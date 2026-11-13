Adults covered through Medicaid expansion whose income is above the federal poverty line will owe a copayment, coinsurance or deductible of more than $0 and up to $35 per service starting Oct. 1, 2028, under the 2025 budget law. Primary care and mental health visits are exempt. So are visits to federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and certified community behavioral health clinics.

No one owes the new charge yet, and state Medicaid agencies are still working out their schedules. The law makes the charge mandatory for the group, so the open questions are how much each state sets below the $35 ceiling, which services it applies to, and how it tracks the family limit.

What the law requires of states

The Congressional Research Service’s summary of Section 71120 of Public Law 119-21 says states must impose cost sharing that is greater than $0 but not more than $35 on expansion enrollees with income above 100% of the poverty level. That includes people covered through section 1115 demonstration waivers. States may not charge these enrollees premiums or enrollment fees.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ legislation overview slide places the rule in a new subsection (k) of section 1916 of the Social Security Act and sets the cap at $35 per care, item or service. Prescription drug charges stay under the existing section 1916A limits. The rule covers all states and the District of Columbia that cover the group, not the territories.

Who owes what comes down to income and where the care happens. An adult at or below the poverty line is outside the new rule, while one above it can owe up to $35 at a hospital, specialist or other provider that is not exempt. Adults on expansion coverage can find out which of their regular providers are community health centers or rural clinics, since those visits carry no new charge, and can watch for their state agency’s schedule of amounts.

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Visits that stay exempt

The Congressional Research Service lists the exempt services as primary care, mental health and substance use disorder services, along with services from federally qualified health centers, certified community behavioral health clinics and rural health clinics. CMS’s slide gives the same list. In practice, the building where a visit happens can decide whether a charge applies at all.

Existing exemptions for American Indians and Alaska Natives are unchanged, the CMS slide says. South Dakota’s Department of Social Services, in an April 2026 presentation to its Medicaid advisory committee, also listed pregnant women, people under 21, hospice patients and institutionalized individuals as excluded.

The family cap and turned-away patients

The CRS summary says these enrollees stay subject to the aggregate cap on out-of-pocket costs, which is generally 5% of monthly or quarterly household income. South Dakota’s slides say a state can apply the limit monthly or quarterly. KFF reports that states must track cost sharing without relying on enrollee paperwork and stop charging once the cap is met.

The same summary says providers may deny care or services when a patient cannot pay, and may reduce or waive the charge case by case. That makes the hardship request a conversation to have at the front desk. A patient close to the 5% limit has a reason to keep receipts and ask the state how it counts what has been paid.

What the charge could add up to

KFF analysts Jennifer Tolbert and Priya Chidambaram estimated the cost using 2021 claims data and assuming a flat $35 per service. The average expansion enrollee could pay $542 a year across 15.5 services that might carry a charge. Adults ages 50 to 64 could pay an average of $736, and enrollees with three or more chronic conditions up to $1,248.

KFF’s estimate for a single adult at 100% of the poverty level, $15,650 in 2025, shows how the cap matters. Cost sharing for adults 50 to 64 could average 4.7% of income, close to the 5% limit. For those with three or more chronic conditions it could reach 8%, which would exceed the cap by three percentage points. About 31% of enrollees would owe nothing because they used no services or only exempt ones.

KFF’s authors said actual amounts are not yet clear, and their analysis could not isolate the 100% to 138% income group. The figures are estimates built on a uniform $35 charge, not what any state has set. They show that the heaviest burden would fall on older adults and people with several chronic conditions.

States decide the dollar amounts

As of January 2026, 19 of the 41 expansion states already charge some cost sharing, KFF’s May 2026 explainer says. Four states charge more than $35 for hospital stays and will likely have to lower those amounts for this group. KFF adds that CMS guidance may clarify how much room states have over which services and amounts.

South Dakota’s draft shows what a state schedule might look like. Its cost sharing presentation lists Oct. 1, 2028 as the start and shows a recommendation, marked draft, of $20 per claim for inpatient hospital services and $5 per claim for optical supplies and select dental services.

The law gives CMS $15 million for fiscal 2026 to carry out the provision, according to the CRS summary. The rule is also exempt from the usual limits on changing cost sharing through section 1115 waivers, which leaves states less room to bargain it down through a waiver.

Until Oct. 1, 2028, nothing in the law changes what the group pays. After that date, the ceiling is $35 a service, the family limit is 5% of income, and the exempt list decides which visits stay free. Adults in expansion states should expect their agency to publish the actual dollar amounts before the start date.

Covered by Medicaid expansion and over the poverty line?

Copays start Oct. 1, 2028 for adults above the poverty line on expansion coverage, and the same households must also keep renewal paperwork on time. A missed renewal can end coverage before any copay question comes up.

The SNAP & Medicaid Renewal Organizer from RetireShield includes 51 state packs and a renewal and reporting calendar, so Medicaid households can see their own state’s dates in one place. Part 5 walks through the Medicaid renewal itself.

Get the Medicaid renewal organizer with the 51 state packs and the reporting calendar →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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