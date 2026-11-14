Medigap policyholders in Indiana, New Mexico and Rhode Island have a yearly right, in effect or arriving Jan. 1, 2027, to switch Medicare Supplement plans without health questions, and Idaho has had one since March 2022. The rules differ sharply: Indiana ties its window to the birthday, New Mexico’s 60-day window starts Jan. 1, 2027, and Rhode Island’s follows Medicare’s fall enrollment period.

A Medigap policy is the private Medicare Supplement insurance that pays part of what Original Medicare leaves behind. Without a state rule like these, a person changing Medigap insurers can face the new insurer’s health questions, and a diagnosis can make the switch harder or the price higher. These four states wrote a way around that, each with its own limits.

Anyone 65 or older with a Medigap policy in one of these states should find the window that applies to the state and the birthday, then compare the same plan from other insurers before it opens. The window length decides how much time that leaves, from two months in Indiana to 63 days in Idaho, and the Rhode Island window is tied to the Dec. 7 close of Medicare’s fall enrollment period.

Stay ahead of Medicare premium news: Miss an enrollment or claim deadline and the money can be gone. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Medicare Premium Help & IRMAA Route Finder as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the premium help guide →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Indiana: two months around the birthday, same letter only

Indiana’s window opens one month before a policyholder’s birthday and closes one month after it, every year, according to the state’s fact sheet on House Enrolled Act 1226. It applies to people 65 or older who already hold a Medigap policy, and the new insurer cannot deny the application or use medical underwriting.

The Indiana right has a hard limit: the policy must be the same lettered plan from a different insurer. Moving from High Deductible Plan G to Plan G counts, but moving from Plan F to Plan G does not. The new plan starts the first day of the month after the signature date, so an application signed June 15 starts July 1.

The rule covers policies delivered, issued or renewed on or after March 15, 2026, under House Enrolled Act 1226 as amended by House Enrolled Act 1260. Indiana’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, known as SHIP, answers questions about the window at 1-800-452-4800.

New Mexico: 60 days beginning in the birthday month

New Mexico’s Senate Bill 21, signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, gives eligible Medigap beneficiaries 65 and older a yearly 60-day window that begins in the birthday month. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2027. During the window, insurers may not deny coverage or charge higher rates because of health status.

Policyholders may switch to plans of equal or lesser value. The state’s aging department secretary, Emily Kaltenbach, said the law gives seniors “freedom to choose coverage that meets their needs” and “helps ensure our seniors can access affordable, flexible coverage.”

Policyholders with January birthdays are first in line, since the law takes effect Jan. 1, and everyone else follows as their birthday month arrives. The department’s announcement describes the window as starting in the birthday month and gives no separate start day.

The question is the same one every state window raises, though: what a policyholder is allowed to switch to. New Mexico’s wording, equal or lesser value, means a person on a richer plan cannot use the window to move up to an even richer one without answering health questions.

Rhode Island: tied to the fall Medicare window

Rhode Island does not use a birthday. The Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner’s December 2025 report to the legislature says a state law created an annual guaranteed issue period that lets Medigap enrollees change plans, and move between Medigap and Medicare Advantage, without medical underwriting. The guaranteed issue rules took effect Oct. 15, 2025, for plans beginning in 2026.

The NAIC’s state chart describes Rhode Island’s window as running through the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for coverage that starts Jan. 1, and that period ends Dec. 7. The condition in the commissioner’s report is coverage from a Medigap or Medicare Advantage plan with no gap longer than 90 days since the person’s initial enrollment period.

Idaho: 63 days starting on the birthday

Idaho’s rule, IDAPA 18.04.10, has applied since March 1, 2022, under Senate Bill 1143. Policyholders get 63 days beginning on their birthday, once a year, to change insurer or plan regardless of health conditions. Insurers are not required to accept an application outside those 63 days.

Idaho allows only similar or lesser coverage, never an upgrade. Plan G can be replaced by A, B, D, G, K, L, M, N, high-deductible F or high-deductible G, while Plan N can be replaced only by another Plan N. Employer-sponsored group Medigap policyholders are not eligible for the window.

Dean Cameron, the state’s insurance director, said in announcing the rule that “these changes will give Idaho consumers more options for plans that best fit their changing medical needs.” He also urged consumers to seek guidance from the state’s SHIBA counselors and a licensed agent before switching.

Using a window for price

A lettered Medigap plan carries the same benefits from any insurer in most states, so a switch inside one letter comes down to premium. Indiana’s rule is built for exactly that move. Idaho and New Mexico allow similar or lesser plans, which adds a second reason to switch: dropping to a plan with fewer benefits for a lower price.

The old policy should stay in force until the new one is issued. Indiana’s start on the first of the month after the signature date shows why the start date matters. Asking both insurers for the exact start date avoids a gap in coverage or a month of double premiums.

Each window is a once-a-year chance. A policyholder in Indiana who lets the birthday window pass waits for the next one, and in Idaho the 63 days run out on a fixed count from the birthday. Putting the window dates on a calendar when the birthday approaches is the whole job.

Paying too much for the same Medigap letter?

A birthday window that goes unused is another year at the same premium, and these windows are short: Indiana’s runs two months around the birthday, Idaho’s 63 days from it. A policyholder who finds a lower price on the same lettered plan after the window closes has to answer the new insurer’s health questions.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit covers the other time Medigap rights matter, with its Medigap guaranteed-issue rights for people whose Medicare Advantage plan leaves or who return to Original Medicare, plus a call script. Its cost calculator spreadsheet compares plans on cost, drugs and doctors, so a premium quote can be set against what a plan actually covers.

The kit also includes the Open Enrollment calendar and a provider call script, which keep the dates and the questions for each insurer in one place.

Get the Medigap rights call script and plan-cost spreadsheet →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Medigap owners in Indiana, Idaho, New Mexico and Rhode Island get yearly windows to switch Medicare Supplement plans with no health questions, New Mexico’s from Jan. 1 appeared first on The Money Overview.