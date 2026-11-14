Humana Medicare Advantage members who use Methodist Health System, the Dallas-based hospital network, will find its facilities and Methodist Medical Group physicians out of network on Jan. 1, 2027. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, the main window to pick a different plan starting that date, ends Dec. 7. Anyone who wants Methodist care in 2027 has to match a plan to it before then.

Methodist says the change covers members of Humana Medicare Advantage (ChoiceCare) and Humana WellMed plans. Its notice names those two plan lines, does not mention other Humana plans or other insurers, and does not list individual hospitals or clinics. The system’s main campus sits at 1441 N. Beckley Ave. in Dallas.

What changes at Methodist on Jan. 1

After Jan. 1, non-emergent services will no longer be scheduled at Methodist Health System facilities for these members, and Methodist Medical Group providers will stop accepting referrals, according to the system’s notice. Members are told to call the number on the back of their ID card to find another in-network provider or change their primary care provider.

People who see a Methodist Medical Group doctor or use a Methodist hospital should find out before Dec. 7 whether their Humana plan is a ChoiceCare or WellMed plan, then ask every plan they might move to whether Methodist facilities and physicians stay in network for 2027. Methodist’s page shows the Medicare Advantage plans that remain in network in a graphic, which makes that page the first place to look.

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The notice also mentions the DMPN agreement, which Methodist says is not ending, although Methodist Medical Group will no longer take part in it. The notice does not spell out the acronym. Anyone who sees the term in a Humana letter can ask Humana, at the number on the ID card, what it means for a specific doctor.

The notice speaks only of non-emergent services and describes no transition period for patients in the middle of treatment. Members with a surgery, an infusion series or a round of specialist visits scheduled for early 2027 should ask Humana about continued-care rules and get the answer in writing.

The Becker’s list and the Dec. 7 deadline

Becker’s Hospital Review lists Methodist Health System among the health systems leaving Medicare Advantage networks for 2027, with Humana as the insurer and Jan. 1, 2027 as the date. The list was updated Nov. 13. Methodist is one of many systems on it, and each system’s notice covers its own insurer and its own members.

The Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and changes made in it take effect Jan. 1. Members can join, drop or switch Medicare Advantage plans, add or drop drug coverage, or move between a Medicare Advantage plan and Original Medicare, according to the CMS guide to enrollment periods.

Switching plans means checking the whole list of doctors, not only Methodist. A plan that keeps Methodist in network may drop a primary care doctor, a cardiologist or a pharmacy a member already uses, and drug lists differ from plan to plan. Writing down each doctor, hospital and prescription from the past year turns the check into one short phone call per plan.

Moving from Humana to Original Medicare is a bigger step than moving to another Advantage plan. People who return to Original Medicare can then join a separate Medicare drug plan, the CMS guide says, and the rules for buying a Medigap policy differ by state and by situation. The Medigap question belongs on the list before Dec. 7, not after.

If Dec. 7 passes

Members who stay in the Humana plan through the deadline still have a second window. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs Jan. 1 to March 31 for people already in an Advantage plan, the CMS guide says. It allows one change a year: to another Advantage plan, with or without drug coverage, or back to Original Medicare.

The January window works more slowly. A change takes effect the first day of the month after the plan receives the request, so a request made in January starts Feb. 1, and January care at Methodist would already be out of network. The window also bars switching from Original Medicare into an Advantage plan, so it helps only people who are already in one.

The CMS guide lists special enrollment periods for events such as a move, loss of other coverage or a plan contract change, but it does not list a provider leaving a network among them. Members who think the Methodist exit entitles them to a special window should ask Humana or a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor before counting on one.

Appointments booked for January or later are the ones at risk, because the notice says non-emergent services will not be scheduled at Methodist facilities after Jan. 1. Visits already on the calendar can be confirmed with Methodist’s office, whose main number is (214) 947-8181, and the answer written down with the date and the name of the person who gave it.

The choice comes down to one question with a deadline attached: which plan keeps a member’s own doctors and hospital for 2027. Dec. 7 is the last day to change in time for Jan. 1, and Humana’s ID-card number, Methodist’s own page and a free State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor are the places to get each answer.

Is a Methodist doctor on your Humana plan?

The Methodist exit lands Jan. 1, 2027, and the window to change plans for that date closes Dec. 7. A member who misses it stays in a plan whose network no longer includes Methodist facilities or Methodist Medical Group physicians, and the earliest fix under the January window starts Feb. 1.

The Medicare Money Bundle holds eight Medicare guides, including Open Enrollment in an Afternoon, which walks through Plan Finder in one sitting and ends with a keep-or-switch answer. A member weighing a move to Original Medicare also gets Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage, which lays out Medigap rights and state rules and prices both paths.

Get the keep-or-switch guide for the Dec. 7 Humana deadline →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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