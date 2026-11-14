The inspector general’s office at the Social Security Administration says the agency made about $16 billion in improper payments in fiscal year 2025, roughly $11.5 billion of it overpayments and $4.5 billion underpayments. The total appears in the office’s Nov. 6 report on the biggest management and performance challenges facing the agency in fiscal 2026. Michelle L. Anderson, the assistant inspector general for audit, issued the report as first assistant.

An improper payment is money sent in the wrong amount or to the wrong person, and it runs in both directions. The $16 billion is SSA’s own estimate for the year, which the inspector general’s report repeats and then backs with a series of recent audits of specific programs.

Overpayments of $11.5 billion and underpayments of $4.5 billion

“Even the slightest error in the overall payment process can result in millions of dollars in improper payments,” the inspector general’s report says. It traces the errors to three weak points: heavy reliance on beneficiaries to report changes themselves, manual processing mistakes, and identity-verification checks that match too few records.

The first of those comes from SSA itself. The agency’s own fiscal 2026 enterprise risk profile lists dependence on beneficiaries and recipients to self-report changes as a payment-integrity challenge, and the report adopts that finding. Every change in work, income or living arrangements that never reaches SSA is a chance for a payment to stay wrong.

For a retiree, a disability beneficiary or someone on SSI, the overpayment side is the one that reaches the mailbox. When a payment turns out too large, SSA sends a letter saying more money was received than should have been, and its overpayments page asks for repayment within 30 days. A request for a waiver or an appeal made before those 30 days pass keeps SSA from starting collection until a decision is made, so anyone holding such a letter has a short window to choose.

Stay ahead of Social Security overpayment news: We explain each Social Security overpayment update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our Social Security Overpayment Response Checklist as a welcome gift.

Get the Brief + the overpayment checklist →

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

What the audits found, program by program

The largest single finding in the report involves retroactive child benefits. About 195,260 beneficiaries were improperly under- or overpaid, totaling approximately $760 million, and the report blames manual processing errors.

On SSI, the report points to earnings alerts that went unresolved. Auditors found SSA employees had not resolved 80 of 100 sampled alerts, and they estimated about 333,800 recipients were paid roughly $1 billion they would not have been eligible for.

Student benefits and critical payments account for smaller pieces. About $211 million was improperly paid to about 89,000 student beneficiaries, and another $342 million to about 63,000 lacked support, while about 8,100 beneficiaries were improperly paid roughly $12 million in critical payments.

The error that cost the other side is also in the report. Of 2.5 million SSI underpayments pending as of September 2024, employees had not taken the required steps to pay 1.1 million, which total about $291 million.

The deceased beneficiaries SSA could still pursue

The report estimates that $106 million in overpayments tied to 8,486 deceased beneficiaries could be pursued for recovery. That is the clearest example in the document of a payment that went out after it should have stopped.

SSA has responded with a set of integrity steps the report lists. The agency created an SSI Improvement Team, expanded its use of Foreign Travel Data, and now requires Access to Financial Institutions checks on all initial SSI claims.

Two data-matching tools round out the list. SSA completed its Payroll Information Exchange rollout in September 2025 and enhanced its Death Information Processing System in August 2026, and the report says the agency’s stronger identity-verification criteria could have confirmed all 30 matches the auditors reviewed.

Answering an overpayment letter

SSA’s overpayments page lays out the repayment routes. Letters carry a remittance ID for payment through Pay.gov or online bill pay, and people who cannot repay in full can call 1-855-807-8807 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time to ask about a payment plan.

The route depends on whether benefits still arrive. People who have stopped receiving benefits and cannot repay in full can ask SSA for a payment plan or to see whether the overpayment can be settled, while those still receiving benefits can ask for smaller monthly withholding.

Three forms matter once a letter arrives, all listed on SSA’s forms page. SSA-632 asks for a waiver of recovery, SSA-561 asks for reconsideration, and SSA-634 asks to change the monthly recovery rate for people still receiving benefits, which can be submitted through a my Social Security account.

The $16 billion is a payment-accuracy total for a whole fiscal year, not a count of letters mailed to beneficiaries, and the report does not forecast how many people will be asked to repay. The inspector general’s own audit page lists the underlying reports, including the SSI earnings-alert and underpayment audits.

Because SSA’s risk profile names self-reported changes as a weak point, a prompt report of a job, a raise or a change in household is the step that keeps a record accurate on SSA’s side too. Anyone who gets a letter and disagrees with it can act inside the 30 days and keep collection on hold.

Holding an overpayment letter from Social Security?

An overpayment letter starts a clock. SSA says repayment is due within 30 days, and a waiver or appeal filed inside that window holds off collection, so a missed date can turn a disputed debt into withheld benefits.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit covers that moment. It includes the three SSA forms that stop or pause collection (SSA-561, SSA-632 and SSA-634) and an overpayment response worksheet for laying out the notice, the dates and the choice between a waiver and an appeal. The kit does not file anything for a reader or decide an outcome.

Part 5 of the kit is a full overpayments playbook, and Part 8 adds worksheets, contacts and a deadline calendar so the 30-day date goes on paper the day the letter arrives.

Get the worksheet and form guide for answering an overpayment letter →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Social Security made about $16 billion in improper payments, its inspector general says in a Nov. 6 report on the agency’s top management challenges appeared first on The Money Overview.