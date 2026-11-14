Humana, UnitedHealthcare and Aetna account for roughly 42% of the 2.8 million general-enrollment Medicare Advantage members whose plans will not be offered in 2027, the consulting firm Oliver Wyman estimates, and open enrollment to pick a replacement ends Dec. 7. The firm puts the total at 13% of 2026 enrollment, or about one member in eight.

Oliver Wyman published the estimate Nov. 4 in an analysis by Greg Berger, Lindsay Knable, Dan Hassing and Brinda Doshi. It counts general-enrollment plans, meaning everything except special needs plans, and builds on reported May 2026 enrollment, so every figure is the firm’s estimate and not an insurer’s notice.

How the estimate splits by insurer

Humana accounts for the most, at roughly 540,000 members, followed by UnitedHealthcare at about 390,000 and Aetna at about 260,000, Oliver Wyman estimates. Centene, the parent of Wellcare, has about 158,000 members in plans that will not return, and Health Care Service Corp. about 58,000.

Humana’s own count looks larger in other reporting. Healthcare Dive wrote on Nov. 6, the day of the insurer’s third-quarter earnings call, that about 600,000 seniors, 8% of Humana’s 7.2 million Medicare Advantage members, were affected by its 2027 plan cuts. Oliver Wyman’s figure leaves out special needs plans, which helps explain the gap.

Humana chief executive Jim Rechtin told investors the company is “in a good place,” and Healthcare Dive reported that Humana now expects Medicare Advantage membership to grow in 2027, helped by smaller carriers leaving the market. The article calls Humana’s recapture of members from the cut plans “particularly strong.”

Anyone on a Humana, UnitedHealthcare or Aetna plan should find out whether that plan is the one ending or whether the insurer is only moving members into another product. The question to settle before Dec. 7 is whether the offered replacement keeps the same doctors and drugs, because a notice that a plan is leaving says nothing about whether the plan that takes its place covers the same care.

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PPO members take the heaviest hit

PPO plans are shrinking faster than HMOs. Oliver Wyman counts PPO plan entries, which it calls bid IDs, falling to 1,426 from 1,591, a 10.4% decline, while HMO and HMO point-of-service entries slip to 2,115 from 2,140, about 1%.

About 1.79 million PPO members, 20.8% of all PPO enrollment, are in plans being discontinued, against about 1.03 million HMO and HMO point-of-service members, or 8.0%. For members who picked a PPO to keep the option of out-of-network care, the plans left to choose from are more likely to be HMOs that generally limit care to their network.

The firm says this is the second straight year of steeper PPO cuts. A year earlier, PPO entries fell 12% and HMO entries 8%.

Fewer plans per county, and steeper drops in some places

The average county with general-enrollment plans falls to 23.1 plans from 26.1. Large metro counties drop to 38.3 from 44, and rural counties drop to 17.3 from 20.1, Oliver Wyman estimates.

Some places lose far more. Harris County, Texas, falls to 49 plans from 69, and Jackson County, Oregon, to five from 20. Florida has about 308,000 members in plans that end, 17% of its enrollment, and Texas about 193,000.

The firm does not describe a retreat. It calls the shift “a more selective approach to product design and geographic participation rather than a uniform pullback,” pointing to 506 new general-enrollment plan entries for 2027, led by New York with 43 and California with 40. Devoted Health’s general-enrollment entries rise to 407 from 241, while Centene’s fall to 110 from 187.

What members can do before Dec. 7, and after

Open enrollment runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and changes take effect on January 1, Medicare’s enrollment-period guide says. During it, members can join, drop or switch Medicare Advantage plans, or add or drop drug coverage.

People who go back to Original Medicare because a plan is ending get a Medigap protection. Medicare.gov says the right applies when a plan is leaving Medicare or no longer covers where the member lives, and that it lets a person buy Medigap Plan A, B, C, D, F, G, K or L with an application window that opens 60 days before coverage ends and closes no more than 63 days after.

The right applies only to those who switch to Original Medicare rather than joining another Medicare Advantage plan, and Medigap coverage cannot start until the Advantage coverage ends. Medicare.gov adds that state law may give more rights, so the state insurance department is the place to ask.

The three insurers’ totals are estimates built on May 2026 enrollment, so the notice in the mailbox, not the firm’s table, is what says whether a given plan is ending. Oliver Wyman’s own summary is that “approximately one in eight general-enrollment members is currently covered by a plan that will no longer be available.”

Is your plan one of the ones ending?

A plan on Oliver Wyman’s list means a new choice by Dec. 7, and for PPO members it often means a network they did not have before. Picking in a hurry is how a doctor or a drug falls out of coverage on Jan. 1.

The Medicare Money Bundle from RetireShield puts eight Medicare guides in one download, including Open Enrollment in an Afternoon, which walks through Plan Finder in one sitting and ends with a keep-or-switch answer. Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage lays out Medigap rights, state rules and both paths priced.

The guides come with large print, and the other six cover Extra Help and Medicare Savings Programs, the drug cap, the surcharge appeal and billing errors.

Get the keep-or-switch guide and Medigap rights guide for a plan that is ending →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post About 2.8 million Medicare Advantage members lose their plan for 2027, Oliver Wyman estimates, and open enrollment to pick a new one ends Dec. 7 appeared first on The Money Overview.