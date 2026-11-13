Taxpayers 65 or older, and people under 65 who retired on permanent and total disability, can cut a 2026 tax bill with the IRS credit for the elderly or the disabled. It tops out at $750 for a single filer and $1,125 for a married couple when both spouses qualify. The credit is 15% of a base amount of $5,000 or $7,500 that shrinks as income and nontaxable benefits rise.

Few filers reach the top. A single filer whose nontaxable Social Security and pensions total $5,000 or more is shut out, and the same is true at $7,500 for a couple who both qualify. The credit is filed on Schedule R with the 2026 return, due in 2027.

Who counts as a qualified individual

The IRS’s 2026 instructions for Schedule R say the filer must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien who files Form 1040 or 1040-SR, not 1040-NR. The age test is 65 or older at the end of 2026, and the IRS treats a person as 65 on the day before the 65th birthday. Someone born on Jan. 1, 1962 counts as 65 for 2026, while anyone born after that date does not.

The disability route is for people under 65 who retired on permanent and total disability, received taxable disability income in 2026 and had not reached mandatory retirement age on Jan. 1, 2026. Permanent and total disability means the person cannot do substantial gainful activity because of a physical or mental condition. A physician must sign a statement that the condition has lasted or is expected to last at least a year, or has no reasonable probability of improvement.

Retirees whose income comes mostly from taxable sources, such as a small pension, interest or part-time wages, are the ones to run the numbers. People with less than $5,000 a year in nontaxable Social Security and pensions, and adjusted gross income under $17,500 if single, fall inside both limits. The physician’s statement is kept with the tax records and not filed with the return.

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The income limits that shut the credit

The 2026 instructions list two tests, and meeting either one at or above the figure bars the credit. For single filers, heads of household and qualifying surviving spouses, the limits are adjusted gross income of $17,500 and $5,000 of nontaxable Social Security and pensions. For joint filers where one spouse qualifies, they are $20,000 and $5,000.

For joint filers where both spouses qualify, the limits are $25,000 of adjusted gross income and $7,500 of nontaxable benefits. Married people filing separately who lived apart all year face $12,500 and $3,750. The IRS’s credit for the elderly or the disabled page, last updated April 7, 2026, says the credit starts from a base of $3,750 to $7,500.

How the $750 and $1,125 are figured

The base, which the form calls the initial amount, is $5,000 for a single filer, a head of household, a qualifying surviving spouse, or a joint couple where one spouse qualifies. It is $7,500 for a couple who both qualify, and $3,750 for a spouse filing separately. Fifteen percent of $5,000 is $750 and 15% of $7,500 is $1,125, which is where the two ceilings come from.

Three subtractions come before the 15%. The filer subtracts nontaxable Social Security and certain other nontaxable pensions or disability benefits, then subtracts half of adjusted gross income above $7,500 for a single filer or $10,000 on a joint return. Publication 524 uses $5,000 for a separate filer who lived apart. If nothing is left, there is no credit.

A single 66-year-old with $12,000 of adjusted gross income and $2,000 of nontaxable Social Security shows the effect. The base of $5,000 falls by $2,000 and by $2,250, which is half of the $4,500 above $7,500. That leaves $750, and 15% of it is $112.50. Reaching the full $750 would take no nontaxable benefits and income no higher than $7,500.

The tax limit cuts further. Publication 524 says the credit is generally limited to the amount of tax owed, so a retiree with little or no income tax has little or nothing to claim. The publication’s example is Jesse, a 58-year-old retired on disability with $14,300 of adjusted gross income and $700 of nontaxable Social Security. The formula gives $135, but the Credit Limit Worksheet caps it at $46.

A second example in the publication shows a couple shut out by income. A husband and wife, ages 64 and 66, filing jointly had $14,630 of adjusted gross income and $3,200 of nontaxable Social Security. Their base was $5,000, and the two subtractions came to $5,515, so the credit was zero. A second spouse who qualifies would have raised the base to $7,500.

Under-65 filers face one more cap. The initial amount for a person retired on disability cannot exceed the taxable disability income reported for the year, so a small disability payment lowers the base before any other step. The 2026 instructions apply that rule on line 12 of Schedule R.

Where the credit goes on the return

The 2026 instructions say the credit is entered on line 22 of Schedule R, which is attached to the return, and then on line 6d of Schedule 3 (Form 1040). Filers can also ask the IRS to compute it. They check the box in Part I, complete Part II and write “CFE” on line 6d of Schedule 3.

The limits and amounts match the 2023 edition of Publication 524, so the same $17,500, $20,000 and $25,000 income lines carry through to 2026 returns. What changes from year to year is the filer’s own income and how much of Social Security is taxable.

That last line decides most cases. Social Security that is not taxable counts against the base dollar for dollar, so a filer with $5,000 or more of it cannot claim the credit at all. Retirees close to the lines can compare the worksheet result with the tax actually owed before deciding whether Schedule R is worth completing.

Close to the credit’s income lines?

The credit turns on how much Social Security is nontaxable, and a few hundred dollars either way can move a retiree across the $5,000 line. Without a clear count, a filer can skip a credit worth up to $750 or spend an hour on a Schedule R that returns $0.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves, from RetireShield, includes how much of your Social Security is taxed, worked out on one worksheet, and the 2026 numbers on one page. Each of the 12 moves comes with the form to use, such as Schedule 1-A or Form 5329.

Get the 12-move tax guide with the Social Security worksheet and the 2026 numbers page →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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