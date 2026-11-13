Employees who sign up for a health flexible spending account at open enrollment can direct up to $3,500 of salary into it for 2027, the Internal Revenue Service says. That is $100 more than the 2026 limit of $3,400. Plans that allow a carryover can let workers keep up to $700 of unused money into the next year, up $20 from $680.

The figures come from the IRS’s inflation adjustments for tax year 2027, announced Nov. 5. Because the election is made once, before the plan year begins, the number a worker picks now is the one that applies to every paycheck in 2027.

The 2027 limit and carryover

The IRS’s announcement of the 2027 adjustments says the health flexible spending arrangement limit rises to $3,500, up $100 from the prior year. It says the maximum carryover amount is $700, an increase of $20 from tax years beginning in 2026. The release is numbered IR-2026-133.

The binding text is in Revenue Procedure 2026-35, section 3.16, which covers cafeteria plans. It states the dollar limit on voluntary employee salary reductions for a health FSA at $3,500 and says that, if a plan allows carryovers, the maximum carryover amount is $700.

The limit is a ceiling on what an employee can elect, not a promise that every plan offers it. Employers can set a lower maximum, and the carryover is optional for the employer. Workers should look at the plan’s own summary for the amount it allows and whether it carries money over at all.

The ladder has climbed in steps. IRS Publication 969 for 2025 lists a $3,300 limit and a $660 carryover. The 2026 amounts were $3,400 and $680, and the 2027 amounts are $3,500 and $700. Over two years the limit has gone up $200 and the carryover cap $40.

The IRS describes the $700 as an increase from tax years beginning in 2026. A balance left at the end of a plan year that starts in 2026 is therefore still held to the 2026 cap of $680, and the $700 cap applies to money left at the end of a plan year that starts in 2027.

A worker deciding on an amount for 2027 faces a trade-off with a real deadline. Open enrollment elections are generally locked in for the plan year, so the choice made at enrollment sets how much leaves each paycheck. Anyone unsure should lean toward expenses already known, such as prescription copays, dental work or glasses, rather than the ceiling.

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What happens to money left over

The rule behind the nickname use it or lose it is simple. Money left in a health FSA at the end of the plan year goes back to the employer unless the plan lets the worker keep some of it. The carryover is the safety valve, and its size is capped at $700 for 2027.

Publication 969 explains that a plan may carry unused amounts over only if its cafeteria plan permits, and then only up to the cap. A plan that does not adopt a carryover keeps the stricter rule, so an unspent $400 balance in such a plan is gone at year-end.

The cap also limits the safety valve in the other direction. A worker who ends 2027 with $1,000 unused in a plan that carries over would keep at most $700 of it, and the other $300 would be forfeited. Spending down the balance on eligible items before the plan year closes avoids the loss.

Spreading $3,500 across paychecks

The limit is easier to judge as a per-paycheck number. Spread over 26 biweekly paychecks, $3,500 is $134.62 a pay period. Over 24 semimonthly paychecks it is $145.83, and over 12 monthly paychecks it is $291.67.

For a worker who expects about $1,200 in known costs, such as a year of prescription copays, the monthly cut would be $100 and the election far below the ceiling. Setting the amount close to expected spending leaves less exposed to the year-end forfeiture.

Those amounts come out before the worker sees the check, so a household on a tight budget should make sure the monthly cut fits. The election reduces take-home pay for the whole year, even in months with no medical bills.

FSA and HSA rules do not mix

Workers with a high-deductible health plan face a second question. Publication 969 says an employee with a health FSA that pays qualified medical expenses generally cannot make contributions to a health savings account. A general-purpose FSA that offers a grace period also blocks HSA contributions unless the balance is zero at the end of the prior plan year.

The exception is a limited-purpose FSA. The publication says these arrangements generally cover dental and vision care and can also pay for preventive care without the deductible being met, so an HSA-eligible worker can have one and keep contributing to the HSA.

Revenue Procedure 2026-35 also sets a 2027 limit for qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements. Total annual payments and reimbursements cannot exceed $6,700 for self-only coverage or $13,550 for family coverage. Workers at small employers that use one of those arrangements should check how it fits with a health FSA election.

Choosing a 2027 FSA amount this month?

The detail that costs workers money is the election date. An amount picked at open enrollment is locked in for the plan year, and any balance above the $700 carryover cap is gone at year-end if the plan allows a carryover at all.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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