The Children’s Place filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 8 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, and the retailer says its gift cards will be accepted only for a limited time, subject to court approval. Purchases made after Nov. 6 are final sale, with no returns or exchanges.

The company wants to sell substantially all of its assets by the end of December, and bids are due Dec. 9. Until then, shoppers holding gift cards, reward points or recent receipts are working against dates the company has not fully set.

Parents and grandparents who bought gift cards for the holidays face the plainest question: whether to spend the card now or wait for a date. The company says it will announce the final dates, but none is published yet, and a card that sits in a drawer through the sale process may stop working before it is used.

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How the Chapter 11 sale is meant to work

In its Nov. 8 announcement, the company said it filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to pursue a sale under section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code. The process invites competing bids and aims for the highest or otherwise best offer, with the goal of keeping the business running. The company expects to finish the court-supervised sale by the end of December 2026.

Rudy Morando, the company’s co-chief restructuring officer, said in the filing announcement that the step marks “an important step in our efforts to secure the best path forward for The Children’s Place.” The company is also asking Canadian authorities to recognize the U.S. case so its Canadian assets and operations are covered.

Financing for the case comes from the company’s existing secured lenders, which it says will provide a new term loan. The company’s announcements page says it expects a debtor-in-possession financing agreement that still needs court approval. Debtor-in-possession financing is the loan a company uses to keep operating while it is in bankruptcy.

What happens to gift cards and rewards points

The Children’s Place says on its customer page, titled “what’s next,” that The Children’s Place and Gymboree gift cards are accepted for a limited time, subject to court approval. The final redemption date has not been set. After it passes, the cards are no longer accepted.

The company states that “any remaining balances will not be redeemable for cash.” In practice, a card holder who waits past the cutoff gets nothing back, and one who spends only part of a card cannot turn the rest into a refund.

My Place Rewards points follow the same pattern. Subject to court approval, points can be redeemed for a limited time, and the company says it will share the final date as soon as it is confirmed. After that date the program ends and remaining points are no longer valid.

Returns, exchanges and the Nov. 6 cutoff

The customer page says returns and exchanges are accepted, subject to court approval, for eligible purchases made between Oct. 23, 2026 and Nov. 6, 2026 under the existing return policy. It also says that “all purchases made after November 6, 2026 are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.”

That makes the Nov. 6 purchase date the line that matters for anyone who bought clothes this month. A receipt dated Nov. 7 or later carries no return rights under the company’s current statement, while one from late October can still be returned under the usual terms.

Orders and deliveries are expected to continue without interruption, according to the company. That covers online orders placed before the filing.

Store closures and the fallback sale plan

All locations are open now, and the company says “all of our stores and e-commerce sites remain open and continue to serve customers.” It also says “certain store closures will be necessary during this process,” but it has not named which stores and will announce decisions as they are made.

The filing announcement says the company plans ongoing inventory sales across its store fleet, subject to court approval. It has a consulting agreement with a joint venture of GA Group, Tiger Group and SB360 Capital Partners to run them. The company calls that arrangement a fallback if a better outcome is not reached, and says it is “not the path the Company is striving toward.”

The company’s first-day court motions cover employee wages and benefits, keeping certain customer programs running, and paying vendors for goods and services after the filing. The customer page ties gift cards, rewards and returns to court approval.

The company’s claims agent, Omni Agent Solutions, handles case questions at (866) 205-3149 from the United States and Canada, or (818) 510-4678 from elsewhere. The case email is TCPInquiries@OmniAgnt.com, and the customer page points shoppers to the same contacts.

The retailer’s own announcements page carries the filing details, and the customer page is where any final dates for gift cards and rewards will appear first.

Holding a Children’s Place gift card with no end date?

The detail that costs shoppers money is the one with no date on it. Gift card and rewards deadlines are still open, the Nov. 6 return line has already passed for new purchases, and the company says leftover balances cannot be turned into cash.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post The Children’s Place says gift cards will work only for a limited time after its Nov. 8 Chapter 11 filing, and purchases after Nov. 6 are final sale appeared first on The Money Overview.