Eighteen insurers are leaving the Medicare Advantage market in some or all of their counties for 2027, Becker’s Payer Issues counts from federal data, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas alone is ending coverage in 227 Texas counties. Members of the departing plans have until Dec. 7 to pick replacement coverage in open enrollment, with a later window through February for people whose plan is not renewing.

The list runs from the largest Blue Cross plan in Texas down to a single county in Massachusetts. Ten of the 18 are owned entirely or partly by health systems, Becker’s notes, so many of the names are regional plans that members outside their home states would not recognize.

Where the 18 insurers are pulling out

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas leads the list at 227 counties, followed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma at 58, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota at all 53 counties and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana at 39. Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield is leaving 98 Iowa counties and 43 South Dakota counties, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi is ending coverage in 26 Mississippi counties through its Patrius Health plan.

Outside the Blue Cross family, Christus Health Plan is ending in 36 Texas counties and eight New Mexico counties, Aspirus Health Plan is leaving 21 Wisconsin counties and Saint Alphonsus Health Plan is leaving 10 Idaho counties. Braven Health is leaving all 21 New Jersey counties it served, and WellSense Health Plan is leaving all 10 New Hampshire counties.

Connecticut loses two plans, ConnectiCare in all eight counties and CarePartners of Connecticut in seven. Providence Health Plan is leaving six Oregon counties, six Washington counties and Orange County, California. The smallest exits are iCircle’s dual-eligible special needs plan in 14 New York counties, Memorial Hermann Health Plan in six Texas counties, Mass Advantage in Worcester County and Sharp Health Plan in San Diego County, which keeps its employer group plans.

Anyone on a Blue Cross plan in Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Iowa or South Dakota, or on any other plan named above, should find the non-renewal letter and note which county it names. Before Dec. 7, the job is to price a replacement on Medicare’s Plan Finder using the same prescriptions, the same pharmacy and the same doctors, because a plan chosen in open enrollment starts Jan. 1 and not every plan in a county takes the same providers.

Stay ahead of Medicare plan news: We explain each Medicare plan update in plain English, with the one step to take. Join the Retirement Money Brief, one email every weekday from Ellen at RetireShield, and we’ll send you our 2027 Medicare Plan-Change Checklist as a welcome gift.

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Not every exit is a clean one. Health Care Service Corp. will keep its HealthSpring plans in 47 Texas counties and six Oklahoma counties, and Molina, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Elderplan and Presbyterian Health Plan stay in the market in 2027 only through special needs plans, according to Becker’s.

What Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas told members

In a statement on Oct. 22, the insurer said that effective Jan. 1, 2027, it will no longer offer individual or standard Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plans for the 2027 plan year, Fox 7 Austin reported. The ending plans are Blue Cross Medicare Advantage, Blue Cross MedicareRx prescription drug plans and the Blue Cross Medicare Advantage Dual Care Plus HMO special needs plan.

The company still offers plans to employers, municipalities and unions. Members of the individual plans were mailed letters before Oct. 2 that explain their options, the report says, and the insurer told reporters it “remains committed to this market across the United States.”

Dec. 7, and the window that follows

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a Nov. 2 alert urging enrollees to act early. “Please spend some time reviewing your options now, well before December 7,” Ellison said, and the alert points people to Medicare’s Plan Finder, where they can enter current prescriptions and a pharmacy and check whether their doctors are in a plan’s network.

Open enrollment began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7, and changes made in it take effect Jan. 1, 2027. People whose plan is not renewing get more time, because Medicare.gov says the chance to switch runs between December 8 and the last day in February of the following year.

The difference is the start date. A plan chosen by Dec. 7 begins Jan. 1, while a member who does nothing and does not join another Medicare Advantage plan is placed in Original Medicare when the old plan ends, Medicare.gov says.

Places with no plan left make the choice starker. Minnesota’s alert notes that residents of Crow Wing, Lake of the Woods and Wadena counties have only Original Medicare available and must choose a Part D drug plan to keep prescription coverage.

When a whole state goes, and when only part of it does

For members in the all-county exits, the decision is the whole plan, not a doctor list. Braven in New Jersey, WellSense in New Hampshire, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and ConnectiCare in Connecticut leave no Medicare Advantage plan from the same insurer in those counties to move into.

For members in the partial exits, the first question is whether the county is on the list at all. HealthSpring’s 47 Texas counties and six Oklahoma counties mean some Texans and Oklahomans stay with the same parent company while Blue Cross members a county over do not.

Is your county on the list of 18?

Members of a departing plan face two dates, Dec. 7 for open enrollment and year-end for the old coverage. A replacement picked in a hurry can drop a doctor or a drug the old plan covered.

The 2027 Medicare Open Enrollment Decision Kit from RetireShield compares a current plan against others on cost, drugs and doctors with an Excel calculator, and it includes a provider call script for confirming a doctor is in network before switching. It is a private RetireShield product, not a government program.

Inside is a section on Medigap guaranteed-issue rights for people whose Medicare Advantage plan leaves, with a call script, plus a 51-state directory of free Medicare help.

Get the plan-comparison calculator and doctor call script for a departing plan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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