Adults as old as 64 with no child under 14 at home must log 80 hours a month of work, training or volunteering to keep food stamps in California, North Carolina, Maryland and Delaware. Each state moved its work-rule age ceiling from 54 to 64 on its own schedule, and none of the four treats being 60 or 62 as a reason to be excused.

Maryland and Delaware date the change to Nov. 1, 2025, North Carolina to Dec. 1, 2025 and California to June 1, 2026. A recipient who gets through three months without meeting the rule loses the benefit, and the state counts those months across a three-year window.

For a 60-year-old on food stamps in any of the four states, the practical questions are narrow: whether an exemption fits, how many hours went into last month, and which office to tell when the total falls short. The first month a state counts without 80 hours is one of only three allowed, so the paperwork matters as much as the work itself.

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Four states, four start dates

Maryland’s Department of Human Services says the work requirements “went into effect on November 1, 2025” for adults 18 to 64 who do not have a child under 14 in the house. New applicants face the rule right away, and people already on SNAP face it at their next recertification. Maryland says a person who cannot meet it “can only receive SNAP for three months.”

Delaware’s Division of Social Services raised the top age for the work rule from 54 to 64 on Nov. 1, 2025, and says recipients must work or take part in the SNAP Employment and Training Program for “at least 80 hours every month.” Anyone whose hours fall below that line “must let your case manager know within 10 days,” the agency says.

North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services lists the change as starting Dec. 1, 2025, for adults 18 through 64, who must work, volunteer or join a work program 80 hours a month. The department says “you can get SNAP for only three months in a 36 month period” without meeting the rule or qualifying for an exemption.

California’s Department of Social Services says that as of June 1, 2026, certain people must meet CalFresh work and community engagement rules. CalFresh is California’s name for SNAP. The newly covered include people 55 to 64 and parents whose youngest child is 14 or older. Waivers still cover Colusa, Imperial, Kings, Merced, Monterey, Plumas and Tulare counties from Nov. 1, 2026 through Oct. 31, 2027, while Alpine County’s waiver ended Oct. 31, 2026.

What federal guidance says about ages 60 to 64

USDA’s June 11, 2026 guidance to state agencies, signed by Ronald Ward, the acting associate administrator for SNAP, says the 2025 law “increases the age of those subject to the time limit from those aged 18 through 54 to those aged 18 through 64.” People 60 to 64 are subject to it “unless they meet another exception.”

The same guidance says receiving Social Security retirement or survivor benefits alone does not qualify anyone for an exception. A 62-year-old drawing an early retirement check is therefore treated like any other adult without dependents, and the guidance tells states to track the three-year period on a continuous basis.

The 80 hours work out to 20 a week. California counts people who work an average of 20 hours each week, and Maryland and Delaware also accept earnings of at least $217.50 a week. Maryland says that figure equals about 14.5 hours at the state’s minimum wage.

Who is excused from the 80 hours

Maryland lists adults who receive disability benefits such as SSDI, SSI or VA disability, people who get Temporary Cash Assistance, and anyone who receives or has applied for unemployment insurance. It also excuses people in alcohol or drug treatment, caregivers of an incapacitated person of any age and anyone a medical professional finds “mentally or physically unfit for employment” on DHS Form 500.

Delaware’s list includes pregnancy, caring for a child under 6 or another person who needs care, attending school at least half time and meeting TANF work rules. A person who cannot work for health reasons can ask a case manager for a Medical Exemption Form, which a doctor completes.

Several old exemptions are gone. Maryland and North Carolina both say veterans, people experiencing homelessness and young adults who aged out of foster care no longer qualify on that basis, and Delaware says those exemptions ended Oct. 31, 2025. The child exemption now applies only when the child is under 14.

California’s list covers adults who cannot work 20 hours a week because of a physical or mental health issue, pregnant women and people who are Indian, Urban Indian or California Indian under federal law. It also excuses anyone living in an area where the work requirement is waived, which is why the county matters there.

Reporting hours before the state asks

Delaware’s number for questions is 1-866-843-7212, answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. North Carolina requires recipients who meet the rule but fall below 80 hours in a month to report it by the 10th of the following month. The county Department of Social Services screens for exemptions at application or the next recertification.

Maryland sends recipients to the local department of social services or to customer service at 1-800-332-6347. California points to its CalFresh Work and Community Engagement Requirements pre-screening tool, available in English and Spanish, and to the CalFresh information line at 1-877-847-3663.

The people most exposed are adults 55 to 64 who were set aside by age alone a year ago and do not draw disability benefits. For them, the three-month clock is already running in states that applied the rule in 2025, and a single recorded month under 80 hours is the entry that starts it.

Still short of 80 hours a month in one of the four states?

A missed hours report in Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina or California can use up one of only three benefit months, and the three-year window does not reset on a calendar. For a recipient in the early 60s, the exemptions that fit and the date the state started counting are the details that decide whether benefits continue.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer covers the SNAP work-rule time limit and who is exempt in Part 4, its walkthrough of the 2025 work-rule change. It also holds a state pack for each of 51 states and a renewal and reporting calendar so a due date does not slip.

Get the work-rule time-limit guide and your state’s SNAP pack →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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