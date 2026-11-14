HonorHealth will leave the AZ Blue Best Life HMO Medicare Advantage network on Jan. 1, 2027, ending in-network coverage at its hospitals, outpatient facilities, specialists and employed physicians for members of that plan. The Arizona health system’s primary care doctors already left the network on July 1, and open enrollment for choosing a different plan ends Dec. 7.

The change reaches one Medicare Advantage product. HonorHealth says it remains in network with every other Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona plan, so the exit applies to Best Life members and not to the insurer’s other coverage.

What left on July 1 and what leaves on Jan. 1

AZ Blue Best Life removed HonorHealth primary care providers from its network on July 1, 2026. HonorHealth says care received on or before June 30, 2026 stays covered at the in-network level.

The July 1 step touched only primary care, so for six months Best Life members have been able to reach HonorHealth hospitals and specialists while seeing a different primary care doctor. In an HMO, the primary care doctor is typically the gateway to specialist referrals, which makes the Jan. 1 exit a break in the whole chain of care and not only a change of hospital.

The second step is larger. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, HonorHealth will no longer take part in the AZ Blue Medicare Advantage network for any provider, hospital, outpatient facility or service. Until then, HonorHealth specialists, hospitals, outpatient facilities and other services stay in network through Dec. 31, 2026, unless AZ Blue sends notice otherwise.

HonorHealth’s list of accepted insurance plans shows the same split. Under Medicare it carries a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Advantage entry with a note that HonorHealth primary care providers have not participated since July 1, 2026, and it says plan updates typically occur in early January.

Members of AZ Blue Best Life who see HonorHealth doctors or use its hospitals face one decision before Dec. 7: stay, take a new primary care doctor now and lose the hospital network in January, or move to a plan that keeps HonorHealth. The notice lays out those paths, and the choice has to be made in open enrollment because the exit takes effect Jan. 1.

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Staying, switching or going back to Original Medicare

HonorHealth lists the options for members. They can stay with the current AZ Blue plan, in which case AZ Blue may assign a new in-network primary care doctor, or change to a different Medicare plan that keeps their HonorHealth primary care doctor in network. They can enroll through Medicare.gov, by calling Medicare, or through a licensed insurance broker.

Staying put has a concrete cost after Dec. 31. Because HonorHealth will no longer participate in the AZ Blue Medicare Advantage network on Jan. 1, care at its hospitals and outpatient facilities for a member who stays in Best Life would fall outside the plan’s network, and the new primary care doctor AZ Blue assigns is the one who would refer the member elsewhere.

Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and changes take effect on January 1, Medicare’s enrollment-period guide says. HonorHealth’s notice also described a special enrollment period after the primary care removal, but that window ran only through July 31, 2026, and it has closed.

Members who stay in Best Life and find the loss of HonorHealth costly after Jan. 1 get one more chance. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs Jan. 1 through March 31 for people already in an Advantage plan, allows one change a year, and lets a member switch to another Advantage plan or drop back to Original Medicare.

That period does not allow a switch from Original Medicare into an Advantage plan or the addition of a stand-alone drug plan, the guide says, so members who leave for Original Medicare in the spring need to arrange drug coverage separately. HonorHealth tells patients to verify coverage with their carrier before receiving services at any new plan.

Care that is already under way

HonorHealth says members may qualify for continued access if they have a non-elective surgery already scheduled or are in treatment for a serious, complex condition requiring prolonged specialized care. The notice also lists pregnancy, inpatient services, terminal illness and post-operative care from a non-elective surgery.

Eligibility is confirmed with AZ Blue Member Services, not HonorHealth. Patients moving to a new provider can send records through CareLink, or request them directly at honorhealth.com/medicalrecords.

Who to call in Arizona

AZ Blue Member Services takes calls at 480-937-0409 in Arizona and 800-446-8331 toll-free, TTY 711, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Medicare answers at 800-633-4227. HonorHealth’s page also lists five licensed insurance brokers by the regions they serve.

Arizona’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, a federally funded program that offers objective counseling to people on Medicare, takes calls at 800-432-4040, and its site has an intake form for a personalized review of plan choices.

The gap between the two exits is the number to keep in mind. A member who does nothing keeps HonorHealth hospitals and specialists only through Dec. 31, which is 24 days after open enrollment closes on Dec. 7.

Keeping HonorHealth for 2027?

For a Best Life member who has already lost HonorHealth primary care, the hospital exit on Jan. 1 is the second loss in six months, and Dec. 7 is the last open-enrollment day to avoid a third round of doctor changes.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit from RetireShield is built for that comparison. It includes a prescription-by-plan comparison and a provider call script for asking each plan whether a named doctor and hospital are in network.

Its cost calculator, an Excel spreadsheet, sets the current plan beside others on cost, drugs and doctors, so the keep, switch or wait answer comes with a written reason.

Get the doctor call script and plan calculator to test which plans keep HonorHealth →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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