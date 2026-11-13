The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Nov. 10 that electricity prices rose 0.9% in October, but the agency cannot publish a 12-month inflation rate for most prices. It collected no survey data in October 2025 because of a lapse in appropriations, so most categories have no year-earlier reading to compare against.

The all-items consumer price index rose 0.4% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis. The yearly figure that usually leads inflation coverage is missing from the release for nearly every category, and the next full report is not due until Dec. 10.

Why the yearly inflation rate is blank

The agency spells out the problem in its October 2026 release. It says BLS cannot publish 12-month percent changes for October 2026 for indexes where October 2025 data are unavailable. For most CPI series, BLS could not publish October 2025 indexes at all.

The release’s summary table lists a 12-month change for just three items. Gasoline is up 37.4% from a year earlier, new vehicles are up 0.7% and used cars and trucks are down 3.3%. Every other line, including electricity, food, shelter and the all-items index, shows a dash where the yearly rate would go.

BLS publishes a method for approximating a missing month by taking the geometric mean of the index values before and after it. The agency warns that numbers calculated that way cannot be treated as official CPI series, and that percent changes built on them are unofficial estimates. It adds that volatile series such as fuels and utilities deserve less confidence.

The 3.6% raise rests on earlier months

People on Social Security and people living off savings have the same two questions about the gap: does it change the raise due in January, and does it change what idle cash should be earning. The raise is the simpler answer, and nothing in the missing data touches it.

Social Security’s 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment comes from comparing the third-quarter 2026 average of the wage-earner index, CPI-W, at 328.746 with the 317.265 average from the third quarter of 2025. Those are July, August and September readings, so the October gap never enters the formula. The higher benefit arrives with January payments, and SSI recipients get theirs on Dec. 31.

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The October CPI-W index stood at 331.147, up 0.1% before seasonal adjustment for the month. That reading belongs to the fourth quarter, which has no bearing on the January raise. It will count only toward the third-quarter comparison that sets the raise a year from now.

Where prices moved in October

Energy did most of the work again. The energy index rose 0.7% in October after jumping 5.2% in September, and electricity climbed 0.9% over the month. Natural gas went the other way, falling 0.8%.

Gasoline rose 1.0% after seasonal adjustment, even though pump prices fell 0.7% before the adjustment. Seasonal adjustment turned the unadjusted drop into a rise, so the monthly number and the price at the pump can point in opposite directions.

Food and housing kept rising at a slower pace. The food at home index increased 0.4% and food away from home rose 0.5%. Rent increased 0.2% and owners’ equivalent rent, which measures what homeowners would pay to rent their own homes, rose 0.3%, matching the 0.3% gain in shelter overall.

Core prices, which leave out food and energy, rose 0.3% for the month. Medical care climbed 0.3% after a 0.1% gain in September. Used cars and trucks fell 1.2% in October after rising 0.7% the month before.

Vehicles show the split between monthly and yearly readings. Used cars and trucks fell 1.2% in October and are down 3.3% from a year earlier, one of only three items with a 12-month figure. New vehicles are up 0.7% over the year, so buyers of used cars have seen prices ease while gasoline buyers have not.

The monthly pattern is clear even without a yearly rate. Electricity, rent, medical care and food away from home all rose, and only natural gas and used cars fell by a noticeable amount.

What savers have to go on until Dec. 10

Until BLS releases the November index on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the monthly changes are the only official inflation measure for October. A yearly rate quoted for October anywhere else is an estimate, not a BLS figure, and the agency itself labels such estimates unofficial.

The gap matters most for people who compare an interest rate against inflation. A savings account paying a fixed rate looks very different against a 0.4% monthly gain than against an annual rate, and BLS has not published one for the all-items index. Without that number, the comparison has to wait for the next report or lean on gasoline’s 37.4%, which describes fuel alone.

The release does not say when the dashes will end. Its note sends readers to the agency’s missing-data page for how BLS handles the gap, and the lapse in appropriations behind it is the reason October 2025 has no index for most series.

Is cash sitting where prices outrun it?

Energy prices jumped 5.2% in September and another 0.7% in October, and gasoline is the one price with a 12-month rate showing 37.4%. Cash in a near-zero bank account loses ground against numbers like those, and the official yearly rate that would show how much is missing until at least December.

Make Your Savings Pay You lays out the safe places that pay more: Treasury bills from $100, free of state and local income tax, and I bonds whose rate adjusts with inflation every six months. It is a guide, and it does not move money or give investment advice.

Inside is a ladder that can be copied so money comes due on a schedule, plus a worksheet that maps where each dollar of cash sits today.

Get the Treasury bill and I bond guide with a savings ladder to copy →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The Bureau of Labor Statistics says electricity prices rose 0.9% in October, but it cannot publish most 12-month rates because it collected no October 2025 data appeared first on The Money Overview.