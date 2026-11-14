People who retire early and buy their own health insurance have until Dec. 15 to pick a plan in Maine, Michigan and Connecticut, and until Dec. 23 in Massachusetts, for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2027. A plan chosen after those dates starts Feb. 1.

Open enrollment stays open past the January start in all four states. It ends Jan. 15 in Maine, Michigan and Connecticut and Jan. 23 in Massachusetts, and after that date a shopper generally needs a qualifying life event to enroll.

The date to beat depends on the state

For someone who left a job in 2026 and has no employer plan, the date to beat is Dec. 15 in three of these states and Dec. 23 in the fourth. A plan chosen one day late in Maine, Michigan or Connecticut starts Feb. 1, and January passes without coverage, a gap that matters most to people with regular prescriptions or doctor visits.

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CoverME.gov, Maine’s marketplace, says “consumers who enroll by December 15, 2026, will have coverage that starts January 1, 2027.” Those who enroll from Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 start Feb. 1. Hilary Schneider, director of the state’s Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace, said free help is available across Maine to compare plans.

Maine says more than 58,000 residents enrolled through CoverME.gov last year and that nearly 75 percent of enrollees received financial savings. Enrollees who qualified for financial assistance paid an average of $178 a month, the state says.

Michigan sends shoppers to HealthCare.gov. DIFS Director Anita Fox said in the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services release that “if you need health insurance for 2027, now is the time to sign up for a plan during open enrollment at HealthCare.gov.” The release says anyone who misses the deadlines will, in most instances, wait until the next open enrollment.

Michigan reports 143 plans on the Marketplace and 201 in the overall individual market, which includes plans sold off the Marketplace. A sign-up between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15 starts Feb. 1, so the state’s Dec. 15 date works the same way as Maine’s.

Access Health CT lists Dec. 15 as the last day to enroll for coverage that starts Jan. 1, with sign-ups from Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 starting Feb. 1. Chief Executive Officer James Michel said, “We want to make sure our customers get ahead of their health insurance decisions before the end of the year.”

Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts run their own state marketplaces, so each sets its own dates and help lines. Michigan does not, and its residents use the federal HealthCare.gov site.

Massachusetts gives eight more days

The Massachusetts Health Connector sets Dec. 23, 2026 as the deadline for Jan. 1 coverage and closes open enrollment on Jan. 23, 2027. Later sign-ups start Feb. 1. Executive Director Audrey Morse Gasteier said most people who sign up qualify for financial help through the state’s ConnectorCare program.

The Health Connector urges residents to review their current coverage, update household and income information and compare plan costs and benefits before choosing. It offers free enrollment help at 50 locations around the state, in 29 languages.

Leaving a job before 65 and the 60-day windows

On its page for retirees, HealthCare.gov says people without job-based coverage can use the Marketplace to buy a plan. Someone who loses job coverage can apply “any time from 60 days before and 60 days after your separation date.”

The rules differ for people with retiree or COBRA coverage. A person who chooses a Marketplace plan over retiree coverage cannot get premium tax credits based on income, and voluntarily dropping retiree coverage opens no special window. A COBRA drop outside open enrollment does not either, though during open enrollment a person can drop COBRA and switch.

Premium tax credits depend on income and household size, and the Marketplace application shows whether a household qualifies for them. That makes the income estimate an early retiree puts on the application one of the most important numbers on the form.

HealthCare.gov also points people who have Marketplace coverage but will soon be eligible for Medicare to separate guidance. A plan chosen for Jan. 1 can therefore be a bridge to Medicare, and the plan’s end date matters as much as its start date.

Free help in each state

Maine’s help line is (866) 636-0355, with local help at CoverME.gov/localhelp. Michigan’s DIFS answers questions at 877-999-6442 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and HealthCare.gov’s marketplace line is 800-318-2596.

Access Health CT takes calls at 1-855-805-4325 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and runs six year-round navigator sites. A Mobile Enrollment Team also offers one-on-one help in English and Spanish, and live chat runs weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The Massachusetts Health Connector’s number is 1-877-MA-ENROLL, or 1-877-623-6765, with customer service weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Retiring before Medicare and still without a plan?

A plan picked one day after Dec. 15 in Maine, Michigan or Connecticut, or after Dec. 23 in Massachusetts, starts Feb. 1 and leaves January uncovered.

The Keep-It Starter Bundle puts nine guides in one download, one for each money leak in a retirement. Step 3 covers how to cut Medicare costs, including how to appeal the income surcharge and use the drug cap, the next bill for an early retiree who turns 65.

Get the nine Keep-It guides, from tax moves to Medicare costs →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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