidance says internet costs cannot be built into a state’s standard utility allowance.

A state may use a standard utility allowance, a flat amount counted in place of actual utility bills. The federal rule also lets households qualify for a heating or cooling standard in certain cases, such as receiving qualifying LIHEAP payments, the federal heating assistance program.

The other deductions set in the same memo

The fiscal 2027 standard deduction in the 48 states and D.C. is $217 a month for households of one to three people, $229 for four, $268 for five and $308 for six or more. The homeless shelter deduction is $205.66 in every area the table covers.

Those figures are set for one fiscal year at a time and reset each Oct. 1. A household whose rent went up after its last review can reach the ceiling without any change in the memo, because the $769 line is the same for every renter in the 48 states and D.C., whatever the local market.

The standard deduction and the shelter deduction work in sequence. The standard deduction comes off income first, and the shelter calculation then uses what is left, so a larger standard deduction slightly lowers the 50 percent threshold that housing costs must clear before any excess is counted.

Paying more than $769 for rent and utilities?

A household that pays $900 above its threshold and is credited only $769 loses $131 of deduction every month, and one with a member 60 or older or disabled may be losing it when the state should not be capping it at all. Housing costs left off a form never reach the calculation.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer explains the senior rules most people miss in Part 3 and includes a state pack for each of 51 states. It also gives a renewal and reporting calendar, so a change in rent or utilities gets reported on time.

Get the senior-deduction guide and a SNAP reporting calendar for your state →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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