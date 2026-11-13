Companies that sell debt relief by phone, including credit card debt settlement firms, are barred from collecting any fee until they have delivered a result. Under the Federal Trade Commission’s Telemarketing Sales Rule, the first fee can be taken only after the company has settled or changed the terms of at least one debt and the customer has made a payment under that deal. The ban has applied to new enrollees since Oct. 27, 2010.

That order of events is the whole protection. A company that asks for a retainer, an enrollment charge or a first-month fee before any creditor has agreed to anything is asking for money the rule says it has not earned. Anyone weighing an offer to shrink credit card or other unsecured debt can test it with one question: has any debt been settled yet?

The two conditions before any fee

The rule, 16 CFR 310.4(a)(5)(i), bars “requesting or receiving payment of any fee or consideration for any debt relief service” until two things happen. First, the seller or telemarketer must have renegotiated, settled, reduced or otherwise altered the terms of at least one debt. That must be done under a settlement agreement, debt management plan or other valid contract the customer has signed.

Second, the customer must have made at least one payment under that agreement to the creditor or debt collector. Both conditions have to be met. A signed contract with the debt relief company is not enough, and neither is a promise that a settlement is coming. The payment that counts goes to the creditor under the deal, not to the company selling the service.

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said when the agency issued the final rule in 2010 that it would stop companies making “false promises” of big credit card debt reductions in exchange for large upfront fees. He said those companies “pick the last dollar out of consumers’ pockets.” The commission approved the rule on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner J. Thomas Rosch opposed, according to the FTC’s announcement.

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The practical effect falls on anyone who gets a pitch by phone for a program that promises to cut credit card balances. A fee demanded before a creditor has agreed to a settlement, and before the customer has paid that creditor, is the pattern the rule was written to stop. The test is about timing, so the dates of each contract and payment decide it.

How the fee is split across several debts

Many customers enroll several accounts at once, and the rule keeps a company from charging the whole fee on the first settlement. When debts are settled one at a time, the fee for each debt must follow one of two measures. It either bears the same proportional relationship to the total fee as that debt does to the total enrolled balance, or it is a percentage of the amount saved on that debt.

Take a customer who enrolls four cards of $5,000 each, with a total fee of $4,000. Under the proportional measure, settling one card supports a fee of $1,000 for that card and no more. The other three cards carry their own $1,000 only as each is settled and paid, which keeps the fee from being collected ahead of the work.

The percentage option works from savings. The amount saved is the difference between what was owed on the day the debt was enrolled and what was actually paid to satisfy it. The percentage charged cannot change from one debt to another, so a company cannot take a small cut on an easy settlement and a larger one on a hard one.

What a dedicated account can and cannot do

Some firms ask customers to make monthly deposits into a separate account while the company negotiates. The FTC’s notice on the rule’s effective date says a company may require that only if five conditions are met. The account must sit at an insured financial institution, and the customer must own the funds, including any interest they earn.

The customer must also be able to leave the service at any time without penalty and get back unearned fees and savings within seven business days. The provider cannot own, control or be affiliated with the company that runs the account, and the two cannot exchange referral fees. Savings in that account stay the customer’s property, so it cannot serve as a back door to an advance fee.

Who the rule covers

The rule reaches for-profit debt relief sold by telephone, including credit counseling, debt settlement and debt negotiation. Nonprofits are outside it, but a company that falsely claims to be a nonprofit is covered. The FTC said the ban did not apply retroactively, so it governs customers who enrolled after Oct. 27, 2010.

The definition in 16 CFR 310.2 is broad. A debt relief service is any program or service represented to renegotiate, settle or alter the terms of payment between a person and one or more unsecured creditors or debt collectors, including a cut in the balance, interest rate or fees. Telemarketing means a campaign to induce a purchase by telephone that involves more than one interstate call.

Other parts of the rule, in effect since Sept. 27, 2010, require providers to tell consumers before they sign up how long results take, what the service costs and the negative consequences that can follow from using debt relief. They also bar misrepresenting the service, including its success rate and its nonprofit status. A pitch that skips those points breaks a separate part of the rule.

Keeping the dates straight

Because the fee test turns on when a debt was settled and when the first payment reached the creditor, the paper trail matters. Customers who enroll in a program should keep the contract, the fee schedule, each creditor’s written settlement and the date of every payment. Those records show whether a charge came before the rule allowed it.

The fee schedule should also show which measure the company uses, proportional or percentage of savings, and which debts are enrolled. A company that cannot say how a fee was figured for a specific debt has not shown that the fee fits either measure. Anyone who already paid a fee before a first settlement has the dates on those documents to point to.

Asked to pay a debt relief company first?

A debt relief company that collects its fee before the first settlement has been paid before anyone learns whether the plan works. The rule puts the first payment to a creditor ahead of the first fee, which makes the date of every call, contract and payment the evidence that counts.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit, from RetireShield, includes the debt-validation steps and a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker, so each debt, call and date sits in one place instead of scattered across envelopes and voicemails.

Part 4, When a Collector Calls, and Part 8, Letters, Worksheets and Contacts, cover the calls and paperwork that come with an overdue debt.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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