Equifax, Experian and TransUnion keep paid medical collections and collections under $500 off consumer credit reports, a voluntary policy that began with paid debts on July 1, 2022 and reached smaller balances in April 2023. A federal court in Texas voided the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s broader rule on July 11, 2025, so no federal ban covers the rest of medical debt.

The result is a patchwork. Some medical collections stay off a report by the bureaus’ own choice, a few states add their own limits, and larger unpaid medical collections can appear again once they are at least a year old. The bureaus can change a voluntary policy, while a law or rule is harder to reverse.

People with an old hospital or doctor bill in collections need to know which of those layers protects them. A paid collection should not be on the report, and neither should a small one, and anything else may be. The step that matters is pulling all three reports and disputing whatever the policy says should be gone.

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What the three bureaus took off

The bureaus announced the first change in 2022. Paid medical collections no longer appear on credit reports as of July 1, 2022, according to TransUnion’s April 11, 2023 announcement on behalf of all three companies. The same release said the wait before an unpaid medical collection shows up was extended from six months to one year.

The second change dropped the small balances. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion removed medical collection debt with an initial reported balance under $500, which the release said made up nearly 70 percent of medical collection tradelines. The CEOs’ joint statement said medical debt is generally not taken on voluntarily.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau described the effect in a May 2023 blog post. It said all paid medical debts, medical debts less than a year old and medical collections under $500 should no longer appear. The post carries a warning that it is archived and may be outdated, and it notes that credit card debt is not included, even when a card paid a medical expense under $500.

How many people the policy reached

The CFPB’s April 2023 data analysis estimated that 22.8 million people would have at least one medical collection removed when the under-$500 step took effect. That was 73 percent of the people who had medical collections on their credit reports in December 2022. About half of those people, the analysis said, would still have some medical collections left on their files.

The same report tracked credit scores after the last medical collection was removed. Scores rose by about 25 points on average in the first quarter, and by nearly 33 points after six quarters. The CFPB described those figures as associations, not proof that the removal caused the gains.

The group left behind is the one with larger unpaid balances. A medical collection of $500 or more that is not paid and is more than a year past the first delinquency can still be reported. Those households are the ones a full federal ban would have reached.

The federal rule a court voided

The CFPB finalized its rule in January 2025, published at 90 Federal Register 3276 on Jan. 14, 2025. The rule would have barred credit reporting companies from including medical debt in reports used for credit decisions and barred lenders from using it. The National Consumer Law Center’s summary says the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas granted a motion to vacate the rule in its entirety on July 11, 2025, in a case brought by Cornerstone Credit Union League.

The Congressional Research Service says the Consumer Data Industry Association joined the credit union group in suing, and that the CFPB and the plaintiffs jointly asked the court to vacate the rule in April 2025. The CRS summary says the judge found the rule exceeded the CFPB’s authority under the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The vacatur applies nationwide, the National Consumer Law Center says, and bars the CFPB from issuing a similar rule. The center’s page, last updated Sept. 21, 2026, does not report an appeal. The bureaus’ voluntary policies were never part of the rule and were never touched by the court.

States that add their own limits

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia limit medical debt reporting under their own laws, the National Consumer Law Center lists. The states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. The District of Columbia’s law took effect on Aug. 20, 2026.

The dates differ. New York’s law took effect Dec. 13, 2023, and Colorado’s Aug. 7, 2023, with a sunset in July 2028. Oregon’s started Jan. 1, 2026, and Delaware’s on Oct. 27, 2025, so a resident of a listed state should check the state’s own rule before assuming the bureau policy is the only protection.

Checking a report and disputing a mistake

The CFPB’s advice is to get reports from AnnualCreditReport.com, where all three bureaus offer them, and look for paid collections, collections under $500, collections less than a year old and any other errors. If any of those appear, the next step is a dispute with the credit reporting company that shows them.

Medical bills generally cannot be reported until a year after the doctor visit, the CFPB post says. For people who cannot pay a large bill, the agency suggests asking the hospital about financial assistance, often called charity care. Invalid medical bills that stay on a report can also be the subject of a complaint to the CFPB.

Medical bill in collections?

A medical collection that should be off a report, or a bill that is not owed, costs a household in credit and in phone calls from collectors. The bureaus’ policies fix only part of the problem, because bills of $500 or more still make their way into collections and onto reports.

The Bank Account & Debt Protection Kit gives the debt-validation steps for making a collector prove a debt, plus a debt inventory, call log and deadline tracker for keeping every bill and call in one place. One part of the kit is devoted to credit reports and medical debt, so the dispute follows from the same file.

Get the debt-validation steps and call-log tracker kit for a medical collection →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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