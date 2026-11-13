IRA owners who took their first required minimum distribution in an earlier year must take the 2026 amount by Dec. 31, or the IRS can charge a 25% excise tax on whatever was not withdrawn. The rate drops to 10% if the shortfall is corrected within two years. Dec. 31, 2026 falls on a Thursday, and the withdrawal has to leave the account by then.

The people most exposed are retirees who turned 73 before 2026 and carry more than one account. Each IRA has its own required amount, which is easy to miss when one account sits at an old bank. The April 1 grace period that helps first-year owners does not apply after that first year.

The tax falls on the shortfall

The IRS’s FAQ on required minimum distributions says the amount not withdrawn “may be subject to an excise tax of 25%, 10% if the RMD is timely corrected within two years.” The tax is charged on the gap, not on the whole account and not on what was already withdrawn. A retiree who owed $12,000 and took $9,000 faces the tax on the $3,000 gap, which is $750 at 25% or $300 at 10%.

The instructions for Form 5329 describe the same charge as 25% of the “excess accumulation,” meaning the difference between the required and the actual distribution. Form 5329 is the IRS form for reporting additional taxes on retirement accounts. The FAQ says the owner should file it with the federal return for the year in which the full amount was required.

Anyone 73 or older who has not yet taken the 2026 amount should total every account that carries a requirement before December ends. That means each IRA, each workplace plan and any inherited account, because the IRS counts them separately in the ways described below. The one number that matters is the gap between what each account required and what actually left it.

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How the required amount is set

The FAQ says each account’s amount is calculated by dividing the prior Dec. 31 balance by a life expectancy factor from the tables in IRS Publication 590-B. For 2026, that means the balance on Dec. 31, 2025. The balance that matters is the year-end figure on the statement, not the current one.

Most owners use the Uniform Lifetime Table, called Table III. The Joint Life and Last Survivor Table, Table II, applies when the sole beneficiary is a spouse more than 10 years younger. Beneficiaries of an inherited IRA use the Single Life Expectancy Table, Table I, and the FAQ says the entire balance of a deceased owner’s account generally must be emptied within ten years for deaths after Dec. 31, 2019, with listed exceptions.

IRA owners calculate the amount separately for each IRA but can withdraw the total from one or more of the IRAs. A 401(k) or 457(b) works differently, because those plan accounts must each pay out separately. A retiree with three IRAs and a 401(k) therefore has two checks to make: the IRA total, and the plan’s own amount.

Roth accounts are the exception. The FAQ says the rules do not apply to Roth IRAs or designated Roth accounts while the owner is alive, though beneficiaries do face them. The FAQ also says a withdrawal larger than one year’s amount cannot be applied to a future year, so taking extra in 2026 does not shrink the 2027 requirement.

Two ways to shrink or erase the tax

The reduction to 10% depends on a deadline. The Form 5329 instructions say the owner must take the missed amount from the plan during the correction window and file a return reflecting the tax. That window closes on the earliest of three dates: the mailing of a deficiency notice, the assessment of the tax, or the end of the second taxable year after the year the tax is imposed.

The tax can also be waived. The FAQ says the penalty may be waived if the account owner shows the shortfall was due to reasonable error and reasonable steps are being taken to fix it. The owner files Form 5329 and attaches a letter of explanation.

On the form itself, the instructions say to enter “RC” and the amount to be waived in parentheses on the dotted line next to line 54a or 54b, subtract that amount from the shortfall, and complete line 55. Any tax that is still reported on line 55 has to be paid. Someone who does not have to file an income tax return files Form 5329 by itself, and the instructions say that form cannot be filed electronically.

First-year owners and people still working

The IRS’s IRA distribution FAQ says required minimum distributions must be taken each year beginning with the year the owner turns 73. A first-year owner can delay that first withdrawal until April 1 of the following year, but then two come due in one calendar year. The FAQ’s own example: a person who turned 73 in 2024 owes the second withdrawal by Dec. 31, 2025, based on the Dec. 31, 2024 balance.

The same logic puts a person who turns 73 in 2026 on a schedule with the first withdrawal due April 1, 2027 and the second Dec. 31, 2027. That owner has nothing to take by Dec. 31, 2026 under the deadline in this article. Someone who is unsure which year counts as the first should confirm the birth year against the 73 threshold before skipping a withdrawal.

Workplace plans give working people more room. The FAQ says participants in a workplace plan can delay required distributions until the year they retire, unless they own 5% or more of the business. SEP and SIMPLE IRA owners get no such delay, so the IRS says they must start at 73 even if they are still working.

A required withdrawal is taxable income, as the IRA FAQ says of distributions generally. The sequence for anyone behind is short: withdraw the missed amount, file Form 5329 with a letter if a reasonable error caused the gap, and pay whatever tax remains on line 55. Each step that comes sooner narrows the window in which the 25% rate can apply.

Still short on this year’s withdrawal?

The date is fixed at Dec. 31, 2026, and the tax is 25% of whatever is left undone. A retiree with several accounts, a late-arriving statement or a mid-year move to a new custodian is the person most likely to find a gap in January that cannot be closed by a December withdrawal.

Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves covers RMDs on time, without the 25% penalty or the first-year trap, and shows each move with the form to use, including Form 5329. It lays out the retiree income lines that set a tax bill in 2026 numbers.

The guide keeps the 2026 numbers on one page, so the figures are in one place at year-end, and it comes in a large-print edition.

Get the RMD steps and Form 5329 pointers in Cut Your Retirement Tax Bill: 12 Moves →

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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