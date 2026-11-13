Social Security mails Form SSA-1099 to every person who received retirement, survivor or disability benefits in the prior year, and the mailing goes out each January. Anyone who loses it can download a replacement from a my Social Security account starting Feb. 1, at no cost.

The form is the one number most retirees need to file a federal return that includes Social Security. It shows what the agency paid, and a missing copy can hold up a return that is otherwise ready.

When the SSA-1099 arrives and when it does not

Social Security’s internal operating manual says the agency mails the statements first class between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24, timed to arrive by Jan. 31. Noncitizens who received or repaid benefits get Form SSA-1042S instead of the SSA-1099, according to the agency’s replacement-form FAQ.

The same FAQ says neither form is generated for people who receive only Supplemental Security Income. SSI is a needs-based payment for people with limited income and savings, and the IRS says SSI is not taxable, so there is no statement to mail.

The manual adds a timing rule that catches people who check early. Replacements of the current statement cannot be requested from mid-December through Jan. 31, because the original is still in the mail. Requests open after Jan. 31, which is why the online copy for the most recent year appears every Feb. 1.

People who have not seen a form by the first days of February have the same remedy as people who lost it. The replacement costs nothing.

Anyone who threw the envelope away, moved after the mailing list was set or never got a form has to decide how to get a copy before the tax return is due. The fastest route is online, and the other routes work too, so a missing form is not a reason to delay filing for long.

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Four ways to get a replacement

The quickest is online. Anyone with a my Social Security account signs in, selects the link to replace the SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S, picks the tax year from a dropdown and chooses “Download.” The page says the most recent year is available beginning every Feb. 1, and the form can be viewed, printed or saved.

The phone works for people without an account. Social Security takes calls at 1-800-772-1213, with a TTY line at 1-800-325-0778, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The manual says a paper copy requested this way takes about 10 days to arrive, or about 30 days for people living outside the United States.

A local Social Security office can also issue a copy. Staff confirm the full mailing address, then either pull the statement through an online query, request a replacement from the central office or point the caller to my Social Security. People living abroad can create an account with an ID.me credential, or contact the nearest Federal Benefits Unit if they cannot.

The online route has limits. The manual lists it as available to people who receive only Social Security, those who get Social Security and SSI together, and those who have Social Security and Medicare. It is not available to anyone who receives only SSI or only Medicare, or to anyone who cannot create an account.

What the form feeds into on the tax return

The IRS says the net benefits received are shown in Box 5 of Form SSA-1099. That amount goes on line 6a of Form 1040 or 1040-SR, and the taxable portion goes on line 6b. Benefits become taxable only when half of them, plus other income, passes a base amount for the filer’s status.

The IRS lists those base amounts as $25,000 for single filers, heads of household and qualifying surviving spouses, and $32,000 for married couples filing jointly. On a joint return, the couple’s income and benefits are combined even when only one spouse receives Social Security. The IRS points to the worksheets in the Form 1040 instructions and Publication 915 for the math.

Lump-sum back payments get their own treatment. The IRS says a lump sum received this year cannot be used to amend an earlier return, but the taxable part can be figured separately using the earlier year’s income. The filer checks the box on line 6c, and the election makes sense only if it lowers the taxable benefits.

The manual sends tax questions to IRS Publication 915 and Notice 703, and to the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

Years that are still available

Older forms are also on file. The agency says a replacement can be requested for any of the past six years in which benefits were paid, and the manual says historical statements are available at any time. Its manual also mentions five years in one note, so anyone who needs a form older than five years should ask Social Security directly.

Online copies are labeled differently from the paper original. The manual says online replacements are issued as Form SSA-1099-R-OP1 or SSA-1042S-R-OP1.

Form SSA-1099 still missing when the return is ready?

A return waits on one form that arrives in the mail by Jan. 31, and replacement requests do not open until after that date. People who lose the envelope, move or change banks can find that the January payment and the tax paperwork both need attention in the same week.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit lays out the payment side of that month: the 2026 payment calendar, so the dates for each check are in one place. It does not file taxes or contact the agency for anyone.

It also includes a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment, which keeps the steps in order when something goes wrong.

Get the check protection kit with the payment calendar and a late-payment plan →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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