Callers to Social Security’s national 800 number hung up or hit a busy message about 25 million times in fiscal year 2025 without getting service, the agency’s inspector general says. The same report counts 48,530 full-time permanent employees at SSA on Sept. 30, 2026, about 2,300 fewer than a year earlier. Michelle L. Anderson, the assistant inspector general for audit, issued it Nov. 6 as first assistant.

The figures come from the inspector general’s annual review of the agency’s major management and performance challenges. Phone service and staffing are two of the themes, and the report ties them to the wait times that people on retirement, disability and SSI benefits describe.

How the 25 million calls were counted

The inspector general’s report says about 25 million calls ended without the callers receiving service in fiscal 2025. Those were calls abandoned while waiting in the queue or ended by a busy message, and they are counted separately from calls that were answered.

The way SSA reports wait times also shapes the picture. The report says the average wait metrics leave out the time spent by callers who abandoned, and that SSA treats callers who accept an offered callback as not waiting on hold, which lowers the reported average.

That gap matters to anyone comparing the numbers. A caller who waited and gave up lands in the 25 million but not in the average wait, and a caller who accepted a callback is treated as not having waited at all.

For anyone on a fixed income, the practical question is where to turn when the phone line is the only route that has worked before. SSA’s contact page lists online services for applying and checking the status of a claim or appeal, an office locator for a local field office, and a video appointment option, and the 800 number is 1-800-772-1213 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. People who can finish a task online or at a counter avoid the queue the report describes.

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Where SSA moved employees to answer the phones

SSA told the inspector general it realigned nearly 2,600 employees in fiscal 2026 to support the 800 number. The report also says about 1,000 field office employees have been available every day since July 2025 to answer 800-number calls.

That help comes with a gap the inspector general did not close. Its auditors did not review field office workloads, so the report does not say whether staff pulled onto the phones slowed service at the counter.

The phone platform itself looks steadier than before. The report counts only two outages on the new platform as of June 2026, against 13 disruptions between November 2023 and May 2024 on the earlier system, and 10 full and 11 partial outages from December 2021 to October 2022.

The headcount behind the line

The staff total is a snapshot at the end of the fiscal year. SSA had 48,530 full-time permanent employees on Sept. 30, 2026, and the report puts that about 2,300 below the figure for Sept. 30, 2025, so the staffing and call numbers cover different twelve-month periods.

About 6.1 percent of staff left during fiscal 2026, the report says, and the rate would be about 7.5 percent if employees who took deferred resignation were counted. SSA received approval to hire 1,877 people and had onboarded 1,687 by Sept. 30.

The loss falls hardest in the offices that decide disability claims. State Disability Determination Services lost 8.5 percent of their employees in fiscal 2026, including 10.4 percent of disability examiners, with 609 examiners leaving and 331 added, a net loss of 278. The former Chicago region lost 98 examiners and replaced 16.

The report also describes a longer slide at the processing centers. They had over 650 fewer employees than in fiscal 2016, while the number of beneficiaries rose from about 64 million to nearly 72 million, a 19 percent increase.

Two structural changes sit in the report as well. SSA announced in February 2025 that it would cut its regional offices from 10 to 4, and the inspector general did not audit the effect, while the agency’s IT workforce fell about 31 percent between April 2024 and May 2026. SSA identified 839 skill gaps in that workforce and hired 231 full-time IT employees.

What the report does not measure

The report gives no average speed of answer or answer rate for the 800 number, so the 25 million abandoned calls stand without a matching wait time. SSA’s performance reports page links the annual plans where the agency publishes its own service targets.

Taken together, the numbers describe a phone line carrying more than it can answer with a smaller workforce behind it. The two-outage record and the 2,600 reassigned employees are the report’s evidence that SSA is working on the phones, and the 25 million figure is the measure of what was still left unserved in fiscal 2025.

Is the payment late, or just not due yet?

A long hold often starts with one question: whether the money is late or simply not due yet. With 25 million calls ended without service in fiscal 2025, a caller who skips the queue for a question a date can answer saves hours.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit includes the 2026 payment calendar, which shows when Social Security and SSI payments arrive. It does not speak to SSA for a reader or fix a payment.

Part 8 of the kit adds contacts and a deadline calendar next to the worksheets, so the dates and numbers are on one page before the next call.

Get the kit with the 2026 payment calendar before the next call to SSA →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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