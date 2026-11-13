People admitted to a hospital as inpatients under Original Medicare owe a $1,736 Part A deductible in 2026, and they owe it once for each benefit period, not once a year. A benefit period begins the day inpatient care starts and ends only after 60 consecutive days without inpatient hospital or skilled nursing facility care. A second admission inside that stretch carries no new deductible, while one after it does.

That rule explains why two hospital stays in the same year can produce very different bills. Medicare.gov says there is no limit on how many benefit periods a person can have in a year, and the deductible comes due each time a new one begins. A person readmitted after 40 days pays nothing new, while a person readmitted after 70 days starts over at $1,736.

The $1,736 deductible and what it buys

The Medicare.gov cost page sets the inpatient hospital deductible at $1,736 for each benefit period in 2026. Part A is the hospital insurance side of Medicare, and Medicare.gov lists its monthly premium at $0 for most people. Once the deductible is paid, days 1 through 60 of the stay cost $0 a day.

The people most exposed are those who go back into the hospital repeatedly, such as someone treated for heart failure, a fall or a breathing flare-up who comes home and returns. Anyone in that spot can write down the discharge date and the next admission date and count the days between. Fewer than 60 days without inpatient care means the same benefit period, and 60 or more means a fresh $1,736.

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When a new benefit period starts

The clock is written into federal regulation. Under 42 CFR 409.60, a benefit period ends once a beneficiary has gone at least 60 consecutive days without being an inpatient in a hospital, a critical access hospital or a skilled nursing facility. The first period begins on the day inpatient hospital or skilled nursing services are first received after Part A entitlement.

A stay in a skilled nursing facility counts as inpatient time when the care meets the skilled level of care test in that same rule. A person who leaves the hospital for a rehab bed and receives skilled care there is therefore still inside the benefit period. Days in that bed are not days out of inpatient care, so the 60-day count has not started.

What days 61 through 150 cost

After day 60, a daily charge begins. Medicare.gov lists $434 a day for days 61 through 90 in 2026, then $868 a day for the lifetime reserve days, which run from day 91 to day 150. After day 150, the patient pays all costs. Medicare Part A covers days 1 through 90 of each benefit period before the reserve days come into play.

The figures add up quickly. A 90-day stay costs the $1,736 deductible plus 30 days at $434, or $14,756 for the hospital portion. Using all 60 reserve days adds $52,080, which brings the hospital total to $66,836. Reserve days are a one-time pool of 60 for a lifetime, so a patient who spends them in one stay has none left for the next.

Doctors bill separately. Medicare.gov says Part B generally covers 80% of the Medicare-approved amount for doctors’ services received in the hospital, which leaves a 20% share. The Part B deductible is $283 in 2026, so the physician side of a hospital stay carries its own costs on top of the Part A figures.

Skilled nursing after the hospital

Rehab and recovery in a nursing facility run inside the same benefit period. The skilled nursing facility page says coverage requires a prior inpatient hospital stay of at least 3 days in a row, and that observation or emergency room time does not count toward those 3 days. Some accountable care organization doctors and Medicare Advantage plans may waive the 3-day requirement.

The same page lists days 1 through 20 at $0 once the $1,736 deductible has been paid, then $217 a day for days 21 through 100, with all costs after day 100. Medicare.gov says the deductible may already be covered if it was paid for hospital care in the same benefit period. A nursing facility stay that follows the hospital within the period does not trigger a second $1,736.

How Medigap and Advantage plans change the bill

Original Medicare has no yearly out-of-pocket limit unless a person has supplemental coverage, Medicare.gov says. The 2026 Medigap benefits chart shows how much of the Part A deductible each lettered plan absorbs. Plans A, B, C, D, F, G and N cover 100% of it, Plans K and M cover 50% and Plan L covers 75%.

Every Medigap plan on that chart covers 100% of the Part A coinsurance and hospital costs for up to 365 additional days after Medicare benefits are used up. That feature speaks directly to the long-stay math above, where the reserve days run out at day 150. The deductible share is where the plan letters differ.

Medicare Advantage plans work differently. Medicare.gov says they may charge copayments for days 1 through 60 of a hospital stay, so the $1,736 figure applies to Original Medicare and an Advantage member needs to compare that plan’s own hospital charges. Each plan sets its charges, which is why the same admission can cost two neighbors different amounts.

Every dollar figure here is the 2026 amount Medicare.gov lists, and the deductible is set again each year. The structure does not change with the number: one deductible per benefit period, a daily charge from day 61, a lifetime pool of reserve days, and a 60-day gap that closes one period and opens the next.

Two dates settle most billing questions: the day of discharge and the day of the next admission. A hospital billing office or a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor can confirm which benefit period a stay belongs to. A gap of 55 days instead of 60 is the difference between no new deductible and another $1,736.

Heading back to the hospital before day 60?

The expensive mistake in this rule is a miscount. Someone admitted again on day 58 owes nothing new, someone admitted on day 61 owes $1,736, and nobody sends a reminder of where the line falls. The same goes for the daily charges that begin after day 60.

Cut Your Medicare Bill puts 2026 Medicare costs at a glance on one table, so the deductible, the daily charges and the other yearly figures sit side by side. It also covers Medigap at the right moment and the hospital observation trap, with the question to ask every day.

Inside are a 60-second scan, ten step-by-step moves and a large-print edition, so the figures are in hand before an admission rather than after the bill arrives.

See the hospital-stay cost moves in the Cut Your Medicare Bill guide →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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