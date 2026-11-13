Veterans rated 10% disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs receive $180.42 a month with no dependents, and those rated 100% receive $3,938.58, under the compensation table VA lists as effective Dec. 1, 2025. Ratings move in 10% steps, and each step pays a fixed monthly amount. The distance from the bottom rung to the top is $3,758.16 a month.

VA says the payment rests on two things: the disability rating and the veteran’s dependent family members. Between the two ends sit 20% at $356.66, 30% at $552.47, 40% at $795.84, 50% at $1,132.90, 60% at $1,435.02, 70% at $1,808.45, 80% at $2,102.15 and 90% at $2,362.30. Those amounts are for a veteran with no dependents.

The ten-step pay ladder

The biggest jump on the ladder comes at the top. Going from 90% to 100% adds $1,576.28 a month, according to VA’s current rates page, while the step from 50% to 60% adds $302.12. The steps are uneven, so a rating change of ten points can mean very different money depending on where it lands.

The prior table shows how much the whole ladder moved. Rates effective Dec. 1, 2024 paid $175.51 at 10% and $3,831.30 at 100%, VA’s past-rates page lists, so the current table adds $4.91 a month at the bottom and $107.28 at the top. VA says the rates are adjusted by law to match the cost-of-living adjustment Social Security applies.

Veterans rated 10% or 20% get no added pay for a spouse, child or parent, VA says, because the table pays those two rungs at one rate whatever the household looks like. Veterans rated 30% or more do get more with dependents. Anyone unsure which row applies can match the percentage on a VA decision to the table, then look at the dependent columns.

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What a spouse and children add at 30% and up

At 30%, a veteran with a spouse and no children is paid $617.47 a month, which is $65.00 more than the $552.47 paid with no dependents. Adding one child brings the figure to $666.47, and each additional child under 18 adds $32.00. The table carries a separate line for a dependent parent as well.

At 50%, a spouse alone brings $1,241.90, or $109.00 more than the single rate, and a spouse with one child brings $1,322.90. Each additional child under 18 adds $54.00. At 100%, a spouse alone brings $4,158.17, which is $219.59 above the single figure, and a spouse with one child brings $4,318.99. Each additional child adds $109.11.

The flat treatment at the bottom matters for families. A veteran at 20% with a spouse and three children is paid the same $356.66 as a single veteran at 20%. The dependent columns begin at 30%, so the household’s size does not move the check until the rating reaches that rung.

How several conditions become one percentage

VA does not add up conditions on a calculator. VA’s disability ratings page says each rating is a percentage based on severity, drawing on the veteran’s evidence, any compensation and pension exam VA requires, and information from other sources such as federal agencies. A condition that existed before service and got worse is rated on the level of aggravation.

For more than one condition, VA uses what it calls the whole person theory, so that the total never passes 100%. The ratings are ranked from highest to lowest and run through a combined table, one at a time. The final value is rounded to the nearest 10%, with endings of 1 through 4 rounded down and 5 through 9 rounded up.

VA’s own examples show the effect. Two 10% ratings combine to 19%, which rounds to 20%, and two ratings of 50% and 30% combine to 65%, which rounds to 70%. On the pay table, two 10% ratings land at $356.66, about $4.18 below twice $180.42, and a 50% and a 30% land at $1,808.45, not the $2,102.15 that 80% would pay.

That arithmetic is why a veteran with several ratings can read the table and find a lower rung than the sum of the percentages. The combined rating, not the list of individual conditions, decides the row, and the dependents columns apply to that combined number.

Filing a claim and the date that counts

A claim starts with VA Form 21-526EZ, and VA’s filing page lists five ways to file. A veteran can file online, mail the form to the Claims Intake Center in Janesville, Wisconsin, bring it to a VA regional office, send it by fax or work with an accredited attorney, claims agent or veterans service organization representative.

The date on the claim matters because payments run from it. For an online claim, VA says the effective date is set when the veteran starts filling out the form, not when it is submitted, provided the application is completed within 365 days. Online filing does not require an intent to file form first.

Paper filers have a separate step. VA says an intent to file form submitted before the claim can help secure retroactive payments and gives time to gather evidence. A veteran who plans to file on paper and expects to take weeks assembling records can protect the start date that way.

The table is a ladder set by the combined rating, with dependents mattering only from 30%. When VA posts a new table, it replaces this one for the same ratings, so the rows above should be read against the Dec. 1, 2025 date. A veteran comparing a check to the table can match the rating, the dependents and the effective date of the table.

Where does the rest of the household budget stand?

A VA rating sets one monthly check, but the household around it has other costs that drain just as steadily: property taxes, Medicare premiums, taxes on other income and scams that target veterans. A veteran rated 30% or more with a spouse and children can see how much the dependent columns add, and still lose more to those leaks in a year.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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