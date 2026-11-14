A bank or credit union that wants to charge overdraft fees on ATM withdrawals and one-time debit card purchases has to ask the customer first. An account starts out without that coverage, and the fee can be charged only after the customer says yes. The rule leaves a gap, though, because checks and automatic bill payments are not covered by it.

The rule is Regulation E, the federal electronic-transfer regulation, and it applies to what the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau calls overdraft services: a fee for paying a transaction when the account does not hold enough money. The bureau’s consumer page puts the point plainly. Banks cannot charge an overdraft fee on these transactions unless the customer opts in.

What a bank must do before charging a debit overdraft fee

Under 12 CFR 1005.17, the bank must first give the customer a notice describing the overdraft service and a reasonable chance to opt in. The notice has to be kept separate from other account information, so a yes tucked into account-opening paperwork does not meet the rule. Consent has to be affirmative.

The notice must be in writing, or electronic if the customer agrees. It has to state the dollar amount of the fee, or the maximum if the fee varies, and the maximum number of overdraft fees the bank can charge in a day, or say that no limit exists. After the customer consents, the bank must send written or electronic confirmation that includes a statement that consent can be revoked.

That raises a practical question for anyone who uses a debit card: did the account ever agree to this coverage? A customer who remembers a teller or app screen asking about overdraft protection may have said yes without much thought, and the confirmation the bank sent should say so. Statements show whether debit purchases have been drawing overdraft fees.

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Accounts opened before July 1, 2010 had a cutoff. After Aug. 15, 2010, a bank could not charge overdraft fees on ATM or debit card transactions for those accounts unless it had completed the opt-in steps and obtained consent. Accounts opened on or after July 1, 2010 need consent before the first fee is charged.

Customers who decline cannot be treated worse in other ways. Regulation E requires the bank to give people who do not opt in the same account terms, conditions and features as those who do, apart from the overdraft service itself. A bank cannot, for example, offer a better account only to customers who accept debit overdraft coverage.

Joint accounts follow one rule in both directions. Consent from any one joint holder counts as consent for the whole account, and a revocation from any one holder counts as well. Spouses who share an account should know which of them said yes, because either one can also end the coverage.

Where overdraft fees can still be charged

The opt-in rule reaches two kinds of payment, ATM withdrawals and one-time debit card purchases. Checks and recurring electronic payments are outside it. The CFPB’s overdraft fee page says banks can charge overdraft fees on those even if the customer never opted in.

Regulation E also limits the bank in the other direction. It cannot make paying checks and automatic payments depend on the customer opting in for ATM and debit card coverage, and it cannot decline those items because the customer did not opt in. Banks may offer an opt-in for those payments as optional content in the notice.

An account with no debit coverage can therefore still run up charges. A check that clears against a thin balance, or an electric bill paid by automatic withdrawal, can bring an overdraft fee with no opt-in involved. Neither Regulation E nor the CFPB page sets a dollar figure for the fee; each bank states its own in the notice.

Some banks let customers opt out of coverage on checks and automatic payments too, the CFPB says. The trade-off is that a declined payment can bring a non-sufficient funds fee, which the bureau notes is often the same amount as an overdraft fee. Declined payments can also draw a returned-item fee from the merchant.

Turning debit overdraft coverage off

Customers enrolled in an overdraft protection program can change their minds at any time by telling the bank or credit union they no longer want coverage, the CFPB says. Regulation E says the same: consent can be revoked at any time by the method the bank offers for giving it, and the bank must make the revocation effective as soon as reasonably practicable.

With coverage off, an ATM withdrawal or debit purchase that is larger than the balance can be declined instead of paid for a fee. The cost of a declined card is the trouble at the register, not a fee.

Customers who believe they never authorized debit overdraft coverage and were still charged a debit overdraft fee can file a complaint at consumerfinance.gov/complaint, the CFPB says. The bureau’s page also lists a phone number, (855) 411-2372. Keeping the bank’s opt-in confirmation, or noting that none was received, gives the complaint something to stand on.

The rule turns on one question that only the account’s own records can answer: did this customer say yes, and when? A bank that cannot show an affirmative consent for debit and ATM overdraft coverage has no basis to charge for it. The opt-in notice describes the transactions that can trigger fees.

Not sure the debit card ever had overdraft coverage?

A debit card that pays overdrafts, or a check that clears against a thin balance, can leave an account negative and a balance owed. Customers who never knew they had coverage often find out from a statement, after the fees have stacked up.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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