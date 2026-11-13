People on Medicare whose red, white and blue card is lost, stolen or worn out can get a replacement at no cost, and anyone who calls to charge for one is a scammer, according to Medicare and the Federal Trade Commission. The free routes are a Medicare.gov account and 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).

Scam callers lean on the open enrollment season, when phones ring more often with offers about plans and cards. Medicare cards are paper, carry a Medicare Number rather than a Social Security number, and arrive by mail. A call asking for money or numbers to send one is the tell.

The decision for most people is simple: if the card is gone, ask Medicare for another one through its own channels, and if a stranger calls first, hang up. Anyone who already gave out a Medicare Number, a bank number or a Social Security number to a caller has a short list of people to report it to, covered below.

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The two free ways to get a replacement

The fastest route is online. Medicare.gov tells people to log into, or create, a secure Medicare account to print or order an official copy of the card. The printed copy works for visits to a doctor or pharmacy while a mailed card is on its way.

The second route is the phone. Medicare says to call 1-800-MEDICARE to order a replacement card mailed to the address on file, and callers who use a TTY can dial 1-877-486-2048. Medicare’s own pages list no charge for either route, and the FTC says a real Medicare card is free.

People who get Railroad Retirement Board benefits have a separate number. The Medicare page lists 1-877-772-5772 for them, or 1-312-751-4701 for TTY users. A Social Security card is a different document, and a lost one is handled through SSA.gov, not through Medicare.

What the scam calls sound like

The FTC’s consumer alert on Medicare card scams describes the same few scripts. Callers claim to be Medicare and ask to verify information, or say a fee applies to a new card. The agency’s answer is flat: there is no fee, and the card is free.

Some callers add pressure. The FTC says they may claim a card was compromised and tell people to move money into “safer accounts,” which puts the money in the scammer’s hands. Others offer a plastic card for a price, but the FTC notes that real Medicare cards are paper and no legitimate plastic version exists.

Open enrollment gives these calls cover. In a September 2025 consumer alert, the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection staff said scammers claim a “new” or “updated” card is needed and ask for Medicare, bank account or credit card numbers. Caller ID can be faked, so a familiar-looking number proves nothing.

When Medicare does and does not call

The rule of thumb from the agency is that Medicare does not phone out of the blue for personal information. Medicare.gov says Medicare will never call uninvited and ask for private information, with limited exceptions, and the FTC adds that real representatives will not call, text or email unprompted to ask for numbers or a payment.

The exceptions matter because they explain the one safe kind of call. Medicare’s fraud booklet says Medicare, or someone acting for it, calls for personal information only in limited cases, such as when a person is already in a plan or has asked for a callback. If a call was not requested, the safe step is to hang up and dial 1-800-MEDICARE directly.

Threats are a warning sign by themselves. A CMS scam alert says a caller who threatens to cancel health benefits unless the Medicare Number is shared should be hung up on. Benefits do not change because a new card is mailed, and nothing has to be done to keep coverage.

Who gets the Medicare Number

The Medicare Number is unique to each person and is not the Social Security number. Medicare.gov says it should be shared only with health care providers, with insurance companies or health plans and their licensed agents or brokers, and with trusted people who work with Medicare, such as a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor.

The CMS fraud booklet, product number 10111, tells people to treat the card like a credit card and never trade the number for free medical equipment or any other free offer. Dishonest providers use stolen numbers to bill Medicare for services never delivered, and the bills can land on the real member’s record.

Where to report a call or a stolen number

Anyone who suspects Medicare fraud, or whose number may be in someone else’s hands, should call 1-800-MEDICARE. The FTC lists ReportFraud.ftc.gov for Medicare impersonators, and the Senior Medicare Patrol at smpresource.org takes reports of fraud, errors and abuse. The Senior Medicare Patrol phone line is 1-877-808-2468.

A person who handed personal information to the wrong caller can contact the FTC’s ID Theft Hotline at 1-877-438-4338. The Office of Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services also runs a tip line at 1-800-447-8477. Reporting quickly gives Medicare a chance to flag the number and watch for claims that do not belong.

Got a call about a new Medicare card?

A caller who knows a name, a town and the year of a birth can sound like the real thing, and one slip with a Medicare Number or a bank login can take months to sort out. The calls about cards, plans and benefits keep coming because they work on people who answer politely.

Scam-Proof Your Accounts in a Weekend lays out ten moves in the order that protects the most money first, including how to freeze credit at all three bureaus, free by federal law, and a family code word for fake grandchild-in-trouble calls. It also carries a first-hour plan for the day a scam gets through anyway.

Get the ten-move weekend guide to lock accounts against fake Medicare card calls →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Medicare replacement cards are free through a Medicare.gov account or 1-800-MEDICARE, and the FTC says a caller demanding a fee or a Medicare number for a new card is a scammer appeared first on The Money Overview.