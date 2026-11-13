Spouses who collect Social Security on a husband’s or wife’s work record get at most half of that worker’s full retirement age benefit, and nothing the worker does after that point raises the cap. A worker who delays claiming until 70 can add 8% a year to a personal check. The spouse’s share stays tied to the lower figure the worker would have received at full retirement age.

That surprises many married couples who plan around the higher earner waiting. The common assumption is that a later claim makes both checks bigger. It does for the worker, and later it does for a surviving spouse, but it does not for the spouse’s own benefit while both are alive.

How the half is figured

A spouse’s benefit is built on the worker’s primary insurance amount, or PIA, the monthly amount the worker would receive at full retirement age. Social Security’s Dawn Bystry wrote in an agency blog post dated July 11, 2024 that a spouse can receive up to one-half of what the worker is eligible to receive at full retirement age. The post adds that delayed retirement credits do not raise that maximum.

Take a worker whose PIA is $2,000 a month. The most a spouse can draw on that record at the spouse’s own full retirement age is $1,000. If the worker holds off until 70 and earns delayed credits, the worker’s check grows, yet the spouse’s ceiling stays at $1,000 because it is a share of the PIA, not of the larger check.

Couples in this position have one real decision to make: whether the lower-earning spouse should wait for the worker’s credits to flow through. They do not flow through. A spouse who is at least 62, or caring for a child under 16, can file once the worker has filed, and the only thing that changes the spousal amount is the spouse’s own age at filing. The worker’s timing decides when the check can start, not how large it gets.

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Delayed retirement credits are the 8% increase for each full year a worker waits past full retirement age, according to Social Security’s January 2026 retirement benefits booklet. The increase stops when benefits begin or at age 70, whichever comes first. A worker with a full retirement age of 67 who waits three years would lift a $2,000 benefit to $2,480 on that formula. The spouse’s cap would still be $1,000.

Why waiting past full retirement age adds nothing for a spouse

The agency’s blog post says a spouse who waits until full retirement age gets the full spouse’s benefit amount. That is the top of the scale. A spouse who files at 68 or 70 collects the same half of the PIA, with no credit for the months skipped, so every month of delay is a month of checks that cannot be made up.

That makes the spouse’s filing date a one-way street. Starting before full retirement age permanently cuts the benefit. Starting at full retirement age pays the full half. Starting later pays that same half, only later. For a spouse relying on the worker’s record alone, the best month to file is generally the month the worker has filed and the spouse reaches full retirement age.

Full retirement age depends on the birth year, and the booklet lists it. People born from 1943 through 1954 reach it at 66. Birth years 1955 through 1959 step up two months at a time, from 66 and 2 months to 66 and 10 months. Anyone born in 1960 or later reaches it at 67, and anyone born on January 1 uses the previous year.

What an early start costs a spouse

The early-filing cut is steeper for spouses than for workers. The Social Security Administration (SSA) says the spouse’s reduction is 25/36 of 1% for each of the first 36 months before full retirement age, then 5/12 of 1% for every month beyond that, according to the agency’s page on benefits for spouses. The reduction applies to the base amount of 50% of the PIA.

The page works one case through. With a PIA of $1,600, the base spousal benefit is $800. A spouse who starts 36 months early takes a 25% reduction, which leaves $600, or 37.5% of the worker’s PIA. The same page says a spouse who retires at 62 may end up with as little as 32.5% of the PIA.

Age 62 is where the cut bites hardest. For a spouse with a full retirement age of 67, the agency’s early retirement reduction table shows $325 for every $1,000 of the worker’s PIA, a 35% reduction from the $500 half. A spouse with a full retirement age of 66 gets $350 on the same $1,000, a 30% reduction.

Own benefit, deemed filing and survivors

A spouse with a work record of her or his own is paid that retirement benefit first. If the spousal amount is larger, Social Security raises the total to the spousal figure rather than paying both in full, according to the January 2026 booklet. In that case the spouse ends up with a combined check equal to the higher of the two.

People born on or after January 2, 1954 also lose the option of taking one benefit and saving the other. The booklet says anyone eligible for both a retirement benefit and a spouse’s benefit must apply for both, and the blog post describes the same deemed filing rule. The agency’s booklet is plain about the starting gate too: a current spouse cannot receive spouse’s benefits until the worker files.

The worker’s delayed credits do eventually matter to a household, just not through the spouse’s benefit. Bystry’s post says surviving spouse benefits are based on the higher amount. A worker who waits until 70 can therefore leave a larger check to a widow or widower even though the living spouse’s own spousal benefit never grew.

One group sidesteps the age penalty entirely. The agency says a spouse caring for a qualifying child, a child under 16 or one with a disability who is entitled on the worker’s record, can receive the full spouse’s benefit before reaching full retirement age. The spouse must be at least 62 otherwise, and the worker must be receiving benefits.

The household math runs in two directions at once. Waiting raises the worker’s check and the eventual survivor benefit, while it does nothing for the spousal check. Starting the spouse’s claim at full retirement age, once the worker has filed, captures the full half; starting earlier locks in a smaller one for life.

Waiting on a spouse’s first check?

A spouse’s check starts only after the worker files, and a filing month at 62 can lock in as little as 32.5% of the worker’s PIA for life. Once the claims are in, the next question is when the first payment actually lands and what happens if it does not.

The Social Security Check Protection Kit, from RetireShield, includes the 2026 payment calendar and a first-24-hours plan for a late or missing payment. Part 7 covers taxes, spouses and survivors, the part of the kit built for couples sorting out whose record pays what.

Get the kit with the 2026 payment calendar and the late-check plan for a spousal benefit →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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