A husband or wife who lives with an SSI applicant, and the parents of a child applying for SSI, have to open their own bank accounts to a Social Security search, or the applicant cannot be approved. The rule reaches people who never apply for anything themselves. Social Security’s staff manual on the electronic account search was revised effective Sept. 10, 2026.

The permission is a condition of getting SSI at all, not a courtesy form. Social Security asks for it when it needs account records to set eligibility or a payment amount, and everyone whose money is counted has to give it. Without it, a new applicant cannot be eligible, and a current recipient’s payments stop.

Whose bank accounts count against an SSI claim

Social Security calls the people whose money counts toward a claim deemors. Under the deeming rules in 20 CFR 416.1202, that means a spouse who lives with the applicant and is not on SSI and, for a child under 18, the parent and any stepparent in the same household. Their resources count even when the applicant cannot touch them.

Deemed money is not counted dollar for dollar. For a child, a parent’s resources count only to the extent they exceed a limit: the individual limit when one parent lives in the home, and the couple limit when two parents, or a parent and stepparent, live there. A parent’s savings account can therefore decide a child’s claim even though the child owns almost nothing.

The limits are the standard ones, $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple, according to Social Security’s SSI resources page. Bank accounts lead the list of countable resources, along with cash, stocks and digital wallets, while the home, one vehicle and up to $100,000 in an ABLE account do not count.

The decision for a household comes before the application goes in: which adults hold accounts that count, and whether each of them will sign. A spouse who is not on SSI, and every parent or stepparent in a child’s home, has to agree to the search for the claim to move forward. An adult who refuses leaves the applicant with no path to approval, apart from the narrow exception described below.

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What the permission lets Social Security see

The regulation, 20 CFR 416.207, has applicants and recipients authorize Social Security to contact any financial institution and request their records. The definition is wide: banks, savings banks, credit unions, credit card issuers, trust companies, savings associations and consumer finance companies all qualify. Social Security may ask about any account concerning the applicant, and about the accounts of deemors.

The agency’s staff manual, POMS SI 01140.200, calls electronic verification “the preferred method” for confirming checking and savings accounts. The tool, known as AFI for access to financial institutions, is described as a way to detect accounts that were never disclosed, and it can verify balances for up to 25 past months.

The manual lists where permission is collected: electronically during claims and redeterminations, inside application forms such as the SSA-8000 and SSA-8203, or on the stand-alone SSA-4641. Staff are told that individuals must report any bank account on which their name appears, which takes in joint accounts.

Verification is required when staff process an initial SSI allowance, the manual says, and the allowance for small differences in liquid resources that applies at other stages does not apply there. Banks that do not take part electronically get a paper request. When a bank has not answered within 15 days, technicians may ask for other evidence.

When a spouse or parent refuses

The rule that binds the applicant binds the deemor too. If a deemor refuses to give permission or cancels it, the applicant cannot be eligible under the regulation, and payments to a current recipient stop.

One exception covers deemors only. Good cause can apply when the deemor cannot be reached and there is evidence of harassment, abuse or danger to the applicant, or when the applicant acted in good faith to get the permission and failed through no fault of their own. No good cause applies when the deemor is the applicant’s representative payee and legal guardian, when a minor child’s payee is the custodial parent, or when the refusing deemor is an immigrant’s sponsor.

Permission stays in force until something ends it. The applicant or a deemor can cancel it in writing, though a cancellation leaves the applicant ineligible. It also ends when the basis for deeming ends, such as a separation, a divorce or a child turning 18, and when an application is finally denied or SSI eligibility is lost. Those events apply going forward only, so permission for earlier periods stays valid.

What the search means for households already on SSI

Redeterminations, the periodic reviews of a recipient’s finances, use the same search. The manual’s worked example has the electronic search run at a redetermination because the resources the recipient reported went above the tolerance, and it walks through the balances found for March, April and May 2026.

Accounts found after eligibility is established are developed for the period covered by administrative finality, the manual says. In plain terms, an unreported account is examined for the earlier months, not just from the day it turns up.

The manual’s reporting rule is the practical guide for families: any account with a person’s name on it must be reported, joint accounts included. Anyone about to apply can list every account held by the applicant and by each adult whose money counts before the first appointment.

The $2,000 and $3,000 limits get the attention, but the search is what enforces them. Social Security does not rely on an applicant’s own count of savings. It asks the banks, and the permission of every adult whose money counts is what lets it do that.

A spouse or parent whose account counts?

In a household where more than one adult’s savings count, a single refusal or a single forgotten account can end a claim that otherwise fits. The limit is only $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple, and the search finds balances going back up to 25 months.

The SSI & Disability Action Kit sets out the 2026 SSI income and resource limits and includes an income and resource organizer, so each adult’s accounts can be listed in one place before an application or a review. Part 2, The Limits That Decide It, covers the limits that decide the claim, and Part 8 has the worksheets.

Get the 2026 SSI limits and a resource organizer for a household’s accounts →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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